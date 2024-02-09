Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has no real path to winning her party’s nomination. She hasn't won a single state, literally ran second to "none" in the Nevada primary, and is trailing Donald Trump by at least a couple dozen percentage points in recent polling of South Carolina, the next contest and her home state.

But unlike a normal primary cycle, Haley remains flush with cash from donors who are presumably plenty happy to watch her shred Trump, even if she has next-to-no chance of securing the nomination. The pure sport of it is exhilarating, no?

In that vein, Team Haley's most recent ad is a delight, trolling Trump by likening him to a real live chicken.

x YouTube Video

A single chicken appears against a white backdrop, clucking and bawking, as text fades in and then away throughout the 30-second spot.

"Donald Trump is chicken," reads the initial text on the screen. "He won't debate Nikki Haley."

"Too old or unfit?" it continues. "Or just unhinged and afraid?"

"We don't know," reads the text as the chicken exits stage right.

"But one thing we do know," concludes the ad. "Donald Trump is a chicken."

The ad was reportedly slated to run on Fox News Wednesday during host Sean Hannity's time slot. Who knows if it will sway a single soul, but who cares? It's simplistic and obvious enough to gnaw at Trump's ego.

As Politico recently pointed out, Haley has entered the "YOLO stage" of her candidacy, mounting a scorched-earth campaign that every anti-Trumper loves to see. Meanwhile, Haley's barbs—and the responses they elicit from Trump—are reminding voters how much there truly is to despise about Trump, and the toll a second Trump term would take on their psyches.

No one knows what Haley's end game is, and the usual lack of financing may not force her out of the race the way it normally would for a serial loser. But for now, Haley has become the Trump rival Democrats have always dreamed of in a GOP primary.

Republicans demanded border security, worked on a compromise deal with Democrats, and now want to blow the whole thing up. Biden is promising to remind Americans every day that the Republican Party is at fault for the lack of solutions to the problems they claim are most important.