Bad news for Donald Trump. He has failed to win the coveted endorsement of his former vice president, Mike Pence.

Asked on Fox News whether he would be endorsing Dear Leader for a second time, Pence gave the heaviest of sighs.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” the 2024 failed presidential candidate said.

Well, maybe it’s a little bit of a surprise, given how hard it has been for Pence to criticize his former boss, even when Trump has had no problem criticizing Pence. A lot. For years.

On the other hand, Trump reportedly expressed support for the Jan. 6 rioters he sent to the Capitol in 2021 who chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!”

In fact, Trump has repeatedly defended and sympathized with the aforementioned would-be Pence assassins.

“Well, the people were very angry,” Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl in an interview.

Given that Pence has approximately zero fans in the Republican Party—he was the first major Republican candidate to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, before it was even 2024—his refusal to endorse the man whose supporters wanted to publicly murder him is expected to mean ... absolutely nothing at all.