Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

Greg Sargent/The New Republic:

Mike Johnson Suddenly Seems Ready to Stick a Shiv in MAGA The House speaker is open to a stand-alone vote on Ukraine aid. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t going to like that one bit. Poor Mike Johnson is in quite a bind. The House speaker simply doesn’t have a governing majority: It is borderline impossible to pass anything with only Republican votes, because the hard-right MAGA bloc wants to thwart governing at all costs. So he needs Democrats to pass anything that wouldn’t be uniformly awful for the country. Yet if he does rely on Democrats, that MAGA faction is prepared to depose him. That’s why Johnson’s new indication that he’s considering holding a vote on a Ukraine aid package—one that would be separate from an Israel aid bill—is so intriguing and suggestive.

x If you had told me four years ago that Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney, Mike Pence, Mitt Romney, Chris Christie and Adam Kinzinger wouldn’t be supporting the Republican nominee for President I would’ve never believed you. — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) March 15, 2024

The Los Angeles Times:

Special prosecutor quits after judge allows Fani Willis to stay on Trump’s Georgia case Anthony Michael Kreis, a professor of constitutional law at Georgia State University, said McAfee gave Willis the best ruling he could. “It is a total legal victory — and a huge political slap on the wrist,” Kreis said. “She definitely comes out scraped, battered and bruised — but that was true a month ago. And so the bigger question is: Is the case preserved? Yes. Have things been derailed? No.” Crucially, McAfee found no evidence to suggest that Willis profited from the investigation, Kreis said.

This thread was posted before Wade stepped down, but otherwise holds!

x BREAKING: Judge McAfee has followed our recommendation and called for Wade to go👇



If he does—& he will—Willis stays



Now let’s get that trial scheduled for the summer!



A thread (1/x)https://t.co/Ipueyui43h — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 15, 2024

Associated Press:

For Republicans eager to regain the Senate majority this year, Ohio offers a prime opportunity to pick up a critical seat. But ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, there’s mounting anxiety inside the GOP that Bernie Moreno may emerge with the nomination. After vaulting into the top tier of contenders with a coveted endorsement from Donald Trump, Moreno — who has shifted from a public supporter of LGBTQ rights to a hardline opponent — is confronting questions about the existence of a 2008 profile seeking “Men for 1-on-1 sex” on a casual sexual encounters website called Adult Friend Finder.

x Some folks get so touchy when the boss sends a mob to kill them https://t.co/Mndyt8wLMm — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) March 15, 2024

Jessica Taylor/Cook Political Report:

One Week Out, Ohio Senate GOP Primary Still up for Grabs Despite Trump Endorsement After NBC News’s Henry J. Gomez — a veteran Ohio reporter — wrote last week that Trump sources were telling him a visit from the 45th president was “highly unlikely,” late Monday Trumpworld reversed course, underscoring the urgency. Now Trump is coming in to rally for Moreno via his super PAC on Saturday. It’s quite possible that late push will be enough to get Moreno across the finish line, and several sources have told us that once undecided voters learn about Trump’s endorsement, Moreno’s polling numbers rise. It’s a proven tactic we’ve seen Trump deploy time and time again. In the past week, [state Sen. Matt ] Dolan picked up key endorsements from Gov. Mike DeWine and former Sen. Rob Portman. Though they are both firmly in the more establishment lane of the GOP and are not exactly beloved by the conservative MAGA base, it’s a way for Dolan to position himself as the “governing conservative” in the race. Were Dolan to win the nomination, it could alter the general election calculus in what we view as Democrats’ most vulnerable race on the 2024 map: The more centrist, pragmatic Dolan could end up mounting the strongest challenge to Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

x These massive disparities are happening regularly in state and national polling. Utterly absurd and irreconcilable. And so wide that even with large MOE for these age sub-samples, they don't make sense. — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) March 15, 2024

Bolts magazine:

Your Guide to Twenty Elections to Watch on March 19 Illinois and Ohio head to the polls, with elections for prosecutor, judge, and Congress headlining the day. When the Midwest’s two most populous states, Ohio and Illinois, hold all of their primaries on Tuesday, a large share of their races will be uncontested. Still, there are plenty of hotspots that may shake up state politics: Bolts has identified 20 races to watch, and why they matter. On the menu? Several members of Congress face primaries from their left or right, and Ohio Republicans are choosing their nominee against Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. Further down the ballot, Chicago, Cleveland, and Columbus are voting for their next prosecutor. Chicago will also decide on new funds for homelessness services. Ohio will finalize the line-up of November’s high-stakes judicial races, which may tip control of its supreme court. Also keep an eye on special elections in Kentucky and Minnesota. And three other states hold presidential primaries, though Joe Biden and Donald Trump locked in their parties’ nomination earlier this week.

x People who are planning to vote for Trump next time I have a q. Why do you think you know him better than his

- VP

- Chief of Staff

- Defense Secretary (x2)

- Homeland Security Secretary (x2)

- National Security Advisor (x2)

- communications director (x3) &

- lawyers — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 15, 2024

Walter Shapiro/Roll Call:

Katie Britt and the folly of fake fearmongering Some GOP lawmakers are closely following the Trump political playbook In her speech, Britt strongly implied that, as a direct result of Biden’s border policies, the woman in question had been forced into prostitution as a 12-year-old by drug cartels as she tried to reach the United States. But as journalist Jonathan Katz quickly pointed out, after doing a series of basic Google searches, the horrendous events that scarred the woman’s life had taken place in Mexico City while George W. Bush was president. The story had absolutely nothing to do with the border, either then or now. Let’s be honest: Politicians in both parties frequently embellish anecdotes in their speeches for dramatic effect. In 1987, a presidential candidate named Joe Biden was driven from the Democratic race in large part because he stole the life story of British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock to add emotional heft to his closing statement in a debate. What is telling, though, is that Britt refuses to apologize.

x May I nominate Mike Pence as the perfect No Labels presidential candidate. He's a Republican, as they want, and he definitely won't take votes from Biden. https://t.co/cJJrwHEASU — Walter Shapiro (@MrWalterShapiro) March 16, 2024

Cliff Schecter on Trump and cognitive function: