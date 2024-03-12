Live coverage: House GOP hearing on just how old Biden is

Catch up on the day’s biggest Republican embarrassment …

Democrats bring supercut of Trump receipts to GOP hearing—and it's devastating

… or check out the highlights ...

Jim Jordan cuts off supercut of Trump being hot mess in disastrous hearing

… of which there are many.

The RNC’s night of the long knives

Truly wild that they did this in an election year.

Biden slams Trump for saying there's 'a lot you can do' to cut Social Security

Trump is the most prolific writer of Democratic campaign ads.

Fox News is cool with banning books from schools but definitely not soda

Give me Monster Energy or give me death!

GOP congresswoman cooks up one heck of a defense for Trump's sexual assault

Nancy Mace, big disgrace, waving her banner all over the place.

Cartoon: Electric vehicles gone wrong

Fragile masculinity harms all good things.

Big Lie pushers aim to recall Wisconsin Republican for not pushing Big Lie enough

Will this be the end for the longest-serving speaker in state history?

Trump’s allies have big plans to turn America into a fascist theocracy

Another day, another far-right manifesto to destroy the country.

Trump flip-flops on TikTok right after meeting with billionaire TikTok investor

Total coincidence, of course.

What Trump's vow to end Ukraine aid could mean for the future of US and Europe

The fight for democracy spans the globe.

