Republican Rep. Ken Buck surprised everyone Tuesday by announcing he would vacate his seat on March 22, well before his previously announced retirement date.

How is fellow Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert taking the news? She thinks it’s a conspiracy against her by the “uniparty.”

The uniparty is trying to do everything that they can to stop my candidacy, to rig the election in Colorado, and—this is breaking news as of yesterday. Ken Buck’s announcement yesterday was a gift to the uniparty. The establishment concocted a swampy, backroom deal to try to rig an election—an election that I’m winning by 25 points—forcing an unnecessary special election when? The same day as the primary election in Colorado. And this will confuse voters, and it will result in a lame duck congressman on Day One and leave the 4th District with no representation for more than three months. This is absolutely unacceptable. I believe that this is selfish.

Buck is leaving Congress, and his departure will necessitate a special election for someone to serve out the remainder of his term. This leaves open the very real possibility that whomever is nominated to run for that seat might be able to coalesce the field against Boebert in the Republican primary.

Boebert, who currently represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, decided to up and move in order to run in the much redder 4th Congressional District. She is one of 10 Republicans running in the primary for the seat.

But it’s unlikely Buck moved up his plans to leave Congress because he’s part of some nefarious “uniparty” of swampy deep state schemers who’ve conspired to deny Boebert another term in Congress. According to Buck, he’s jumping ship because Congress is a train wreck.

“It is the worst year of the nine years and three months that I’ve been in Congress and having talked to former members, it’s the worst year in 40, 50 years to be in Congress,” he told CNN on Tuesday.

“This place has just devolved into this bickering and nonsense and not really doing the job for the American people,” he added.

Bickering and nonsense? Gosh, can’t imagine what he’s talking about.