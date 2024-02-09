One of Donald Trump’s great magic tricks has been his ability to convince the MAGA world that he is a great orator, all while being a super-dubious gaffe machine. His history of forgetting things and mixing up important historical facts and people is something to behold.
Here’s a list of nine of Trump’s recent … blunders.
During a videotaped deposition in writer E. Jean Carroll’s civil case against him, Trump mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples. The kicker here is that one of Trump’s defenses was that Carroll was “not my type.”
There was his brief word-salad speech at the “Pray Vote Stand Summit,” in Washington, D.C., last September. It was here that Trump voiced his fears that President Joe Biden, in 2024, would soon lead us into World War II.
Who could forget Trump’s rally in Sioux City, Iowa, where he had to be reminded where he was during the rally?
Trump has not only shown a predilection for the comfort of authoritarian leaders but also an inability to remember which wannabe dictator leads which country, like when he said Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán led Turkey.
And the time Trump said North Korea leader Kim Jong Un ran a country of 1.4 billion people, which is the population of China. North Korea's population (roughly 26 million) is a little less than 2% of that.
Trump started 2024 by boasting about acing a cognitive test. Problem is, many of the examples that he claimed were included in the test—which is aimed at detecting dementia, not assessing intelligence—have never appeared in any version of the test, according to its creator.
Then there are the seven times, according to Forbes’ count, that Trump confused current President Joe Biden with former President Barack Obama.
In January, Trump confused former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is running against him in the Republican presidential primary, with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, claiming that Haley was in charge of security during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
During a September speech, Trump boasted, blamed, and confused former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush for his brother George W. Bush, the former president. It was a real doozy as Trump boasted that he beat Jeb in South Carolina, then claimed that Jeb “got us into the Middle East.” Understand? Of course you don’t!
Finally, just in case you have forgotten the very stable genius of Trump, here’s a clip of Trump saying we should try injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19.
