Tucker Carlson interviewed Putin, and boy, did that go off the rails fast

We bet Tucker thought this would be many things, but probably didn’t count on it being hilarious.

Senate Republicans morph into House GOP clown car before our very eyes

It’s unclear who is even in charge at this point.

Vigilante brags on Fox News about assaulting a man for looking like a 'migrant'

Apparently, things like “facts” are a whole lot less important than a good soundbite.

This Moms for Liberty chapter's membership went from 200 to three. What's next?

And it’s probably the most exciting three-way anyone in the organization has ever been part of.

Cartoon: Tucker loves Putin

They say never meet your idols …

Haley's latest Trump ad is proof she's gone YOLO with her presidential bid

Why not have some fun when you’re scorching the earth?

Missouri GOP votes to make rape victims carry pregnancies to term: 'Bad things happen'

If only Republicans could show “an ounce of compassion.”

Arizona Freedom Caucus member has a new bill to keep Satan off public property

Does he know something the rest of us don’t?

Senate investigation 'casts fresh doubt' about the validity of Harlan Crow’s yacht tax deductions

Talk about first world problems.

Here are 9 times Donald Trump ‘forgot’ stuff

And this list leaves out all of Trump’s actual lies.

Click here to see more cartoons.