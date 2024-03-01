Rep. Jim Jordan showed up on Newsmax Wednesday night to discuss Hunter Biden’s closed-door deposition in front of House lawmakers earlier that day. Newsmax host (and Kermit the Frog hater) Eric Bolling asked the House Judiciary Committee chair about reports that the president’s son suggested if conservatives were truly interested in corruption and foreign business dealings, they would investigate Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former top adviser.

The call to investigate Kushner’s Saudi Arabian business dealings (and the $2 billion he has received from them) has been a common refrain from Democratic members of Congress like Rep. Jamie Raskin. Jordan, not known for being much of a “facts” guy, literally threw up his hands and sputtered out this indignant rant:

The idea that Jared Kushner did something wrong is ridiculous. I mean, the Trump family has been investigated more than any family on the planet. And what they've, what they have attempted to do to President Trump and been doing to President Trump over the last seven years is unbelievable. Again, I don’t want to get into that.

Instead, Jordan would like to persecute the Bidens over nonexistent millions in bribes that did not go to Biden family members and that GOP officials cannot prove when pressed to provide a shred of evidence. You don’t have to be a top-level mathematician to understand that the very real and well-documented $2 billion Kushner received from the Saudi Arabian government is orders of magnitude more than the fabricated $20 million that Biden and his family members allegedly received.

When you throw in the various court rulings proving the Trump family’s endemic corruption, the Trump family crest crest might as well feature a guy running away from a gaggle of lawyers trying to collect their fees.

