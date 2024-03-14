Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

We begin today with Adam Serwer of The Atlantic criticizing the overall tendency of the Democrats and the media to allow Republicans free rein to “work the refs” at the FBI and the Department of Justice.

For reasons that remain unclear to me, Democrats seem to have internalized the Republican insistence that only Republicans are capable of the fairness and objectivity necessary to investigate or enforce the law. Any lifelong Republican who fails to put partisanship above their duties is instantly and retroactively turned into a left-wing operative by the conservative media. Acting to prevent complaints of bias (as opposed to actually being fair) is ultimately futile: Comey’s last-minute gift to the Trump campaign didn’t prevent Trump from smearing him as a liberal stooge. These efforts to work the refs pay off. Right-wing criticism of Obama probably influenced him to pick a grandstanding Republican to head the FBI, an agency that has never been run by a Democrat, just as it likely influenced Garland to pick a grandstanding Republican to investigate Biden. Conservative criticism of the mainstream press leads too many journalists to attempt to prove they aren’t liberals, which results in wholesale amplification of right-wing propaganda to deflect criticisms that the media aren’t objective; the facts become a secondary concern. Fairness, objectivity, and due process are important values, but there is a difference between upholding them and seeking to convince everyone that that’s what you’re doing. Performatively pursuing the latter can easily come at the expense of the former. If you try too hard to convince people you are doing the right thing instead of just doing the right thing, you often end up doing the wrong thing.

David Sanger of The New York Times writes that yesterday’s House passage of a bill forcing TikTok’s owner to sell its U.S. operations is only the bare minimum of the possible national security problems addressed by the legislation.

In a capital where Republicans and Democrats agree on virtually nothing, it was notable when the House overwhelmingly declared on Wednesday that TikTok poses such a grave risk to national security that it must be forced to sell its U.S. operations to a non-Chinese owner. But that glosses over the deeper TikTok security problem, which the legislation does not fully address. In the four years this battle has gone on, it has become clear that the security threat posed by TikTok has far less to do with who owns it than it does with who writes the code and algorithms that make TikTok tick. Those algorithms, which guide how TikTok watches its users and feeds them more of what they want, are the magic sauce of an app that 170 million Americans now have on their phones. That’s half the country. But TikTok doesn’t own those algorithms; they are developed by engineers who work for its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, which assembles the code in great secrecy in its software labs, in Beijing, Singapore and Mountain View, Calif. But China has issued regulations that appear designed to require government review before any of ByteDance’s algorithms could be licensed to outsiders. Few expect those licenses to be issued — meaning that selling TikTok to an American owner without the underlying code might be like selling a Ferrari without its famed engine.

Chris Geidner of LawDork takes a look at a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruling that, once again, prioritizes “religious supremacy” over the Supremacy Clause of Article VI sec. 2 of the U.S. Constitution.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, in an opinion by Judge Kyle Duncan on behalf of a unanimous three-judge panel, held that Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra’s enforcement of Title X to protect that confidential access violated Texas law. The ruling came in a challenge brought by a Texas father, Alexander Deanda, who says his religious and parental rights — and his rights under state law — are violated by the enforcement of the federal law. In Duncan’s opinion for the court, affirming much of U.S. District Judge Matt Kacsmaryk’s December 2022 ruling in the case, he was joined by Chief Judge Priscilla Richman and Judge Catharina Haynes, both George W. Bush appointees. The Fifth Circuit rejected the federal government’s argument in the case that the federal law — which states that Title X grantees must serve “adolescents” and “[t]o the extent practical … shall encourage family participation” — preempts the Texas law— which says that a parent has “the right to consent” to a child's medical care. The Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which forms the underlying basis for preemption claims, ultimately took a backseat to religious supremacy.

Carl Hulse of The New York Times reports that with Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin leaving, the Democrats may attempt to end the filibuster should they win majority control of the Senate.

With the announcement by Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona that she will not seek re-election, the filibuster is now on track to lose the two senators who preserved it in 2022 over the objections of the rest of their party. She and her fellow filibuster defender, Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, who is also retiring, left Democrats just two votes short of ending the filibuster when it came to voting law changes that were backed by a majority. Perhaps just as significantly, Senator Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican who has enthusiastically deployed the filibuster to his advantage for decades, is stepping down from his top party leadership post, reducing the influence of one of the chief practitioners and defenders of filibuster maneuvering. Depending on how the November elections shake out, the pressure to reduce the power of the procedural tool — which effectively requires 60 votes to move any legislation forward in the Senate — could be substantial. [...] Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, said as much recently when he suggested his party could try again to change the filibuster rules for voting rights legislation if Democrats wind up in control of the Senate, the House and the White House next year.

David Ignatius of The Washington Post writes about some of the deeper differences between President Biden and Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden said in an interview with MSNBC this past weekend that Rafah was a “red line,” but it wasn’t clear just what that meant. Last month, Biden said Israel shouldn’t attack Rafah until it had a “credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety” of more than 1 million Palestinian refugees who have been driven there by the fighting, according to a White House summary of the conversation. Administration officials say they still haven’t seen such a plan. [...] But there might be less to the Rafah quarrel than it appears. Israel has promised the Biden administration that it will prepare a careful operational plan that includes protection of Palestinians and more humanitarian assistance. The Israel Defense Forces won’t move forward without a detailed tactical scenario that has been shared with the White House. “We won’t suddenly invade Rafah. It takes time to prepare a plan,” explains the senior Israeli official. Israeli officials won’t discuss how long this planning might take. But it seems likely to require weeks, and it could even stretch past the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April. In any event, a Rafah confrontation doesn’t seem imminent. A deeper disagreement is about whether Netanyahu and his right-wing government really have united the country behind a clear endgame for the conflict. U.S. intelligence analysts were openly skeptical of Netanyahu’s leadership prospects in their annual threat assessment, delivered to Congress this week.

