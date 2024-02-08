Newly released polling puts a spotlight on why Donald Trump is so desperately clinging to his immunity claim, even though it likely wouldn't absolve him of criminal liability in cases related to his conduct when he wasn’t in office.

Trump’s most acute legal threat is the federal lawsuit accusing him of 2020 election subversion precisely because it threatens to derail his presidential bid—and getting elected is his get-out-of-jail-free card for all of his legal challenges, assuming he dismantles the rule of law as we know it. (And as Rolling Stone reports, Trump has recently been very worried about what prison life would be like.) So making the federal Jan. 6 case go away completely through an immunity claim—or indefinitely delaying trial as the claim is litigated—would allow Trump to campaign for president without the baggage of a potential federal conviction.

And a conviction, according to new polling from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist, is a dagger for Trump among the independent voters who could lead him to victory.

The survey showed a dead heat between President Joe Biden and Trump, at 48% to 47%, with independents breaking for Trump by 8 percentage points. But a Trump conviction nearly closes the gap with independents, with Biden losing them by just 2 points, while opening up a 6-point lead over Trump, 51% to 45%. Notably, 9% of Republicans said they would vote for Biden if Trump were convicted, suggesting that the president could improve on his 2020 showing, when 5% of Republicans voted for him.

In 2020, Biden won independents by 9 points, and that cohort of voters could prove even more decisive this cycle. Forty-three percent of Americans identified as independents in 2023, tying the all-time high, according to Gallup. The share of Americans identifying as Democrats and Republicans stands tied at 27%.

Trump is currently winning independents in most high-quality polls. For instance, an Economist poll conducted Feb. 4-6 by YouGov showed Trump besting Biden by 1 point, 44% to 43%, with Trump winning independents by 4 points. And those results are similar to last month's Daily Kos/Civiqs survey, which showed Biden and Trump at 44% each, with Trump winning independents by 11 points.

There's plenty of time for Biden and Democrats to make a forceful appeal to independents, many of whom still haven't reconciled themselves with a Biden-Trump rematch. But a criminal conviction would certainly soften the ground for Team Biden.

Republicans demanded border security, worked on a compromise deal with Democrats, and now want to blow the whole thing up. Biden is promising to remind Americans every day that the Republican Party is at fault for the lack of solutions to the problems they claim are most important.