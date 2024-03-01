Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

Philip Bump/Washington Post:

Michigan’s choose-your-own-lesson presidential primary Trump and Biden won their respective contests, but the lessons each should take aren’t entirely clear The focus on Biden is heavily a function of this public, state-specific effort to send him a message. Meanwhile, on the Republican side, there’s an ongoing protest vote, mostly manifested in support for former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley’s technically existent challenge to Trump’s bid for the nomination. In Michigan, that meant that Trump underperformed Biden in nearly every county…. [But there’s more conflicting data] What’s the lesson? Take your pick. You have six charts to pick from. The most important lesson, certainly, is the most boring one, the one for which no chart is needed: Biden and Trump both won easily and will almost certainly be the two major-party candidates on the ballot in November.

x Does Haley's declining primary vote mean Trump is really OK with the GOP base?



Let's look at 1992



Buchanan got 37% in NH against the incumbent Bush



As his vote in later primaries generally ranged b/t 10-30% he drew less attention



Final pop vote was Bush 73 Buchanan 23 ... — Bill Scher (@billscher) February 28, 2024

x ...But to my eye a Haley drawing ≈20 is still a significant undercurrent of discontent with the presumptive nominee, even if it's less than what she got in NH/SC. — Bill Scher (@billscher) February 28, 2024

Danielle Lee Tompson/”Failure to Communicate” on Substack:

CPAC as Simulacra Spending a few days in the flagship event of the American Conservative Union told me a lot about the exhausted discourse in our country CPAC is a simulacra, that is to say a copy of a copy of itself, reflecting not only a larger trend in Republican politics but American politics generally. This year I sojourned to the Gaylord Resort in Maryland’s National Harbor not so much for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that has been going on since Reagan times, but some other work and interviews related to my book. Perhaps I also went because, at this point in my life as a scholar of conservative media, it is my habit. Something this year about CPAC felt hollow, a brightly branded wrapper that did not hold much by way of substance. There were few big American political names beyond Trump. Guests looked in vain for the usual hotel suite parties paid for by eager lobbying groups. I did not smell the sweaty pheromones of drunk college Republicans in their khaki pants or grandma’s pearls about to lose their virginities— they barely showed up. Aside from some guy getting dragged away by security dressed in a white KKK robe and a few errant neo-Nazi Groypers in sunglasses and trench coats, I did not even see the usual robust number of sketchy far-right figures who typically troll the conference. They just seemed like a handful of lame young men who hadn’t grown up.

x New polling showing that when Democrats explain how Republicans killed the toughest border bill in decades, Republicans' 15 point advantage on the border DISAPPEARS.



Time to go on the offense, team.https://t.co/mw7YjuoTzQ — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 29, 2024

Florida Politics:

Ron DeSantis says Citizens Insurance is ‘not solvent’ Gov. Ron DeSantis is telling the nation that people in his state shouldn’t rely on the state-run insurer of last resort, raising new questions about Citizens Property Insurance ahead of what is expected to be an active hurricane season. “It is not solvent and we can’t have millions of people on that because if a storm hits, it’s going to cause problems for the state,” the second-term Republican Governor said on CNBC’s “Last Call.” The Governor’s comments are particularly interesting as they were in the middle of a rumination about private insurers bringing new capital into the state, in which he claimed that “about 30% of those policies from Citizens” taken out by “new private insurance (companies) will actually be able to offer lower rates to those people.” That suggests roughly 70% of people are paying more since the take out of Citizens’ policies.

x 77-13: Senate approves short-term funding for the federal government in two stages through March 8 and March 22 to avert Friday's midnight shutdown deadline. 60 votes were needed. House passed the CR earlier today 320-99 and it now heads to President Biden to be signed into law. https://t.co/G4trH7eyts pic.twitter.com/RqS8K3qfkn — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 1, 2024

Bolts magazine:

Red State AGs Keep Trying to Kill Ballot Measures by a Thousand Cuts Organizers say state officials have stretched their powers by stonewalling proposed ballot measures on abortion, voting rights, and government transparency. When a coalition of voting rights activists in Ohio set out last December to introduce a new ballot initiative to expand voting access, they hardly anticipated that the thing to stop them would be a matter of word choice. But that’s what Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost took issue with when he reviewed the proposal’s summary language and title, then called “Secure and Fair Elections.” Among other issues, Yost said the title “does not fairly or truthfully summarize or describe the actual content of the proposed amendment.” So the group tried again, this time naming their measure “The Ohio Voters Bill of Rights.” Again, Yost rejected them, for the same issue, with the same explanation. After that, activists sued to try and certify their proposal—the first step on the long road toward putting the measure in front of voters on the ballot. “AG Yost doesn’t have the authority to comment on our proposed title, let alone the authority to reject our petition altogether based on the title alone,” the group said in a statement announcing their plans to mount a legal challenge. “The latest rejection of our proposed ballot summary from AG Yost’s office is nothing but a shameful abuse of power to stymie the right of Ohio citizens to propose amendments to the Ohio Constitution.” These Ohio advocates aren’t alone in their struggle to actually use the levers of direct democracy. Already in 2024, several citizen-led attempts to put issues directly to voters are hitting bureaucratic roadblocks early on in the process at the hands of state officials.

x Now that we are done with the Hunter impeachment sham, I want to remind everyone of the real White House family scandal.



Why did Jared Kushner receive $2 billion from Saudi Arabia months after leaving his post overseeing Middle East policy? pic.twitter.com/U110bks3cJ — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) February 29, 2024

David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

Biden and Netanyahu Both Hope the Other Is Out of Power Soon The dysfunctional relationship between the two leaders has gotten so bad they’re both imagining a near future where they can work with the other’s successor This week, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demonstrated yet again why theirs is the foreign policy world’s worst marriage. They don’t share the same goals. They don’t trust each other. And they just can’t seem to communicate.’ It is no wonder that both—as well as those close to each of them—spend much of their time hoping for a divorce and a chance at happiness with a new partner. The reality, however, is that those hopes are not likely to come to fruition and we may be enduring the consequences of this dysfunctional relationship for quite some time to come

On the other hand, a major political crisis is coming to a head in Israel as the Defense Minister (Gallant) proposes drafting yeshiva students for military service (they currently are exempt). The ultraorthodox parties keeping Netanyahu in power would be forced to resign on principle, which would in turn bring down the government. Stay tuned.

Meanwhile in Haaretz:

Biden Has a Vision for Israel's Future. Netanyahu Doesn't It is unprecedented that a superpower crafts and offers a long-term grand strategy for a significantly smaller, asymmetrical ally, as U.S. President Joe Biden is doing with his plan for a new Middle East. The least Israel can do is give the plan the attention it deserves For the first time in its 76-year history, Israel has the opportunity to substantially improve its strategic situation and environs – and astonishingly, it is saying no. The scale and magnitude of the strategic benefits the so-called Biden plan potentially provide to Israel cannot be exaggerated. It is, therefore, confounding to see the rude indifference, arrogant dismissal and open derision with which Israel has responded to the proposed U.S. outline for a reconfigured Middle East. The plan may be incomplete or imperfect at this point, but it is there for the taking.

x Trump talked a lot about bring manufacturing back to America.



But under Biden, manufacturing investment has grown faster than any time in recent history. And it's not even close.



During Trump's presidency, manufacturing spending grew by 5%. Under Biden it has grown by 279%. pic.twitter.com/qHSKmZcLCp — Michael Thomas (@curious_founder) February 29, 2024