Rotem Maimon of Haaretz looks at the challenges that Arab Israeli chefs are facing in light of the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas and the subsequent Israeli-Hamas war.

Arab chefs and restaurant owners in Israel reiterate that they're in trouble in a fragile industry in which no one wants to take a risk. They repeat the same message: Even if this isn't being called a boycott, their Jewish customers haven't yet fully returned, and the no-shows are unlikely to be coming back soon. But nobody wants to pander to Jews just to bring back customers and then be condemned as a traitor in the Arab world. Out of the many who were asked, five Arab Israeli chefs and restaurateurs – four men and one woman – agreed to speak with Haaretz. They talk about the feeling that they belong – before people on social media and in real life question where their loyalties lie. Then there's the sense of loss and the chances for peace, about being disappointed by the unrealized potential of living here and how. Still, they stay optimistic. When giving their answers, sometimes they start in one mood and end in another. They all speak passionately, with each making clear they're only speaking for themselves.

Jon Lee Anderson of The New Yorker outlines some of the complexities of the chaotic political situation in Haiti.

Last spring, when the security situation in Port-au-Prince was already unravelling, I met with Barbecue in a part of the city that he controls. He swore to fight a war against “the élites,” people like Ariel Henry, a lighter-skinned, upper-class Haitian. The majority of Haitians are Black, like him, Barbecue said, and they need, finally, to be in charge of their own destinies. He went on to talk about the changes that he believes Haiti needs. “The first revolution we need is a mental revolution.” Referring to the élites, he said, “They zombified the people. They zombified them in every sense. We have to start fighting against that, and while we fight for that we must sensitize people, and that’s the work our alliance … has been doing in poor neighborhoods.” He added, “We started to explain to the people the system that has kept them in misery, how did you get here and how the country has sunk them deeper down” and that “once the people understand that the state is responsible for the state they live in, no one will want to remain in that state. It’s a question of time.” Next to Barbecue, other actors have emerged in the fray, including Guy Philippe, a former police chief who was one of the leaders of the coup that overthrew President Aristide, in 2004, and who subsequently served six years in prison in the U.S. on money-laundering charges related to drug trafficking. He returned to Haiti last year, and wants to be the country’s new President. Then there is Johnson André, a powerful gang leader known as Izo, who is in his mid-twenties, and raps about his alleged crimes in videos he posts on social media. [...] ...The U.S. evidently does not want to be perceived as a neo-colonial power intervening unilaterally, as previous Administrations have done. But, clearly, the hands-off policy has not worked. Dan Foote, then a career diplomat, was named President Biden’s special envoy to Haiti after Moïse’s assassination, in July, 2021, but he resigned two months later over his opposition to the Administration’s backing of Henry and what he called the “inhumane” and “counterproductive” U.S. immigration policy toward Haitians who, if they were found to have entered the country illegally, were deported back to Haiti, despite the dangers they faced there. Last week, Foote sent me a WhatsApp message to say, “If the liberation of the penitentiary population doesn’t clue in the Biden administration that their policy has failed spectacularly, I don’t know what will. Maybe he wants another Gaza on his hands?” Foote said he believed that some kind of an international intervention is now “absolutely necessary,” but he added that “with a little space and empowerment, I’m still confident that the Haitians can arrive at a political accord for a provisional government, and a roadmap toward restoring security and moving towards real elections, probably in a matter of weeks. Without having a trustworthy Haitian partner the people want, any international effort ends in failure.”

Jon Henley of Guardian reports that Dutch far-right Freedom Party member Geert Wilders will not become prime minister due to the unwillingness of other right-wing parties to join the Freedom Party in a governing coalition.

The populist PVV won 37 seats – far more than forecast but well short of a majority in the 150-seat parliament – in the November election and has since been holding exploratory coalition talks with three potential rightwing allies. Their refusal to accept some of Wilders’ more extreme manifesto pledges had already forced him to drop anti-constitutional measures including bans on mosques, the Qur’an and Islamic headscarves, as well as a “Nexit” referendum on leaving the EU. But the possibility of the controversial anti-Islam polemicist, who has lived under police protection since 2004, becoming prime minister plainly proved an insurmountable obstacle. One partner, the newly formed NSC, which campaigned on a platform of “good governance” and “doing politics differently”, said last month it would not enter a formal coalition. At the time the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper described the talks as characterised by “poison, mutual sniping and gossiping”

Finally today, Myles Burke of BBC News describes how Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola saw the movie as a reflection of American Cold War politics.

Coppola initially did not warm to the book. He wasn't much interested in the Mafia, and when he first read it, he was put off by some of its more lurid aspects. "To me originally, and anyone who remembers the original Godfather book, it had a lot of sleazy aspects to it, which of course were cut out for the movie, and I didn't like it very much for those reasons," he told Sir Christopher Frayling in a 1985 BBC interview. But being from an Italian-American background like its author Puzo, he did understand the culture, tradition and family rituals the story was steeped in. And, as he reread the book, he saw there was much more to it than just a potboiler about crime, sex and revenge. The story had themes that were classical in their nature, a powerful father and family bonds, a son yearning to escape his fate, old-world values clashing with a changing society, honour and betrayal, and how power corrupts the souls of those who wield it. [...] In the film, Don Corleone (played by Marlon Brando) will, depending on the situation, negotiate, bribe, intimidate or resort to savage violence to ensure that his family's interests and power are maintained. Likewise, the US, faced with what it saw as the threat of the Soviet Union, was being accused of using clandestine operations or bribery to destabilise rival countries, forming alliances with other nations, promising them its protection and fighting proxy wars in other countries, to ensure US interests prevailed.

Try to have the best possible Pi Day!