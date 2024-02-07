Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas posted a video on Wednesday that showed him railing against government regulations from the House floor. Roy proclaimed that “[t]he fundamental problem is that we've inserted the government into every aspect of our life.”

The chaos-embracing Freedom Caucus member believes the government “is regulating us to death, choking out every bit of entrepreneurial spirit, every bit of the ability to get through the day without having to figure out what regulation or what law or what rule you've got to go abide by.”

Might you have an example for us, Chip?

I can't even get in my car and figure out how to turn something on without figuring out some safety device. I can't fix the windshield without having to fix some regulatory thing that's allegedly there to make me safer, that makes the car twice as expensive.

Sounds like Roy has a tough time getting through his day.

What’s the deal with all of these stupid safety regulations, right? While we’re at it, let’s get rid of air bags and seat belts, you know? Why do we even need safety features, anyway?

Of course Roy doesn’t seem to be torn about regulating a woman's right to choose what she does with her body. He has consistently voted against protecting more than half of America’s right to not have the government regulate their uteruses.

Roy has spent the past few months being a voice of anger, willing to lambast his political party for not achieving anything worth campaigning on despite previously extolling the Republican strategy of “chaos and the inability to get stuff done.” The problem with governing by chaos is that inevitably the chaos agents desire an authoritarian to force them into line.

Republicans demanded border security, worked on a compromise deal with Democrats, and now want to blow the whole thing up. Biden is promising to remind Americans every day that the Republican Party is at fault for the lack of solutions to the problems they claim are most important.