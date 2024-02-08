Leader Hakeem Jeffries: ‘It’s not our responsibility’ to help GOP count votes

In fact, are we sure Republicans can count?

OP voters out of step with Americans on Trump immunity, new poll shows

Will a Trump conviction tip the electoral scales toward Biden?

'Chaos' is the word for Republicans, and the media has finally noticed

Disorder, havoc, shambles, snake pit, hell—the media has a lot of fun words at its disposal here.

Even Trump fans aren't buying the latest Swift-Kelce conspiracy theory

Coming soon: “The Tortured Psyops Department.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene asks if Republicans are 'being bribed' to oppose impeachment

If she doesn’t like it, it’s a conspiracy.

Mitch McConnell has lost control of Senate Republicans. Blame Mitch McConnell

Will the Republican chaos in the House infect the Senate?

Cartoon: Mike Luckovich on ex-presidential immunity

What would this mean for presidents not named Trump?

GOP congressman rants about car windshields being too safe

And while we’re at it, why not get rid of seat belts too? For Republicans, it's now 'Trump First, Putin Second, America Third'

The new GOP motto: “Победа Trump!”

Seven justices, two cases: How the future of abortion in Florida will be determined

Reproductive rights still have a chance in the Sunshine State.

Lindsey Graham was for the border bill before he was against it

South Carolina is a beach state, so it makes sense he’d love flip-flops.

