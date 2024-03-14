The Morning Digest is compiled by David Nir, Jeff Singer, and Stephen Wolf, with additional contributions from the Daily Kos Elections team.

Leading Off

● CO-04: Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday that she would not run in the June 25 special election to replace her soon-to-be-former colleague, fellow Colorado Republican Ken Buck, but would continue to compete for a full two-year term in the primary taking place that same day.

Boebert, who is leaving behind the 3rd District in Western Colorado to campaign for the more conservative 4th at the other end of the state, characteristically used her declaration to accuse Buck and "the uni-party" of announcing his resignation the previous day as part of "a swampy backroom deal to try to rig an election." When NOTUS asked Buck on Tuesday whether he'd thought about how his departure might impact Boebert, he replied, "No, I didn’t consider that."

Republican leaders in Buck's 4th District will form a special committee to select the party's nominee for the special election, which the Colorado Sun's Jesse Paul says must convene sometime "within the next few weeks." And while state party chair Dave Williams' told Colorado Politics that the body will be made up of local party leaders and elected officials, Paul notes that Republicans "haven’t said who exactly will be on the committee and how it will operate."

Boebert also used a Tuesday appearance on social media with two of her far-right allies, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and the disgraced George Santos, to express her hope that the committee would select someone who will not run for a full two-year term. GOP leaders, however, have no obligation to listen to Boebert or Gaetz, who declared, "That is some crazy banana republic shit you've got—you're doing in Colorado."

And a trio of Republicans who were already campaigning for the full term say they'll seek the party's nod for the special: conservative talk radio host Deborah Flora, former state Sen. Ted Harvey, and Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg.

But state Rep. Mike Lynch, who stepped down as minority leader in January before his caucus could eject him over a previously undisclosed 2022 drunk driving arrest, isn't so sure. "Don’t know how they are going to conduct it really or when," he told Paul of the special election nomination.

The state Democratic Party, meanwhile, says that its special election committee, which includes about 215 members, will make its selection by April 1. The 4th District, which is based in eastern Colorado and the Denver exurbs, favored Donald Trump 58-39 in 2020, so the Democratic nominee will face a tough battle in June.

The Downballot

● The ripple effects of the Dobbs decision are impacting not only the right to an abortion but also abortion funding, IVF, and even recreational sex. Joining us on this week's episode of "The Downballot" is Grace Panetta, a political reporter at The 19th who has closely covered the electoral consequences of this ever-widening set of issues. Panetta highlights key races this year where reproductive rights will take center stage, including ballot initiatives in multiple states, efforts to repeal bans on public funding of abortions, and an upcoming special election in Alabama, the state that just thrust IVF into the limelight.

Co-hosts David Nir and David Beard also discuss Ken Buck's highly entertaining resignation, which is making life way more difficult for both Mike Johnson and Lauren Boebert. They then preview next week's primaries in Illinois and Ohio, which will, among other things, determine which Republican will take on one of the most vulnerable Democratic senators up this year, Sherrod Brown.

Subscribe to "The Downballot" on Apple Podcasts to make sure you never miss a show. You'll find a transcript of this week's episode right here by noon Eastern time. New episodes every Thursday morning!

Senate

● MS-Sen, MS-04: None of Mississippi's members of Congress had trouble winning renomination on Tuesday, though Republican Sen. Roger Wicker's 61% of the vote was an unimpressive primary showing for an incumbent.

Retired Marine Col. Ghannon Burton finished a distant second with 25%, though the hard-right challenger carried 10 counties clustered around Tupelo in the northeastern corner of the state; the balance went to another conservative, state Rep. Dan Eubanks. Wicker is the heavy favorite in November against Democrat Ty Pinkins, who lost last year's race for secretary of state to Republican incumbent Michael Watson 59-41.

Over in the 4th Congressional District, GOP Rep. Mike Ezell's 73-19 win against wealthy perennial candidate Carl Boyanton means that voters can go at least another two years without hearing Boyanton's "Mike Ezell went to the swamp and became a busy bee" jingle. Donald Trump carried this constituency, which is based along the Gulf Coast, 68-30.

