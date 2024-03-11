The Week Ahead

Monday Every Republican officeholder at every level of government wakes up to find that, for the rest of their lives, they’ll feel an insatiable urge to dress in drag whenever they go out in public. Later today, America's LGBTQ community gathers to discuss what they should choose as their second wish before they rub their excellent new lamp. Katie Britt, still speaking into a camera that’s been shut off for the last four days, blames President Biden for allowing Hitler to invade Poland on his watch. Moments later she receives an angry call from Donald Trump berating her for implying that Hitler’s invasion of Poland was a bad thing.

Continued...

Tuesday The latest small business optimism index is released. As usual, there's not much optimism among the smallest businesses, mostly because people keep accidentally stepping on them. Astonishingly, two weekdays pass without another Norfolk Southern train derailment. Wednesday Another Norfolk Southern train derails, spilling its contents all over a small heartland town. Later this evening, railroad officials attend a public meeting to assure residents that everything is fine, there’s no health risk, and they’ll be happy to answer anyone’s questions if they’ll just step up to the microphone and speak clearly through their new forehead tentacle. Also Wednesday: whoever turned these clocks ahead sobers up and tries again. Senator Katie Britt wraps up her response to the State of the Union address by blaming President Biden for starting the Salem witch trials. Moments later she receives an angry call from Justice Samuel Alito berating her for implying that the Salem witch trials were a bad thing. Thursday The House isn’t in session the rest of the week because it’s their spring break. Democrats return to their districts to hold town hall meetings and touch base on infrastructure projects. Republicans return to lower their district’s IQ. Elon Musk is whisked to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm when he inadvertently tweets a fact. Friday In an annual sign of spring, most of the buzzards return to Hinckley, Ohio. The rest continue circling over Mar-A-Lago. The University of Michigan’s latest consumer sentiment index is released. America's sentiment registers an uptick from "impetuous" to "goutish." (It's a weird index.)

Plus lots of the usual blah blah blah 'cause we never run out of that. And now, our feature presentation…

-

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, March 11, 2024

Note: I'm overbooked for the Ides of March this year, so I'm afraid I'm going to have to do this to you now:

[Stabby Stab Stab!]

Try not to bleed on my new toga. It's cashmere.

-

4 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til spring: 8

Days 'til the International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Georgia: 4

Current expected GDP for the first quarter: 2.4%

Total weekly originated train carloads on U.S. railroads in February, up from 205,034 in January: 221,387

Bond amount Trump ponied up in the E. Jean Carroll defamation suit as his appeal pends: $91 million

Average price of a pack of gum in 2018 and 2023, respectively: $1.70 / $2.71

Age of the oldest known bread, recently discovered in Turkey: 8,600 years

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: If you want to get an all-too-real sense of how fast time flies, get a puppy and watch how quick (s)he grows up. Our rescue lab mix Haley—a fine import from Macon, Georgia and our current senior C&J editor—joined our family 11 years ago yesterday. This morning we “paws” a moment to post a pic of the old gal…

-

CHEERS to jobs, jobs, jobs! (Or as Fox News describes it, since it's good news: "Nothing, nothing, nothing to see here.") If nothing else—and there's plenty else—President Biden has lorded over one hell of an employment comeback since taking office 38 months ago. The latest report (+275,000 jobs, unemployment rate up a tick to 3.9%) was released by the Labor Department via confetti cannon on Friday. Bill McBride at Calculated Risk says Dark Brandon is crushing it:

[L]eisure and hospitality has now essentially added back all of the jobs lost in March and April 2020. Construction employment increased 23 thousand and is now 547 thousand above the pre-pandemic level. Manufacturing employment decreased 4 thousand jobs and is now 184 thousand above the pre-pandemic level. […]- x Nearly 15 million new jobs in just three years.

Unemployment under 4% for the longest stretch in over 50 years.

Record 16 million new business applications.

Wages keep going up and inflation keeps falling.



President Biden is growing the economy from the middle out and bottom up. pic.twitter.com/rovdYN9Cyw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 9, 2024 - Through February 2024, the employment report indicated positive job growth for 38 consecutive months, putting the current streak in 5th place of the longest job streaks in US history (since 1939). Another solid report.

Once again we find ourselves asking: what about the Republicans in Congress who keep claiming that all those Covid relief checks we got not so long ago would just create a generation of moochers and takers and slackers? Oh, right…the masters of projection were just talking about themselves. The one thing at which they excel.

