Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing examining special counsel Robert Hur’s anticlimactic report on Joe Biden was disastrous for the GOP Congress members hoping to tarnish the sitting president’s image and reputation.

Time and again, the Democratic committee members successfully contrasted the attempted attacks on Biden with Donald Trump’s dubious mental acuity, evasive testimony, and general incompetence.

One of the most powerful arrows in the Democrats’ quiver was the video supercut. They introduced not one, not two, but three supercuts showing the relentless incompetence, bizarre behavior, and untrustworthiness of the twice-impeached former president.

Bungling Republican Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan contributed to his own ongoing humiliation by cutting off one of the videos before it ended.

So here’s a supercut of the three supercuts presented to the American people by Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York, Mary Scanlon of Pennsylvania, and Eric Swalwell of California, respectively. Enjoy!