Governors

● IN-Gov: Self-funding businessman Eric Doden launched a commercial on Monday attacking Sen. Mike Braun, who is the frontrunner in the May 7 Republican primary for governor, in what may be the first negative TV ad of the race.

The offensive began around the same time that the Trump-endorsed Braun released an internal poll from Mark It Red showing him easily defeating Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch 41-12, with Doden and the rest of the field in single digits. No one has released numbers to contradict the idea that Braun is on course to win unless he's taken down.

Doden is hoping to do just that with a spot that utilizes a 2020 clip of then-Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson badgering the senator for spearheading a bill to reform qualified immunity for law enforcement personnel.

"The country's burning not because cops are burning it down, but because the mob is," Carlson tells Braun, continuing, "but you think the morally culpable party is the police, so you're making it easier for left-wing groups to sue them." Braun stopped promoting his legislation following Carlson's attacks.

● MO-Gov: YouGov's new survey for Saint Louis University finds Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft leading Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe 28-10 in the August GOP primary, with state Sen. Bill Eigel at 8% and a 49% plurality undecided. This poll was in the field for 13 days from Feb. 14 to Feb. 26, which is one day less than the 14-day maximum that Daily Kos Elections permits for inclusion in the Digest.

YouGov also took a look at the Democratic contest, but it shows that a hefty 66% of respondents are undecided. State House Minority Leader Crystal Quade takes 21%, while businessman Mike Hamra is at 5%.

House

● CA-09: The NRCC has dusted off a mid-February internal poll from NMB Research that shows the GOP candidate, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, outpacing Democratic Rep. Josh Harder 44-40. The Washington Examiner, which first reported the survey, did not mention presidential numbers in its writeup, but the National Journal's Hotline says that respondents favor Joe Biden 45-43.

Biden carried this Stockton-based seat 55-43 in 2020, but Republican Brian Dahle took it 52-48 two years later against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Despite those 2022 headwinds, though, Harder won his most recent term 55-45 against San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti. He's also currently taking 53% of the vote in this year's primary with an estimated 71% reporting while Lincoln is at 28%.

● CA-20: The Associated Press projects that Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has claimed the second spot in what will be an all-Republican general election to replace former Rep. Kevin McCarthy in this conservative Central Valley seat. With 92% of the estimated vote tabulated as of Thursday morning, Assemblyman Vince Fong is in first with 41% as Boudreaux leads Democrat Marisa Wood 25-21 for second. Both McCarthy and Donald Trump endorsed Fong ahead of the top-two primary.

Note that the first round of the special election for the remaining months of McCarthy's term will take place on Tuesday. If no one wins a majority, the two candidates with the most votes will compete in a May 21 general election.

● CA-22: The Associated Press has called a general election rematch between Republican Rep. David Valadao and former Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas, which is the matchup that well-funded outside groups from both parties wanted. With an estimated 97% of the vote tabulated for the March 5 top-two primary as of Thursday morning, Valadao is at 33%, while Salas is outpacing wealthy Republican Chris Mathys 31-22. The remaining 14% goes to Democratic state Sen. Melissa Hurtado.

Joe Biden carried this seat, which is based in the southern Central Valley and eastern Bakersfield area, by a 55-42 margin in 2020, which makes it one of the bluest seats the GOP holds nationally. Valadao, though, has a long history of running well ahead of the top of his party's ticket, and both parties are anticipating another tough match. Last cycle, the incumbent defeated Salas 52-48 during a tough year for Golden State Democrats.

● CA-31: The Associated Press projects that former Democratic Rep. Gil Cisneros and Republican attorney Daniel Martinez will face off in the general election to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Grace Napolitano. Joe Biden took this constituency in the eastern San Gabriel Valley 64-33 in 2020, so Cisneros should have no trouble returning to Congress—albeit from a seat that includes virtually none of the competitive constituency he represented from 2019 through 2021.

With an estimated 90% of the vote tabulated as of Thursday morning, Cisneros is in first with 23%, while Martinez leads fellow Republican Pedro Casas 19-17 for second. Two Democratic state senators, Susan Rubio and Napolitano's choice, Bob Archuleta, are at 16% and 10%, respectively.

