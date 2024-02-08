Oh! More Things I Know:

✌ I’m burying a note in a mayonnaise jar informing future alien visitors that it was Taylor Swift who brought down human civilization. ✌ Mike Johnson’s sorry performance as Speaker is conclusive proof that, when it comes to holy rollers, God isn’t sending His best. ✌ I'm sick of Corinthian columns and the way they stand around all day acting so superior to the Dorics and the Ionians. Get a life!

✌ The Bush II administration's motto was "Ready, Fire, Aim." The Obama administration's motto was "Ready, Aim, Fire." The Trump administration's motto was "Fire, Backpedal, Rage Tweet, then brand Ready and Aim as enemies of the people." With the Biden administration we're thankfully back to "Ready, Aim, Fire." ✌ #5 never shocks me. ✌ Dr. Covid regularly reminds the germ community to wash their tentacles thoroughly to avoid the spread of human. ✌ Trickle-down economics doesn’t lift all boats. It just floats the yachts. Sponsored Content Space Force! Pew pew pew!!! Take THAT, you aliens! Enlist today, fire lasers at galactic evildoers tomorrow! A Message from Space Force! Pew pew pew!! Sponsored Content ✌ The American and Russian astronauts are having some interesting discussions up at the International Space Station these days. ✌ The weekend was really cold so global warming was a hoax, Monday was a bit warmer so global warming wasn’t a hoax, Tuesday and Wednesday were cold so it was a hoax again, but today it’ll be much warmer so it’s not. ✌ I’m sleeping really well ever since I never bought a MyPillow. ✌ Orion is the most awesome constellation in the sky and I'll thumb wrestle you to the death if you think otherwise.

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, February 8, 2024

Note: My partner Michael (“Common Sense Mainer” here at the Great Orange Satan) sends his thanks and hugs to you for your kind words yesterday about his emergency appendectomy. He’d have you all over for lunch, but the menu currently consists only of ice chips (more on that later), so we’ll give out rainchecks. As for C&J, we’ll post tomorrow evening (7:20pm ET) as usual and then take a previously-scheduled day off Monday so I can lead the “Maine First” trucker convoy to see just how lawless and chaotic things are at the New Hampshire border. Thank you for your patience in this time of upheaval. —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til Presidents' Day: 11

Days 'til the Sertoma Chili Cook-Off in Springfield, Missouri: 8

Increase in household debt during the 4th quarter: 1.2%

Amount the IRS says it can convert from the $80 billion it's getting from the Inflation Reduction Act into extra tax revenue from the rich: $561 billion

Estimated number of Americans who plan to wager on the Super Bowl: 68 million

Estimated amount of money the World Cup soccer tournament will bring to Boston when it's played there in 2026: $400 million

Current ocean temperature off the coast of Portland, Maine: 40 F

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

As Paul Krugman of The New York Times points out, if you accept the Rosy Scenario the administration is using to paint privatization as an effective scheme, then Social Security is in no trouble at all and we don't need to do anything about it—economic growth will take care of it all. Contrariwise, if you accept the doom-and-gloom scenario the administration uses to prove that SS is in trouble, then there's no way the privatization scheme will be anything other than a disaster. Dogged if I know what these people have against SS, a program that works just fine and has kept elderly people from having to eat cat food for many years now. Because the right wing has somehow become a cult of anti-government nuthatches, I have no idea where we're headed. —February, 2005

Puppy Pic of the Day: All you need to know about the big game…

CHEERS to going postal. Voting by mail is easy, quick, timesaving, and dependable. So naturally Republicans want to kill it anywhere they can, including in the Empire State, which recently expanded and strengthened its vote-by-mail system. And once again, the courts have come to beat 'em back:

A New York trial court dismissed the Republican Party's lawsuit challenging the state's new expansive mail-in voting law. The law remains in effect for New York's elections, including the Feb. 13 special election to fill expelled Rep. George Santos' (R) seat. Easy peasy. At the end of September, after Gov. Kathy Hochul enacted the New York Early Mail Voter Act that allows all registered voters to vote by mail during the early voting period, the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and other Republicans challenged the law just hours later. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Democratic representatives and New York voters all intervened to defend the law. Prior to the law’s enactment, voters could only vote by mail if they were going to be absent from the county or New York City or if the voter could not vote in person due to an illness or a physical disability.

Now there's only one man who can throw a wrench into New York's vote-by-mail apparatus: postmaster Louis DeJoy. I'm confident he'll do his darndest.

CHEERS to the meteorologee-whiz kids. Here’s today’s forecast: this week marks the 153rd birthday of that dastardly socialist entity foisted on the nation by President Grant known as the National Weather Service. It's mission: to provide...

"...weather, hydrologic, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. Looks like the west is in for some blueberry and raspberry showers. Kansas: Tang squalls. NWS data and products form a national information database and infrastructure which can be used by other governmental agencies, the private sector, the public, and the global community."

