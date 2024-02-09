Several Republican women have recently telegraphed their unbridled desire to be Donald Trump’s running mate and they’re not exactly ebing subtle about it. So while Trump lawyer Alina Habba us apparently angling to be Melania, and Melania, if she has any sense, is angling to be Marla Maples, women like New York rep, Elisa Stefanik are clearly vying to be the Joker’s sidekick.

In a Thursday discussion with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Stefanik—who is, shockingly, the House Republican conference chair—would’ve done things differently on Jan. 6, 2021, if she’d been vice president. While that would have meant unilaterally disenfranchising tens of millions of voters, somehow Stefanik frames this hypothetical move as a courageous stand in defense of the Constitution.

Watch:

x Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is under consideration to potentially serve as Donald Trump’s VP should he be the nominee, says she would have blocked legitimate votes on Jan. 6 had she been in his position. pic.twitter.com/ntqY6ZlkXs — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 9, 2024

Transcript!

COLLINS: You just said that you would be willing to serve in a Trump administration. Had you been vice president on Jan. 6, 2021, what would you have done? STEFANIK: I stood up for the Constitution ... COLLINS: But what would you have done if you were vice president? STEFANIK: I would not have done what Mike Pence did. I don’t think that was the right approach. I specifically stand by what I said on the House floor, and I stand by my statement, which was there was unconstitutional overreach. … There was unconstitutional overreach in states like Pennsylvania, and I think it’s very important that we continue to stand up for the Constitution, have legal and secure elections, which we did not have in 2020. And tens of millions of Americans agree with me, Kaitlan. COLLINS: I would say the Supreme Court and the state of Pennsylvania said that that Republican-passed changes to their law was constitutional. But it’s notable to hear you say, given you’re in the running to be the vice president, that you would have rejected those votes. Come this election, when Vice President Harris is in that position, would you be okay if she rejected the votes if Donald Trump wins? STEFANIK: Listen, we need to make sure the election is constitutional and legal ... COLLINS: It was legal. STEFANIK: It was not, Kaitlan. It was unconstitutional when they were circumventing state legislatures, unilaterally changing election law. I stand by my statement on the House floor, and again, tens of millions of Americans agree with that statement and have questions about the validity and legality and constitutionality ... COLLINS: Because the Republicans are so in doubt about the election. STEFANIK: No, no, that’s because the American people have rightful questions on the constitutionality ... COLLINS: Because Republicans are so in doubt about it. STEFANIK: And let me say this for you. When it comes to this election, we are seeing the Democrats trying to remove President Trump from the ballot. That is not constitutional. That is not a legal and safe, secure election. That is literally what’s being discussed at the Supreme Court today, because radical leftists can’t stand that Donald Trump continues to skyrocket in the polls and Joe Biden continues to plummet. And when you get outside of CNN … and talk to hardworking American people like in my district, like across this country, they want to see new leadership in President Trump, and that’s why he’s going to win.

So asking the courts to evaluate Trump’s constitutional eligibility to hold office after he violated the clear language of a constitutional amendment is … unconstitutional. But encouraging a bloodthirsty mob to hang Pence is just more proof that Trump loves his country. Tell us more, Elise!

COLLINS: You deleted a statement that was on your website recently calling Jan. 6 a tragic day. Why have you deleted those? STEFANIK: I have all my public statements from the current Congress, you can access all my previous public statements ... COLLINS: But why was it deleted from your website? STEFANIK: I only have the press releases from this current Congress. All of those statements are available since I was elected on multiple social media accounts, and you can access it there. COLLINS: So it wasn’t a retraction of what you said. STEFANIK: No, certainly not.

Whew! That was something, huh?

Unfortunately, the above clip cuts off mid-interview. I’m told this captures the vibes of the breathless remainder, particularly once Stefanik heard that Trump was watching:

Of course, you’ll be happy to know we’ll never have another Republican president, because apparently all you have to do is nitpick individual states’ elections, and no matter what the U.S. Supreme Court or the states themselves say, you can unilaterally reject electors you don’t like. Which means Vice President Kamala Harris can choose the next two presidents, and her Democratic successors can follow suit—on and on into infinity. Yay! America’s saved!

As Stefanik clearly knows, Trump’s numerous post-election legal challenges were thoroughly vetted by the courts—including the U.S. Supreme Court—and he came up short in all but one of them. Mostly because they were ridiculous and would have thrown the election—and our democracy—into chaos. But why should anyone care about the peaceful transfer of power when some states went to outrageous lengths to make it easier for people to vote without dying in the middle of a global pandemic?

Then again, debate is easy when you’re trying to convince just one person who already buys your argument.

Also, “tens of millions of people agree with me” has never been a valid argument for anything, ever. Tens of millions of Americans believe Adam, Eve, and Adam’s platonic fishing buddy, Steve, had to flee Eden because the local velociraptors suddenly acquired a taste for meat after Eve bit into the apple.

Meanwhile, here’s that statement Stefanik deleted from her website. It was recirculated by former Rep. Liz Cheney, whose leadership position Stefanik assumed after lifelong Republican Cheney took the radical left-wing position that stealing American elections is wrong. For some reason, Stefanik didn’t want people to know she once thought violent extremists who try to end American democracy should be held accountable.

As you can see, she once insisted the Jan. 6 rioters should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

For some reason, she now calls them “hostages.”

x I’m told that, in response to my prior tweet, @EliseStefanik deleted her 1/6/21 statement — that those who stormed the Capitol “must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Here is Elise’s statement again. Feel free to share. #nomorecrackpots pic.twitter.com/ChVaKPdrCg — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 27, 2024

Ah, we appreciate the effort, Liz, but you’re talking to a brick wall. Wait, no. It’s far worse: You’re talking to a brick wall that wants to be Donald Trump’s vice president. Good luck with that.

Full interview:

Check out Aldous J. Pennyfarthing’s four-volume Trump-trashing compendium, including the finale, Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, at this link.

