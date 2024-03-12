Time to Update the DKos Ukraine Relief Tote Board

It’s been a few weeks since we checked in on the fund to help relief agencies in Ukraine. Seems like the blink of an eye here, but over there every day is a long, cold, dangerous, unpredictable slog, thanks to the Russian mass murderer who’s so hated he won’t turn a doorknob until one of his hapless taste-testers licks it first. Even though it’s technically the cusp of spring, the need for basic survival essentials is still critical, thus the reason why Daily Kos set up this fund. Since mid-February you added more than $110,000 for the chosen organizations that provide food, medical care, housing, education, financial aid, and animal rescue resources. The new total is... $3,689,016.98 ...and you should all give yourselves a hand for that. It ain’t chump change. To support the chosen groups—the World Central Kitchen, AmeriCares, Razom for Ukraine, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare—click here and ActBlue will make it easy for you. Thanks for your ongoing support. In your honor, Ukraine will catapult a rotten cabbage with your name on it into Red Square.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Note: My attorney tells me I've agreed to apologize in writing for crank-calling the Maine National Guard at 3am Sunday and ordering them to build a pontoon bridge across the Kennebec River in anticipation of a mass evacuation from the invading Canadian Mounted Zombies. Sorry. It was an accident. —Mgr.

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til Easter: 19

Days 'til the National Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C.: 8

Total donations sent to the Biden-Harris reelection campaign in the 24 hours after Joe's State of the Union address: $10 million

Number of people who donated to that total: 113,000

Consecutive months of job gains in the U.S.: 39

Amount Miami Beach is spending in advertising to keep spring breakers away: $250,000

Letters in "hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia, the fear of long words: 36

Puppy Pic of the Day: First dip…

CHEERS to riding to the rescue. The situation was dire. The greatest and most prosperous nation on the face of the earth was about to collapse into a pile of decay and despair—penniless, jobless, and hopeless. Was there no one who could save the United States of America in time? Yes. As the sun rose across the fruited plains and purple mountains majesty, a rock-ribbed, iron-willed Democrat rode to the rescue, leaving insolvency and chaos where they belonged: in the dumpster of history…

And then, laying a finger on the side of his nose, up the chimney he rose. Nobody knows why, but I'm willing to see where this goes.

JEERS to political games played very, very badly. By now you know that Alabama Senator Katie Britt—she of the Christian nationalist cult known as the Republican party—is now a punch line for the way she cooked up some real whoppers in her response to the State of the Union Address, all delivered in her softest subservient-wife voice. The biggest lie was the one in which she blamed President Biden for a sexual-assault victim's travails that happened in Mexico during the George W. Bush years. The victim, Karla Jacinto, is adding to the criticism:

Jacinto, "Was not trafficked by Mexican drug cartels, but by a pimp who operated as part of a family that entrapped vulnerable girls to force them into prostitution," she said. I assume her house is illuminated by gaslight. The Daily Beast adds that Karla Jacinto, "Said no one from Britt’s camp or anywhere else contacted her asking for permission to use her story in the GOP’s SOTU response, and she also confirmed allegations from a viral TikTok video that Britt’s telling of that story was, at best, completely misleading." […] “People are really trafficked and abused, as she mentioned," Jacinto added, referring to Britt and her speech. "And I think she should first take into account what really happens before telling a story of that magnitude.”

Just more evidence that the party's bumper-sticker slogan should read: "GOP—There Is No Furniture Of Our Own Making That We Won’t Bump Into."

CHEERS to the little planet that tried but couldn't. 94 years ago this week, in 1930, astronomers informed the world they had discovered Pluto. Unable to handle the fame that followed, the ball of rock and ice with the eccentric (read: emotionally unstable) orbit ended up on the drunken-party circuit and was publicly canned:

Pluto and its moon Charon, which would both have been planets under the initial definition proposed Aug. 16, now get demoted because they are part of a sea of other objects that occupy the same region of space. Earth and the other eight large planets have, on the other hand, cleared broad swaths of space of any other large objects. Is there nothing Disney doesn’t put its stamp on? "Pluto is a dwarf planet by the...definition and is recognized as the prototype of a new category of trans-Neptunian objects," states the approved resolution. Dwarf planets are not planets under the definition, however.

It’s a cold, dark, toxic, dangerous, unforgiving and gassy place. But enough about Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s office. Happy birthday, Pluto.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Playing Brazilian ten-string guitar with rattlesnake tails



[📹 Bruno Takashy / takashy]pic.twitter.com/2uoUPfg4q6 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 10, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to checking in. Be sure to draw a smiley face on your calendar for one week from today:

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has been ordered to report to jail in Miami on March 19 to begin his four-month sentence after he defied a subpoena from the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This idiot. Navarro was convinced in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the committee. … Navarro would become the first former Trump adviser to report to jail for actions related to the Jan. 6 attack.

I'm planning to send him a cake with a file in it. Yeah—a copy of his criminal file. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!!

CHEERS and JEERS to Daylight Saving time, day 3. Lovin' it because it's still daylight at 6pm. Hatin' it because it's dark at wake-up time again, so I get paranoid about oversleeping and this becomes my sleep cycle:

Zzzzzz… [Jolt awake! Check the time] …Zzzzzz… [Jolt awake! Check the time] …Zzzzzz… [Jolt awake! Check the time] …Zzzzzz… [Jolt awake! Check the time]

It's like being an audience member at a Mike Johnson speech.

Ten years ago in C&J: March 12, 2014

JEERS to running on vapors. It's the energy MIRACLE of the 21st century! Natural gas! Clean, abundant, flawless! The perfect fuel for all of Americ…. Oops:

America’s plan to use more natural gas to run power plants, make chemicals, drive vehicles and heat homes may not go as smoothly as expected. … The bitter temperatures boosted demand for natural gas to heat homes and businesses. But wells in some places literally froze, making it difficult for some drillers to keep gas flowing. And the high demand clogged pipelines, so even when there was enough production, the gas couldn’t get where it needed to go.

Solar and wind roll merrily on.

And just one more…

CHEERS to 30 days of tummy growlies. The Islamic holy month of Ramadan started Sunday night, and we’d like to give a C&J shoutout to all of our Muslim readers around the world, of which we have millions. According to the mighty Wikipedia, “This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts 29–30 days based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.” It’s also a month of dawn-to-dusk fasting. Here’s our annual glimpse into what that looks like for American Muslims, courtesy of Buzzfeed…

x YouTube Video

Meanwhile, the Democratic President of the United States will celebrate Ramadan by actually wishing those who celebrate Ramadan Happy Ramadan! His Republican predecessor, who did not do that, will be surprised when he finds out his afterlife consists of 72 virgins beating him for eternity with bottles of spray-on tan.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

