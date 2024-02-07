On the heels of a unanimous federal appeals court ruling that Donald Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll finds that 68% of Republicans think Trump should have immunity for actions he took as president, such as fomenting an violent insurrection.

But the Republican faithful who back Trump's absolute immunity claim have basically sequestered themselves on an island of alternative facts.

Meanwhile, back on the mainland, 65% of Americans overall say Trump should not be immune from prosecution, including 91% of Democrats, 65% of independents, and even 31% of Republicans.

The survey is another reminder that Republicans and their voters are living in a completely different reality.

It's also worth noting that many voters don't seem aware of the sweeping immunity claim Trump is making, even if as president he were to order SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival.

The findings of Navigator Research swing-state focus groups released last week revealed that Republican, independent, and Democratic voters alike were aghast when they learned the scope of Trump's claim.

“It's ridiculous," responded an independent Wisconsin woman who leans Republican. "So he's saying if he killed somebody, he'd be immune.”

“Yeah, I think that's crazy too. That's too much power," said a male Georgia independent who leans Republican.

But crazy as it is, this new survey suggests nearly 7 in 10 Republicans are just fine with Trump getting off scot-free with any action he took as president.

Yet with Tuesday's unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel, Trump has moved one step closer to facing trial for stoking a violent riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with the intent of blocking a staple of American democracy: the peaceful transfer of power.

Democrats should be heartened by the survey's results. The electoral juice is in the two-thirds of independents and one-third of Republicans who don't believe Trump should be immune from prosecution. That's the gettable vote pool, particularly if Trump is convicted, and it's massive.