President Biden will mark the NWS’s anniversary in a refreshing way—by not scrawling on their meticulous weather maps with a Sharpie.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Succulent cupcakes



[Ginger Taylor / thecupcakeexperience1]pic.twitter.com/akWge71HVi — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 6, 2024

-

JEERS to paying-for-playing. On February 8, 1960, Congress opened hearings on payola, a scheme in which disc jockeys (Dick Clark among them) accepted payment for playing and hyping certain records. Payola was outlawed, and it became punishable by a maximum $10,000 fine.

Also swept up in the payola scandal: D.J. Tinkles.

Meanwhile members of Congress accept payment every day for playing favorites with and hyping corporate interests over the public interest, an offense punishable by a fat paycheck, a full pension, gold-plated healthcare benefits, and guaranteed employment in the lobbying sector if they get booted from office. My point is: shame on the record industry—that was just wrong!

CHEERS to The Best Caregiver In The World. As we mentioned yesterday morning in C&J, my partner Michael had emergency surgery for an appendix that went Ker-flooey over the weekend. He's recovering slowly but surely, thanks to my tender loving care and excellent doctors and nurses. But my god is he a difficult and demanding patient. This is a transcript from yesterday:

Him: Billeh, my love. I say with tears in my eyes and gratitude in my heart: may I please have a modest amount of some ice chips? The smallest cup of ice chips will do. For I am thirsty and in need of hydration. If you could perform for me such a small kindness, I would be ever so gra… Can’t believe he expects me to find ice chips now when shipping lanes in the Red Sea are all clogged up. Jeez. Me: Oh, ice chips, you say? Well, aren't we hospital royalty these days?!! I'll just log into the Hammacher Schlemmer catalog and see if they stock such extravagance… [Brief pause] Nope, sorry, they're all out of ice chips. But look at this! I just ordered a personal one-man hovercraft with surround-sound and a mini bar for just $12,000! Here, push the nurse's station call button and they'll get you some…what, again? Did you say poker chips? I gotta go over to the loading dock and pick up my NEW HOVERCRAFT!!!

Florence Nightingale, eat yer heart out.

Ten years ago in C&J: February 8, 2014

CHEERS to CVS. Insisting that "cigarettes have no place in a setting where health care is being delivered,” the huge pharmacy chain will no longer sell tobacco products:

CVS’s decision is a big blow to already-struggling tobacco companies. Cigarette sales have been falling nationally, and are largely propped up by retail sales. Rates of smoking are also decreasing, from a high of 42 percent of Americans in the 1960s to just 21 percent of Americans today. But the negative health effects of smoking remain immutable. Smoking has killed over 20 million Americans in the last 50 years.

The decision to remove tobacco now means CVS no longer sells anything that can kill people except for junk food, beer & wine, Drano, Miracle Blades, canes, and pharmaceutical drugs.

-

CHEERS to the Energizer Maestro. Woo-hoo! It's time for our annual "Happy Birthday" salute to 26-time Grammy winner, 5-time Oscar winner, 3-time Emmy winner, Kennedy Center honoree, critic flummoxer and rock-ribbed dirty fucking hippie union-loving Democrat John Williams. He is hands-down my favorite composer, and he's widely considered America's greatest living composer period. Over a span of nearly 70 years he's given us:

» One iconic theme for NBC Nightly News and another for Meet the Press » One score for an Oscar-winning animated short based on the late NBA star Kobe Bryant's poem Dear Basketball » Two Jaws scores » Two Jurassic Park scores. » Two themes and one episode score for Land of the Giants » Three Oliver Stone films (Born on the 4th of July, JFK, Nixon) Spielberg and Williams: a director-composer partnership that will never be equaled. » Three iconic disaster flicks (Poseidon Adventure, Earthquake, The Towering Inferno) » Three Harry Potter scores » Five Indiana Jones scores (winning a Grammy for Helena’s Theme from the latest one) » Five themes for the Olympic Games, one of which (the Grammy-winning 1984 fanfare) you’re still hearing on NBC 40 years later. » Nine Star Wars scores—a 42-year magnum opus d'cinema that will never be equaled » 20 scores for episodes of Gilligan's Island » 29 scores for Steven Spielberg movies » The latest theme for the College Football National Championship Game » And, yes, a disco version of his theme from Close Encounters of the Third Kind that he regrets recording but it was a Top 40 hit, won a Grammy, and it’s actually pretty catchy.

He's also composed music involving a gaggle of American presidents: John F. Kennedy (JFK), John Quincy Adams/Martin Van Buren (Amistad), Tricky Dick (Nixon, The Post), Lincoln (Lincoln), and Obama (a piece for the first inauguration, in which he expressed "in a very simple and not ostentatious way the solemnity and beauty of the moment and the promise of the moment"). Also: Queen Elizabeth II (in The BFG). And we can’t forget Dick Cheney’s theme:

Amazingly, he has has a busy year of conducting ahead, including gigs in Vienna, Berlin, the Hollywood Bowl, and at his beloved Tanglewood. He has no intention of calling it quits. Happy 92nd birthday, John. Only eight more years and we might let you retire.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

