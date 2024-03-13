New poll: 63% of Republicans have no problem with the RNC paying Trump's legal bills

It’s not like Trump has the money to pay for it.

Stormy weather forecast for Trump: It's not just the trial, it's also the documentary

The timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Watch Trump choke in this savage supercut of supercuts

We could watch this on a loop all day.

Cartoon: Katie Britt

Poor, poor Uncle Sam …

Slew of new polls show Biden winning, and they were taken before his SOTU

Early polls seem to be about as flip-floppy as Trump’s views on, well, everything.

New poll shows just 6% of voters think IVF should be illegal

“A microscopic clump of cells is not equivalent to a child, say voters by better than a 2-to-1 margin.”

Trump begged Elon Musk to buy Truth Social. That's not just funny, it's dangerous

It turns out that constant defamation and real estate fraud can get mighty expensive.

House Republicans release another report defending Trump’s attempted coup

And it includes some riveting, unfounded testimony from “White House Employee One.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson’s nightmare gets hilariously worse

The wheels are coming off the GOP House clown car.

How Ken Buck's resignation could screw Lauren Boebert

As if her personality isn’t enough of a problem.

Maine votes to join multi-state agreement to elect the president by popular vote

If only this existed in 2016.

