Appeals court rejects Trump's immunity claim in federal election interference case Trump had wanted the case dismissed based on his claim of "absolute immunity." "We cannot accept former President Trump's claim that a President has unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power -- the recognition and implementation of election results," wrote the judges. "Nor can we sanction his apparent contention that the Executive has carte blanche to violate the rights of individual citizens to vote and to have their votes count." "At bottom, former President Trump's stance would collapse our system of separated powers by placing the President beyond the reach of all three Branches," they wrote

Happy "No Blanket Presidential Immunity" Day to those who celebrate. As President Joe Biden probably said to his staff, this is a BFD. Trump has until Monday to appeal.

See SCOTUSBlog for a cert explainer, since that’s where this is headed.

A PBS/NPR/Marist poll suggests the public agrees with the decision:

Trump should not get immunity, 2 out of 3 Americans say About two-thirds of U.S. adults do not think former President Donald Trump should have immunity from criminal prosecution for actions he took while president, according to a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll to be released Wednesday. The majority of Americans are aligned with a new federal appeals court ruling that found Trump can stand trial on charges tied to a plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

x Yes. It was a complicated, multi-faceted issue that required thorough analysis, which is more likely to be allowed to stand by the Supreme Court than not. It also has important influence on proceedings in Georgia. A job well done is better than a job… done. https://t.co/4Ay1JmQrDG — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) February 6, 2024

On the immigration issue, Catherine Rampell/The Washington Post writes:

The GOP dog caught the car. Again. Unlike the Obamacare repeal debacle, the passage of the Senate border bill would not be so terrible. I maintain serious concerns about its Title 42-like powers, as well as some other provisions relating to asylum. But much of the bill would make useful changes that should, theoretically, receive robust bipartisan support. For example, it would invest much-needed resources in the border. It would give our Afghan allies — people who’ve already been vetted and are here in the United States but stuck in legal limbo — a pathway to permanent legal status. And for the first time, it would mandate that vulnerable, unaccompanied children seeking asylum receive legal counsel. The White House and the bill’s Senate negotiators are now trying to defend it against myriad falsehoods about open borders and the like. But the burden of proving — or disproving — the merits of this hard-fought deal should be on the speaker: What, exactly, is Johnson’s objection to doing so many things his party ran for office to do?

x Biden says if border bill fails, he'll remind American voters every day until the election that the reason the border isn't secure is because of Trump — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) February 6, 2024

Michael Tomasky/The New Republic:

The GOP Owns the Border Now. Here’s How Democrats Make Sure of It. Hard-right Republicans killed the Senate immigration deal out of fealty to Trump. That’s the perfect opening for Biden to go on the attack. Last week, momentarily and evidently naïvely, I was actually impressed that some number of Republican senators, apparently a majority of them, was going to stand up to Trump and defy his wishes by voting for this bill. That was how it looked last Thursday. I almost devoted my newsletter last Friday to the topic, telling readers to take note of this moment, because it may signal a new willingness on the part of some prominent Republicans to stand up to Trump. Some reflex deep inside me counseled that I might live to regret putting the words “Republicans” and “principles” in the same sentence. The angel on my shoulder knew better.

x Passing a border bill would convey to MAGA voters that 1) the government can work, and be bipartisan; and 2) the “existential threat” is being dealt with. Both of these are Kryptonite for a would-be authoritarian: Trump needs his supporters to be disillusioned and afraid — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 6, 2024

Marc Jacob/”Stop the Presses” on Substack:

A dozen reasons Trump’s dictator threat is real The short-attention-span media need to dwell on the danger The news media aren’t talking enough about Donald Trump’s dictatorial ambitions. Sure, they quote his praise of despots and his dreams of “retribution,” but they need to make his stated intentions a major theme of campaign coverage. In virtually every story about the campaign, they need to include at least a background sentence or two to remind people that he aims to be an autocrat if he wins. Repetition matters, as the right has long known and mainstream media often forget.

x RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel resigning.



Federal Appeals Court denies Donald Trump “immunity” for his role in January 6th.



Republican majority House vote fails in attempt to impeach Secretary Mayorkas.



Republican vote to provide aide to Israel fails.



Yikes. What a day for the GOP. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 7, 2024

Brian Beutler/Off Message:

The Mainstream Media Should Be Honest About Trump’s Border Sabotage And Joe Biden should bully them into it One of my first pieces for Off Message encouraged President Biden to (as we say in the business) “work the media refs” more consistently. Their doom-laden coverage of his Afghanistan withdrawal and the economy’s recovery from the pandemic left Americans badly misinformed and, relatedly, helped tank his public approval. A bit of grabbing the bull by the horns was thus in order and badly needed. Well, it still is, and the House GOP’s seemingly successful effort to sabotage the Senate’s bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill presents another great opportunity: Everyone knows House Republicans took orders from Donald Trump, and Trump’s been quite clear that he wants to kill the Senate bill so that the border remains overwhelmed, and he can blame the disorder on Biden during the campaign. But Trump’s self-interested angle on this bill is often omitted from or buried in news reports, when it’s really the whole story. And unless this pattern of subterfuge is widely understood, Trump’s plan could work

x Back-to-back embarrassing failures for House GOP leadership tonight



• Mayorkas impeachment vote fails — of the various impeachments they’re eying, he was seen as the easiest



• Israel aid bill, facing bipartisan opposition, flops after leadership tried to fast-track it — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 7, 2024

x The House Republican Conference faceplanted tonight. Even if they take up impeaching Mayorkas tomorrow, they will have this humiliation. It also makes impeaching Joe Biden even less likely. via @independent https://t.co/EVxyjPAZFh — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) February 7, 2024

And now for a musical interlude ...

Jonathan Weiler/”Jonathan’s Quality Kvetching Newsletter” on Substack:

Why has Taylor Swift driven the rightwing crazy on the eve of the Super Bowl? A modest proposal :) Enter Taylor Swift. For a quick refresher, she began dating KC tight end, Travis Kelce, during the 2023 season. Kelce is Mahomes’ favorite receiving target and is widely regarded as one of the best pass catching tight ends of all time, a key cog in the Chiefs’ two Super Bowl victories in the past four seasons. All of this was true and uncontroversial before last fall. But once his relationship with the planet's biggest pop star became public, and that pop star began regularly attending Kansas City games, the hype machines around both Swift and the NFL kicked into overdrive.1 That was a source of deep resentment for rightwing media even before last week. Swift has been a bane on the right for years now, especially since she endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. And Kelce has served as a pitchman for Pfizer's Covid vaccine which, you know….

John Fugelsang/X via Threadreader, on the heels of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy duet with Luke Combs:

I can name TONS of great Tracy Chapman songs. (a somewhat outraged thread) (1) -"Baby Can I Hold You" was covered by everybody from Pavarotti to George Michael to Neil Diamond to Nicki Minaj -Clapton covered "Gimme One Reason" -Neil Young played on Tracy Chapman's 2nd album x Do we induct people into the rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame because of their sexuality? I thought it was about the music they produced. Can you name three Tracy Chapman songs? If you do… You googled it. — Bill Miller (@MelaninDeficien) February 6, 2024

Read the whole thread, or just watch this: