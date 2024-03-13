Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

First came the transcript, in which Joe Biden was clearly documented to remember the date his son Beau died, if not the year (that’s normal for most people). And then came the hearing in which Robert Hur could not remember complementing Biden on his memory until Democrats read him the transcript. This part in particular, from the transcript (via The New York Times), is telling:

And when Mr. Biden provided a lengthy description of the layout of his house in Delaware — portions of which were redacted in the transcript for security reasons — Mr. Hur observed that Mr. Biden appeared to have “a photographic understanding and, and recall of the house.”

x The level of credulity with which that document was taken ought to prompt some reflection in light of what we saw from Biden at SOTU, what we see in the full transcript, Hur now working with GOP campaign operatives, etc https://t.co/PschNP36io — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 12, 2024

Philip Bump/The Washington Post:

The GOP’s new Biden attack is weakening its old one Biden “knew the rules,” Jordan added, “but he broke them for $8 million in a book advance!” This argument, by itself, isn’t tenable. There’s no indication that the material Hur references was essential to the Beau Biden story or to the publisher offering the advance. Hur’s report indicates that the material wasn’t used in the book. But view it from Jordan’s perspective: At last, he has a tenuous link between Biden taking money and his doing something described by a third-party as inappropriate. Comer, given a chance to ask questions of Hur, tried to backstop the impeachment inquiry without much effect. Unfortunately, Hur’s actual work significantly undercut the idea that Biden was working in cahoots with his family.

x completely reprehensible that Republicans smeared Biden for not remembering when his son died when that's clearly a lie pic.twitter.com/tp5SO0qZGC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2024

The New York Times:

Anti-Trump Group of Republicans Lays Out $50 Million Plan of Attack The group, Republican Voters Against Trump, will run a series of homemade videos of Americans who voted for him in the past but say they can no longer do so in 2024. The group, Republican Voters Against Trump, first emerged in the 2020 campaign and made a return appearance for the 2022 midterm elections. It is run by Sarah Longwell, a leading figure in Never-Trump politics whose focus groups and polling are a staple of center-right podcasts and have made her a go-to figure for political reporters aiming to decipher the motivations behind Trump supporters.

x Not hard to tell which party had the momentum after the State of the Union https://t.co/J1JVkpCCjE — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 11, 2024

Judd Legum and Tesnim Zekeria/”Popular Information” on Substack:

New data explodes myth of crime wave fueled by migrants The most comprehensive look at violent crime in the United States in 2023 will come when the FBI publishes its national Uniform Crime Report. But that will not happen until the fall. But, as crime analyst Jeff Asher explains in his newsletter, the FBI report is based on individual Uniform Crime Reports submitted by each state. Asher identified 14 states that have released their Uniform Crime Reports publicly. The data has not been completely finalized and could be adjusted slightly before formally submitting it to the FBI. But this data is the best early look at violent crime trends last year. Asher found that both murder and violent crime declined in 12 of 14 states.

x Swalwell: You said to President Biden, “you appear to have a photographic understanding and recall.” Did you say that?



Hur: Those words do appear in the transcript



Swalwell: Never appeared in your report



Hur: It does not appear in my report pic.twitter.com/jKJA6HCesd — Acyn (@Acyn) March 12, 2024

CNN:

GOP Rep. Ken Buck to leave Congress at end of next week Buck criticized dysfunction on Capitol Hill in discussing his decision to leave, telling CNN’s Dana Bash, “It is the worst year of the nine years and three months that I’ve been in Congress and having talked to former members, it’s the worst year in 40, 50 years to be in Congress. But I’m leaving because I think there’s a job to do out there.” “This place has just devolved into this bickering and nonsense and not really doing the job for the American people,” he said.

x SPEAKER JOHNSON says Buck didn’t give him a heads up ahead of this announcement



“I didn’t know,” he said, adding that he looks forward to chatting with him https://t.co/c7n4RGKno1 — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 12, 2024

POLITICO:

Bloodbath at RNC: Trump team slashes staff at committee Dozens of staffers are expected to be let go. All told, the expectation is that more than 60 RNC staffers who work across the political, communications and data departments will be let go. Those being asked to resign include five members of the senior staff, though the names were not made public. Additionally, some vendor contracts are expected to be cut. [...] Trump advisers have described the RNC’s structure as overly bloated and bureaucratic, which they believe has contributed to the party’s cash woes. The RNC had about $8 million at the end of December, only about one-third as much as the Democratic National Committee. Under the new structure, the Trump campaign is looking to merge its operations with the RNC. Key departments, such as communications, data and fundraising, will effectively be one and the same.

x Republicans just spent four hours broadcasting wall-to-wall, live TV coverage of Trump’s many criminal indictments and reminding everyone Biden was cleared.

Brilliant as usual. — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) March 12, 2024

Enter the Bucks County Beacon, in which a local paper gives us better, more truthful coverage than many national outlets are giving us on this story—all while crediting POLITICO with the original scoop.

Shocking Online Manifesto Reveals Project 2025’S Link To A Coordinated ‘Christian Nationalism Project’ “The Statement on Christian Nationalism” seeks to implement a Scripture-based system of government whereby Christ-ordained “civil magistrates” exercise authority over the American public. Approximately 100 right-wing organizations have signed onto Project 2025, an expansive plan for controlling (and in some cases dismantling) federal agencies in the event that Trump or another Republican wins the presidential election this year. Many of these organizations are led by Christian fundamentalist political operatives, suggesting that they may use the plan to force all Americans to submit to their extreme religious beliefs. The Bucks County Beacon has just found explosive new evidence that seems to validate this concern. The Beacon’s discovery follows an earlier report by Politico journalist Heidi Przybyla, which tied the Center for Renewing America (CFRA), an official Project 2025 partner, to an internal memo expressly listing “Christian Nationalism” as a priority for a second Trump term.

x if you're writing Biden off based on the early general election polls, you're making a very big analytical mistake https://t.co/epMFilrp2f — G Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) March 12, 2024

Cliff Schecter on Trump’s treatment of Nikki Haley voters: