Remember when everyone in the media was telling us that all those early polls, as opposed to actual election results over the past few years, really mattered? More importantly, remember how they showed Biden was doomed? The New York Times on March 2, for instance: “And the share of voters who strongly disapprove of Mr. Biden’s handling of his job has reached 47 percent, higher than in Times/Siena polls at any point in his presidency.”

DOOOOOOOOMED!!!

Well, suck on this:

One poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed Biden leading Trump 47 percent to 44 percent. There were 1,072 registered voters surveyed between February 20 and 28 in this poll. Another poll of 1,350 registered voters by Emerson College put Biden ahead of the Republican by two percentage points, 51 percent to 49 percent. The survey was carried out between March 5 and 6. Of the 6,334 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult between March 1 and 5, 44 percent would vote for Biden and 43 percent for Trump. And Biden would beat Trump 43 percent to 42 percent, according to TIPP polling.

Mind you, all of these polls were taken before his State of the Union speech on March 7, which was watched by over 32 million people and which every major outlet called a homerun:

For Republicans who for months have sought to cast Biden as a doddering old man, Thursday’s speech was a sharp rebuke to that hit. For liberals who are still not sold that the 81-year-old Biden deserves their nomination, his red-meat calls for gun bans, marijuana leniency, and higher taxes on billionaires and corporations gave them the jolt they needed. And for Americans who are staring down the march to November with little enthusiasm—or as TIME’s Charlotte Alter calls it, The Dread Election—the clarity in American foreign policy aims as delivered by Biden made obvious the choice they’re facing between him and former President Donald Trump.

Even Fox News, which desperately wanted to see a frozen-McConnell moment, had to acknowledge the “fiesty,” “fired up,” “Jacked-Up Joe,” which “The Daily Show” quickly turned into a commercial.

The only thing that overshadowed Biden’s performance was the Republican’s official SOTU response, which is going down as the “biggest disaster“ in SOTU history. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama is now a household name for her cringe-worthy performance, but each day, it keeps getting worse. Right after everyone mocked her for her bizarre attempt at imitating Sally Field, it was discovered that she lied about multiple aspects of the sex-trafficking story she told during her counter-address.

Terror-mom Katie Britt

While she still attempts damage control, Republicans have already thrown her under the bus. Now, the victim has spoken out and slammed Britt for lying in order to score political points. It also wasn’t lost on many people that Britt not only exploited this poor woman’s story but also since the woman sought refuge in the U.S. to escape being trafficked, Britt would have refused to help her since she is arguing no one seeking asylum from Mexico be allowed in.

It also wasn’t lost on many people that Donald J. Trump, the soon-to-be-presumptive GOP nominee, was not the one asked to give the SOTU response. While that would have made sense on paper, it would have been an even bigger disaster than Britt’s performance. One needs to look no further than the 75-plus unfiltered rants Trump posted on Truth Social during the speech. Luckily for Donald, his site crashed so most people didn’t even see how bad they were. Of course, many people did see how he mocked those who stutter at a rally the next day. I’m sure he thought that was hilarious.

So we’ll see how this all plays out in the polls over the next few days. I’m going to take a wild stab that it’s not going to go well for Trump and his sycophants.

And yes, I did say last year that polls this early are very stupid, and still stand by that. There will be a ton more that will happen between now and November, and polls galore that will freak everyone out from time to time. Yet, at least for a little while, we’ve earned a respite from the doom-and-gloom bedwetters. Enjoy it while it lasts.