Mitch McConnell is 82 years old. In the past year, he’s twice suffered from instances in which he seemed to freeze and be unable to respond for several seconds. Three years ago, he declined to say why his hands were extensively bruised and bandaged. He has reportedly suffered from multiple falls, including one that kept him away from the Senate for six weeks in the spring of 2023.

And now McConnell is being repeatedly kicked by Republicans who have been railing against his leadership, calling for him to step down, and running roughshod over his authority. Long-time Republican senators have accused McConnell of “betrayal” and demanded “new leadership now.”

With Senate Republicans slipping into chaos and McConnell left gawping on the sidelines as his initiatives are shredded by his own party, it might be tempting to feel a bit of pity for the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. It might be, if the cause for all this wasn’t also Mitch McConnell.

The anarchy exploding around McConnell now is the fruit of the seeds he planted. These men clawing at his remaining power learned their tactics at his knee.

McConnell has demonstrated again and again that he lives by only one rule: If you can do it, and you want to do it, then do it. Rules be damned.

His gleeful refusal to hold a hearing on Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court was just one facet of how he blew past Senate rules and traditions to use the chamber as a bludgeon against a Democratic president. He used his office to block court appointments at all levels during Barack Obama’s presidency, then flipped that power to pack the lower courts with Donald Trump’s unqualified appointees. McConnell wrecked the Senate, and he did it deliberately, step by step, to draw power to himself and to his party.

McConnell determined that for someone who was willful and self-centered enough to throw out all those ideas of “civility” and “decorum,” the Senate could become a tool to not just determine the legislative agenda, but lock down control over the judiciary for a generation. So he did.

He underscored his willingness to hold his personal political power above all else in 2021 when he voted to acquit Trump following an impeachment trial in which he barred all witnesses. McConnell knew Trump was responsible. He even said so. But when it came time to pick his nation or the party that kept him in power, there was never any question about which way McConnell would go.

Those men now pulling him down—Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and all the rest—were watching. They are all fine students of McConnell’s master class in discarding honest deliberation and harnessing the power of pure selfishness mixed with outright lies.

They were watching from the House side as well. Everyone in McConnell’s party didn’t just wake up one morning and realize that they didn’t have to follow “unwritten rules” or abide by “tradition.” The rules of the House are what they say they are, so long as they control the House. Mitch taught them that lesson. He’s been teaching it for decades.

From Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Donald Trump, they are all students of McConnell’s do-as-thou-will-no-matter-what-the-cost-to-others university.

It’s fitting that when pressed about his role in writing the border security package, McConnell put himself first and ran a bus over Sen. James Lankford, who spent months negotiating that bill at McConnell’s orders and to McConnell’s specifications. That act of fundamental treachery in a moment of crisis defines McConnell in his weakness, but it’s been his hallmark all along.

The Republicans who want what little power McConnell still holds can read that move. They read it as desperation. They read it as weakness. They read it as an old man who has burned every bridge coming to the end of his time without honor, respect, or an ability to exert his will.

McConnell finds himself nearing the end of a long career. Maybe he thought this day was going to come with a big round of applause and speeches of gratitude from his colleagues. Instead, it’s coming with hands at his back, shoving him to get out of the way more quickly. His eternal pretense of being reasonable while sneering at the rules is no longer acceptable in a party that doesn't even bother to pretend.

As he’s foundering, McConnell is calling on Republicans to help pass a bill to assist Ukraine. It’s absolutely necessary. It’s in the national interest. And it’s simply the right thing to do. McConnell reportedly sees it as legacy-defining.

But that’s not true. McConnell has already defined his legacy. And that legacy says that things like “national interest” and “right” are nothing when compared to political power. He shouldn’t be surprised that Republicans only respond to his pleas with sneers and laughs. They’re good students.