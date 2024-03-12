The House Judiciary Committee, led by Republican Jim Jordan, is holding its latest hearing Tuesday to investigate President Joe Biden for … something. Anything.

This hearing features former special counsel Robert Hurt, selected by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate classified documents found at home. In his report, Hur concluded that Biden had cooperated with officials and wasn’t subject to changes.

However, Hur also infamously included lines such as one saying that Biden presents as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Many of Hur’s statements fed into the Biden-so-old narrative that the Republican Party—and the national media—seem determined to make the “but her emails of 2024.”

Hur reportedly left the Department of Justice recently and will be testifying as a private citizen. How this will affect his testimony is unclear.

