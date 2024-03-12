Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

We begin today with Maya King and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times, reporting that for the 2024 presidential election cycle, North Carolina might be an easier state for President Joe Biden to win than Georgia.

The two Southern battlegrounds are creating a tricky strategic calculus for Mr. Biden’s campaign as it grinds into higher gear and decides where to direct its money, advertising and foot soldiers on the political map. The subtle, early tension is leading to no small amount of jealousy among Democratic allies of Mr. Biden in each state as they jockey for cash and attention. “I would certainly advocate for North Carolina over Georgia right now with the Biden campaign,” Roy Cooper, the Tar Heel State’s governor, said in a recent interview, pointing out that Mr. Biden’s defeat there by just a percentage point in 2020 was his closest in the nation. “Obviously, I’m a little biased. They’re going to have to make those decisions. I think Georgia is still an extremely important state to the president and can help put him over the top.” North Carolina looks like a more appealing target this year, even though a Democratic presidential candidate has not won the state since 2008. But Republicans recently nominated a candidate for governor with a well-documented history of antisemitic comments, staunch opposition to abortion and anti-L.G.B.T.Q. views, and Democrats hope he will drag down the Republican ticket to Mr. Biden’s advantage.

Both North Carolina and Georgia carry 16 electoral votes for the presidential candidate that wins the state. And I don’t think it’s as if either state won’t be a battleground state in the foreseeable future.

Luisita Lopez Torregrosa of The New Republic writes about the reasons for political shifts in the Rio Grande Valley.

The border has always been the stuff of myth, mystery, and violence, and the Rio Grande Valley has its own distinctive character and history. Four counties make up the Valley—Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, and Willacy—the terrain of hunters and gatherers dating back 11,000 years, when it is said the Coahuiltecans hunted animals, fished, and gathered fruit and roots. The Lipan Apaches and the Comanches arrived in Texas in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, and Spanish and Mexican settlers colonized the region and built cattle ranches and vegetable and citrus farms. Today, the valley has about 1.4 million people, 95 percent Hispanic in a state where Hispanics—Latinos, Tejanos—now constitute a plurality of the population. The most recent census data shows that 40.2 percent of the state’s 30 million residents are Latino, compared to 39.8 percent non-Hispanic whites. Despite the presence of oil refineries, agriculture, and manufacturing, the valley is among the poorest regions of Texas. The average household income is $66,313, compared to the state’s $101,152. And unlike much of Texas, the valley remains Democrat. But Latinos in the border region represent less than a third of the state’s Latino vote. Almost twice as many live in the four largest metroplexes of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin, which have Democratic majorities but are surrounded by Republican-leaning suburbs and exurbs.

Zack Montellaro of POLITICO reports that election workers and officials make for “uniquely vulnerable targets” for AI attacks and deep fakes.

Election workers are uniquely vulnerable targets: They’re obscure enough that nobody knows who they really are, so unlike a fake of a more prominent figure — like Joe Biden or Donald Trump — people may not be on the lookout for something that seems off. At the same time, they’re important enough to fake and just public enough that it’d be easy to do. Combine that with the fact that election officials are still broadly trusted by most Americans — but don’t have a way to effectively reach their voters — a well-executed fake of them could be highly dangerous but hard to counter. “I 100 percent expect it to happen this cycle,” New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said of deepfake videos or other disinformation being spread about elections. “It is going to be prevalent in election communications this year.” Secretaries of state gathered at the National Association of Secretaries of State winter meeting last month told POLITICO they have already begun working AI scenarios into their trainings with local officials, and that the potential dangers of AI-fueled misinformation will be featured in communication plans with voters.

E.J. Montini of The Arizona Republic looks at the difference between the murder of Preston Lord, an Arizona high school student, and the murder of Laken Riley in Georgia.

You may not want to admit it, but you know why the murder of 16-year-old Arizona high-school student Preston Lord is not a national story, as is the murder in Georgia of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. It is not because of who the victim was. No. It is because of who is accused of the killing. The seven young men arrested in connection with Lord’s death are from the suburbs. They grew up in American neighborhoods, going to American schools in communities that pride themselves with extolling American values. The man accused of murdering Riley is an undocumented Venezuelan migrant. That one thing makes all the difference these days. At least to some people.

Paul Farhi of The Atlantic examines the increasing willingness of local governments to bully the press.