Cisneros, who famously won $266 million in a 2010 lottery, used his wealth to far outspend his many foes. He also worked to ensure that he got to face Martinez instead of Rubio by sending out mailers ostensibly attacking the Republican as "too close to Trump," a tactic aimed at helping Martinez consolidate the conservative vote. Rubio tried to counter with text messages elevating Casas, but it wasn't enough.

● CO-05: Donald Trump endorsed state GOP chair Dave Williams on Tuesday evening hours after Speaker Mike Johnson threw his support behind conservative radio host Jeff Crank, who is also competing in the June 25 primary to replace retiring Rep. Doug Lamborn.

Trump also blasted another Crank ally in his social media post touting Williams. Without identifying Crank by name, Trump wrote that Williams' "opponent is Endorsed, and works closely with, Americans for Chinese Prosperity, a Charles Koch Disaster." Last month, Crank earned the backing of Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group that unsuccessfully tried to help Nikki Haley wrest the presidential nomination from Trump.

● MI-08: Businessman Matt Collier, a Democrat who rose to prominence almost four decades ago when he was elected mayor of Flint, announced Wednesday that he was joining the August primary to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee in this swing seat.

Collier, who served in the Army Rangers, won the 1987 race to lead Flint at the age of 29, a victory that made him the city's youngest-ever mayor. Collier, though, would lose reelection four years later in a 59-41 rout against fellow Democrat Woodrow Stanley.

In 2013, Collier told MLive.com that he was hurt politically by being the face of a project to build a location for Kessel Foods, a company that unions viewed as anti-labor. The same profile also noted that, while crime fell to its lowest rate in a decade during the first half of his term, it rose during his final two years.

Collier lived in California and identified as an independent when that story was published and went on to serve in the Department of Veterans Affairs during the Obama administration. The candidate says he's since "founded a company to fill transitional healthcare gaps and treatment" and again lives in Flint.

● NC-06: Donald Trump announced Wednesday that former Rep. Mark Walker would join his campaign, after which Walker confirmed he would drop his bid to return to the House. Walker's departure means that Trump's endorsed candidate, lobbyist Addison McDowell, will win the GOP nomination without having to go through a May 14 runoff. No Democrats are running for this constituency in the central Piedmont region constituency that, under the new Republican gerrymander, favored Trump 58-41.

Trump plucked McDowell, a hunting buddy of Donald Trump Jr., out of obscurity in December when he endorsed his campaign hours before McDowell even announced his own bid. According to journalist Bryan Anderson, the GOP's master had planned to support a different candidate, former college football player Bo Hines, until the younger Trump arranged a meeting between his father and McDowell.

McDowell went on to air ads telling the audience that he was Trump's pick and how his brother's death from a fentanyl overdose is why he wants more border security. He also generated attention with one spot in which he claimed that "D.C. libs" are going after nicotine pouch Zyn.

"[I]f you care about your freedoms, grab a pouch and a pitchfork and join our campaign to fight back," he declared. That messaging made up much of McDowell's effort, as Anderson writes that "[f]or weeks, McDowell’s campaign website was a mere static page with no policy positions or even a biography."

McDowell went on to win a plurality on March 5 with 26% of the vote, while Walker outpaced 2022 nominee Christian Castelli 24-21 for the second spot in a runoff that will no longer happen. (A second round of voting is only required if no one takes more than 30% and if the runner-up officially requests one.)

Instead, Anderson notes that the only congressional runoff that will take place in May will be the Republican contrast for the 13th District between wealthy attorney Kelly Daughtry and former federal prosecutor Brad Knott. Republicans will also decide their nominees that day for lieutenant governor and state auditor.

● ND-AL: The newest Republican to announce a campaign for North Dakota's open House seat is former State Department project manager Alex Balazs, who says he served in the Air Force, Navy, and Army during his 25 years in the military. Balazs tells the North Dakota Monitory that, while he'll try to win the GOP's endorsement at the party's April 5-6 convention, he'll continue to the June 11 primary even if he's passed over.

Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak is the only other declared candidate who is taking part in the convention, though she says she'll also run in the primary no matter what. Former state Sen. Tom Campbell, by contrast, is skipping the gathering. The fourth announced Republican, former state Rep. Rick Becker, is barred from seeking the party endorsement because he ran against GOP Sen. John Hoeven as an independent in 2022.

This quartet is hoping to replace GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is running for governor.

● OH-06: State Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus is airing a transphobic commercial ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary that claims state Sen. Michael Rulli backed legislation "allowing men to use women's bathrooms." Inside Elections' Jacob Rubashkin predicted this line of attack back in January when he described Rulli as someone who has "carved out a more moderate stance on gay rights issues," noting that Rulli joined with the only gay member of the Senate to cosponsor an anti-discrimination bill and has spoken out "about making the GOP and Ohio more inclusive."

That stance puts Rulli out of step with his party in a cycle in which, as Cleveland.com recently detailed, Republicans across the state are relying on anti-LGBTQ+ messaging to help them win primaries. Rulli and Stoltzfus are competing Tuesday in both the regular and special election primaries to replace Bill Johnson, a fellow Republican who left the House to lead Youngstown State University, in this dark red eastern Ohio district.

Secretaries of State

● OR-SoS, OR-05: Candidate filing closed Tuesday for Oregon's May 21 primary, and the state has a list of candidates available here.

Perhaps the most notable last-minute development came in the race for secretary of state when Republican state Sen. Dennis Linthicum launched a bid to replace the outgoing Democratic incumbent, LaVonne Griffin-Valade. Linthicum is one of the six Republican members of the upper chamber who were prohibited from seeking reelection this year because of a 2022 measure aimed at punishing legislators who take part in quorum-busting boycotts.

Linthicum will likely face either state Treasurer Tobias Read or state Sen. James Manning, who are the main Democrats competing in their five-person primary to be the state's chief elections official, who is also first in line to succeed the governor in case of a vacancy. Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek (who defeated Read in the 2022 gubernatorial primary) appointed Griffin-Valade in June a month after Democrat Shemia Fagan resigned amid a scandal, but the new secretary of state opted against seeking a full term.

By contrast, there were no surprises in any of Oregon's congressional races. One small mystery, though, was settled Tuesday when tech businessman Matthew Davie did not file to challenge GOP Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th District despite setting up a fundraising committee earlier in the year. The main Democratic candidates are 2022 nominee Jamie McLeod-Skinner and state Rep. Janelle Bynum.

Ballot Measures

● NV Ballot: Fair Maps Nevada has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court a month after a lower court ruled that two proposed constitutional amendments to establish a bipartisan redistricting commission cannot appear on the ballot because they would fail to raise the needed revenue.

● OR Ballot: Redistricting reformers announced Tuesday that they were giving up on their attempt to place a measure to establish a legislative redistricting commission on the 2024 ballot and would instead try to put it before voters in 2028.

Obituaries

● Terry Everett: Former Rep. Terry Everett, an Alabama Republican who represented the southeastern part of the state from 1993 until 2009, died Tuesday at the age of 87. Everett won the 2nd Congressional District in 1992 by defeating Democratic state Treasurer George Wallace Jr., the son and namesake of the former segregationist governor, in a tight 49-48 general election. (The younger Wallace later became a Republican.)

Local Republicans never had to worry about a competitive general election in the 2nd District again until Everett retired ahead of the 2008 cycle. Democrats temporarily flipped his conservative seat that year when Montgomery Mayor Bobby Bright prevailed, but Republican Martha Roby took it back during the following cycle's red wave. Democrats are poised to finally win and likely keep the 2nd District this year, though, because of the state's new court-ordered map.

Grab Bag

● Where Are They Now?: The U.S. Senate has confirmed former New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney to serve as ambassador to the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Maloney, a Democrat who narrowly lost reelection last cycle to Republican Mike Lawler, was nominated in May to replace Jack Markell after President Joe Biden tapped the former Delaware governor to become ambassador to Italy.