The House Judiciary Committee, led by Republican embarrassment Rep. Jim Jordan, held its latest political-theater hearing on Tuesday. Former special counsel Robert Hur is the newest star witness pranced in front of the committee in Republicans’ hopes of creating bad-sounding chaos around President Joe Biden that could hurt him for this November’s election.

Like the rest of Jordan’s attempts at political theater, so far the attempts to paint Biden as both a mentally incompetent leader and an organized-crime mastermind have failed spectacularly. Rep. Jerry Nadler, the ranking Democrat on the committee, pulled out a video supercut of Donald Trump at rallies, press conferences, and depositions. Here are some of the highlights:

Trump’s inability to remember so many things from his deposition.

Trump’s inability to distinguish between world leaders.

Trump’s mixing up former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump’s virtually incoherent racist statements about immigration.

Trump’s constant reminders to everyone that he has a great memory or “one of the great memories of all time.”

Nadler put it best, saying at the end of the video, “That is a man who is incapable of avoiding criminal liability. A man who is wholly unfit for office, and a man who, at the very least, ought to think twice before accusing others of cognitive decline.”