CHEERS to Honest Joe. A little unfinished business from last week's State of the Union and its infamous rebuttal. We now know that Alabama senator Katie Britt lied like a rug in a hideous way from her palatial-but-unfurnished kitchen to try and blame President Biden for, among other things, something awful that happened to a woman in Mexico twenty years ago. But what about the facts and claims in Joe's speech to the nation? You'll be glad to know that fact-checker extraordinaire Daniel Dale found himself in the same situation as the Maytag Repairman: pretty lonely…

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale gave President Joe Biden high marks for accuracy shortly after Biden’s State of the Union address. […] "I found, Jake, it was quite a factual speech, at least in terms of the assertions of fact, I was able to check.

Beyond what he said above, there was another sign that Biden's SOTU was much easier to fact-check than his predecessor's: by the end of it there was no liquor on Mr. Dale's breath.

CHEERS to lending a hand. On March 11, 1941, President Roosevelt signed the Lend-Lease Act into law, which allowed American-built war supplies to be shipped to the Allies on loan months before our official entry into World War II. Not to be picky, Britain, but four pencils and a weather balloon are still unaccounted for. [Uncomfortably long pause.] And we'd like them back.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to reaching out and touching someone. 5 Exeter Place. Boston, Massachusetts. March. 1876. Thomas Watson receives the first telephone call. On the other end: Alexander Graham Bell. On Watson's next credit card statement: five streaming service subscriptions, a life insurance policy, and a dozen Life Alert bracelets. Smooth operator, that Alex.

JEERS to missing the mark. NASA is hiring a new class of astronauts with the goal of extended space travel and the eventual colonization of Mars. It sounded right up my alley, so this morning I called 1-800-MISSION-CONTROL and interviewed for a slot over the phone. A transcript of the call:

NASA: Do you have a Ph.D. in rocket science, physiology, biomechanics, engineering and applied chemistry? Me: Yes! Imagine ride-sharing to work in this. NASA: Are you comfortable with heights, tight spaces, supersonic speeds, weightless environments, minimal nutrition, the unknown and danger in general? Me: Yes! NASA: Are you one tough son of a bitch like that Buzz Aldrin fella? Me: Hell, yes!!! NASA: Can you go for extended periods without eating candy corn or feeding squirrels? Me: What?!! You people are totally unreasonable. [Click] NASA: Hello? Hello??

On the bright side, I called back and I'm 300th in line for the NASA janitor's gig.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: March 11, 2014

CHEERS to showdown in the sunshine state! Today is special-election day in Florida's 13th District. It's Democrat Alex Sink versus Republican Bill Something versus Libertarian Something Something, all vying to fill the seat formerly sat on by the late Rep. Bill Young. And right on cue, the media can't just enjoy the localness of the race. No, this election is…

• A referendum on Obama! • A referendum on Obamacare! • A fortune cookie for November! • The most important election of our lifetime! • The first election in 60 years since the last election was declared the first election in 60 years since something! • Governor Rick Scott's Waterloo! • Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's Waterloo! • ABBA's Waterloo!

Or, holy hanging chads, Batman, it could be all of the above! Now that I've set the stage, I'll turn it over to the Daily Kos elections people to do the easy part and stay up 'til 2am monitoring the results and writing a detailed report with charts, graphs and analysis. That's what I love about covering elections. The teamwork.

-

And just one more…

This terrorist advisory alert system sure would’ve come in handy on January 6th, 2021.

CHEERS to the fearsome fivesome. Twenty-two years ago today, after a grueling selection process involving thousands of hues, shades, pigments and a $100 billion consultation fee for the Pantone Corporation, five colors were chosen to stand watch over America's shores as official representatives of the federal government's new Homeland Security Advisory System.

During their first two years, Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge changed the alert level ten times, mostly due to the dire threat of Democrats winning elections. Then they stood frozen in time until they were disbanded by the Obama administration in April of 2011 in favor of a traditional old-west warning system consisting of loudspeakers installed on the heads of cattle.

Where are they today? Green is now part of a traffic light in Bismarck, North Dakota. Blue took a job as a "Welcome to Connecticut" highway sign. Yellow is a food coloring consultant at the Brach's Candy Corn plant. Red is a 4-way stop sign in Reno. And faring the worst is Orange, which is now sitting in a 200-gallon drum at Mar-A-Lago labeled "#45 Tanning Spray—Toxic." The horror.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial "It’s kind of an extraordinary thing that Bill in Portland Maine won’t go away.” —Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)

-