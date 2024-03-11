Trump's affection for dictators is at the heart of his plans for America. And Ukraine

Ukraine is the canary in the coal mine for democracy.

House GOP prepares to embarrass itself with more Biden impeachment nonsense

Jim Jordan’s running out of straws to grasp.

George Santos says he'll run for Congress again. Good luck getting on the ballot!

You can’t keep a good con* man down (*allegedly).

7 stories to know: Katie Britt, Christian nationalism, and the end of the GOP

Check out our new weekly series!

Cartoon: Time after time

Time (travel) will not be kind to America’s recent history.

The GOP is about to officially coalesce around a seditionist for president

“This is a movement premised on ending the government itself.”

There’s an app for Christian nationalists. Far-right politicians are embracing it

Unfortunately, there’s an app for that.

Katie Britt used decades-old rapes in Mexico as GOP attack on Biden border policy

This explodes the Alabama senator’s false, outrageous remarks.

Oh no! Yet another club for far-right Christian misogynists wants a ‘national divorce’

Why are there so many groups like this?

After dropping 6-day Senate bid, Rosendale drops 9-day House bid

Matt Rosendale: Montana’s biggest quitter?

'The families deserve more': Uvalde city report clears local officers of wrongdoing

“They chose their lives over the lives of children and teachers.”

Click here to see more cartoons.