A database maintained by the nonprofit Freedom of the Press Foundation documents roughly 1,000 incidents involving alleged official interference with the U.S. news media since 2017, including arrests of journalists, denial of access to official meetings and proceedings, and equipment searches and seizures. (Another 867 or so incidents involved alleged criminal assaults on reporters by members of the public.) Many of these occurred in small towns, and thus out of the national spotlight. Early last year, for example, Evan Lambert, a reporter for the NewsNation cable network, was thrown to the ground by authorities in East Palestine, Ohio, who forcibly removed him from a press conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals. The alarming rate of official actions against the news media can’t be divorced from the hostile climate that surrounds reporting these days. Donald Trump has infamously referred to journalists as “enemies of the people”; his acolytes have gone even further, such as when Marjorie Taylor Greene called for journalists to be “held accountable—even jailed—for what they did to Trump and our great country.” Tech titans are also publicly hostile to the press; Elon Musk attacks the media while arguing that people should use his platform to do unpaid citizen journalism. Rhetoric like that isn’t likely to inspire a great deal of respect for the Fourth Estate. “Local authorities seem to have gotten the message that they can get away with this,” Trevor Timm, the Freedom of the Foundation’s executive director, told me. [...] Some news-media advocates, such as Seth Stern of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, have urged reporters to openly defy prior-restraint rulings, deeming them blatantly unconstitutional. These rulings do tend to be struck down by higher courts or later withdrawn. But that can be a Pyrrhic victory. Fighting the order can be costly and involve weeks or months of delay. By the time the legal battles are over, the value of whatever news had been suppressed may have declined to zero. An investigative report about, say, an official’s misconduct in office would be pointless if a court kept the information from voters until after an election.

Heather Digby Parton of Salon thinks that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán may need the shoe salesman more than the shoe salesman needs Orbán.

The truth is that Orbán may need Trump more than Trump needs Orbán. He's isolated in Europe and in order to fulfill his larger agenda he needs a friend in the White House, and Joe Biden will not be that. Over the past month, his party has been in turmoil with the resignation of the president and former justice minister over a pardon scandal involving a notorious child sex abuser. This has placed Orban in a difficult position since he has waged a Ron DeSantis-style crusade against LGBTQ rights and pedophilia (which he conflates for political purposes.) He has been the last holdout in the European Union for Ukraine aid and allowing Sweden to Join NATO and both issues were finally resolved in the wake of the scandal just in the past couple of weeks. There's no sense that Orbán is in serious trouble but cracks are beginning to show. It turns out that his Potemkin democracy still has some tiny life left in it, with some independent journalists able to use the internet to get the news out even though all the mainstream news sources have been coerced or co-opted into doing Orbán's bidding. It's just possible that his hold is shakier than it has been in years. If Trump wins all that changes. Orbán sees his friendship with Trump and Putin puts him right at the center of a major new alliance and it's not at all an unreasonable assumption. He and Trump, and his lackeys in the U.S. Congress, have, so far, successfully given Russia a major gift by refusing to authorize funding for the Ukraine war effort. Trump even went so far as to say that he would tell Putin to "do whatever he hell he wants" to any NATO country he deemed to be sufficiently "paid up." We have every reason to believe that if Trump wins, Ukraine will be gone and Putin will have prevailed. What happens to the Ukrainians if that happens is going to be a nightmare.

Luke Taylor of The Guardian reports about the resignation of Haiti’s unelected prime minister, Ariel Henry.

Embattled Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry has issued his resignation, the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, announced on Monday. “We acknowledge the resignation of prime minister Ariel Henry upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the naming of an interim prime minister,” Ali said from a regional summit in Kingston, Jamaica. Henry’s resignation comes after gangs joined forces to oust the unelected leader during 10 days of chaos in which they set police stations on fire, stormed ports and prisons and laid siege to the capital’s international airport. [...] Ariel Henry became Haiti’s acting leader in July 2021 when Colombian mercenaries assassinated the country’s president, Jovenel Moise. Henry’s government was widely viewed as corrupt and also illegitimate because it repeatedly failed to hold elections. Haiti has not had an election since 2016.

Shiekh Saaliq of the Associated Press reports that India will begin implementing a 2019 citizenship law which excludes Muslims who immigrated to India from citizenship.

The Citizenship Amendment Act provides a fast track to naturalization for Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before Dec. 31, 2014. The law excludes Muslims, who are a majority in all three nations. The law was approved by Indian Parliament in 2019, but Modi’s government had held off with its implementation after deadly protests broke out in capital New Delhi and elsewhere. Scores were killed during days of clashes. The nationwide protests in 2019 drew people of all faiths who said the law undermines India’s foundation as a secular nation. Muslims were particularly worried that the government could use the law, combined with a proposed national register of citizens, to marginalize them. The National Register of Citizens is part of Modi government’s effort to identify and weed out people it claims came to India illegally. The register has only been implemented in the northeastern state of Assam, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has promised to roll out a similar citizenship verification program nationwide.

Finally today, Victor Goury-Laffont of POLITICO Europe reports on the new French star of the far-right.

The far-right National Rally officially launched its European election campaign last weekend in the port city of Marseille, just three months ahead of the vote. Thousands of supporters gathered at an exhibition center, with the French tricolor splashed across the room to kick off the election season under the slogan “France is back, Europe is born again.” The loudest cheers came not for Le Pen, but for the party’s charismatic president, Jordan Bardella. The Paris-born leader of the party has become a household name in French politics over a relatively short period of time since becoming party chief at the end of 2022. According to recent polling, Bardella could steer the French far right to its biggest win yet in a nationwide election. His party is projected to net close to 30 percent of the vote in June’s European election, 10 points ahead of the pro-Macron list. The RN has never hit the 25 percent threshold in a contest held across France. The French far right has risen in popularity over the past decade — riding a wave of populism seen elsewhere in Europe — and performing better in election after election. Bardella has played a key role in strengthening his party’s hand since becoming party leader.

