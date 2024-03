After scrambling to pay his $50 million plus E. Jean Carroll judgement (so he can appeal) future prisoner Donald Trump will have to do the same but ten times that to keep the State of New York from towing away his buildings. #monopoly (I was listening to one of my favorite political podcasts, The Bob Cesca Show when he mentioned he’d like to see Trump depicted as the rich Monopoly guy when he’s broke.) The dude obliges.