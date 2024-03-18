I Haiku So You Don’t Have To Badass Ray-Bans gleam Brains at work in the West Wing Chill out—Joe's got this - Pulse quickens, sweat drips Think, Marjorie! Think! Think! Think! Doorknobs are so hard Continued...

Rub a dubby dub Donald Trump farts in the tub Worst bloodbath ever - Panic in the streets Not an asteroid this time TikTok TikTok boom - A cavernous space Echoes bounce off stalactites Lindell scratches head - Spring is in the air Out comes my leopard print thong Down go neighbors' blinds

I imagine I just broke a bunch of haiku rules. Don't get up—I'll find the penalty box myself. And now, our feature presentation…

-

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, March 18, 2024

Note: You are a liar, a thief and all that is wrong with this country!

Update: No, wait, sorry...that's Beth in my Pilates class. Never mind.

-

By the Numbers:

This weekend!!!

Days 'til Easter: 13

Days 'til Maine Maple Sunday weekend at 109 sugar houses in the state: 5

Current number of voting rights cases winding through various courts in 37 states: 129

Ratio of cases won last year by pro-voting-rights versus anti-voting-rights litigants: 2-to-1

Increase in retail sales for February: 0.6%

Initial weekly unemployment claims announced last week, down 1k from the previous week and still the lowest since 1970: 209,000

Estimated amount Maine fisherman get for a pound of elvers (baby eels), which are sold primarily to Asian countries as a delicacy: $2,009

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: For Donuts, every morning is Monday morning…

-

CHEERS to media spin. Ha ha, that's a pun I just thought of all on my own. Terrific. Nice job, Billeh. You see, I'm linking to a "media" report on the new "spin" off the coast of Long Island. And as my wordplay comes into better focus, I believe you'll be inclined to nominate me for a Pulitzer:

America's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm is officially open, a long-awaited moment that helps pave the way for a succession of large wind farms. Twirl, my pretties, twirl... Danish wind energy developer Ørsted and the utility Eversource built a 12-turbine wind farm called South Fork Wind 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Montauk Point, New York. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul went to Long Island Thursday to announce that the turbines are delivering clean power to the local electric grid, flipping a massive light switch to "turn on the future." Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was also on hand. […] After years of planning and development, 2024 is a year of action— building projects that will deliver sizeable amounts of clean power to the grid, said David Hardy, group executive vice president and CEO Americas at Ørsted.

They say that there are even bigger commercial-scale wind farms to come. Even more exciting for me, more commercial-scale wind farm puns.

JEERS to the dwindling god squad. As I understand it, the big play for the MAGA cult if they win in November is to turn the United States into a hellscape in which non-worship of their hypocritical and twisted "Christian" tenets will get you a one-way boxcar trip to a gulag in northern Alaska. (And if you're among the first to go, you'll actually get to help build your gulag.) Yes—Christian nationalism is at the top of the Trump agenda. Just one little snag:

x A new Center survey finds that 80% of U.S. adults say religion’s role in American life is shrinking – a percentage that’s as high as it’s ever been in our surveys. Dive into our report: https://t.co/ccMA6QBxAw — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) March 15, 2024

Well, thank god for miracles.

CHEERS to favorite First Couples. Yesterday was the wedding anniversary of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. They were married on March 17, 1905 in New York:

The 20-year-old bride was escorted down the aisle by her uncle, then President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt. FDR knitted. Who knew??? The ceremony took place at the New York City home of Eleanor’s great uncle and aunt, Edward and Margaret Livingston Ludlow. The reception took place next door at the home of her cousin, Susan Parish. Though no photographs of the day are known to exist, several artifacts from the wedding are in the FDR Library’s museum collection.

So, uh…what do you get a 142-year-old man and a 140-year-old woman on their 119th anniversary? If they're still actually walking the earth after all this time, I'd say the #1 thing on their list would probably be: "Braaaaains..."

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x Things I Have Drawn imagines a world in which the things kids draw are real.



[site: https://t.co/GXIXohsXVx]pic.twitter.com/FhdwvTZrpj — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 15, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to "Uncle Jumbo." Happy Birthday to #22 and #24 Grover Cleveland, born March 18, 1837. According to Cormac O'Brien's book Secret Lives of the U.S. Presidents, as sheriff of Erie County, New York in the 1870s, Cleveland "personally threw the noose around the necks of two convicted criminals," making him the only American president who personally hanged someone. That is, if you don't count presidents Hoover, Nixon, Bush II, and Trump, who did a pretty good job of personally hanging themselves.

CHEERS to a fresh start. Now that the Republican National Committee has been hijacked by Donald Trump and staffed with his stooges, I can only imagine the kind of filth they're spewing about President Biden and the Democrats. I hate to do this, but it's important for the historical record if nothing else to know what they're saying. This is new RNC Chair Michael Whatley:

“At the end of the day, this comes down to a very simple contrast between President Trump and President Biden. Were you better off four years ago than you are today? The answer for this entire country is no."

Oh. I think I like this new RNC.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: March 18, 2014

CHEERS to a surge that's actually working! The anti-Obamacare whiners got a rude surprise yesterday when it was announced that the number of signups for health insurance through the state and federal exchanges has topped five million. One million of those are from California alone. As one of the newly-registered members of the club, I'm just waiting for my insurance card to arrive in the mail, after which I'll throw it in my wallet and forget about it because I know I'm going to be healthy right up until I drop dead of a heart attack 50 years from now. Why do I know this? Easy: knowing my premiums are going to help other fellow Americans stay healthy and recover from illness and accidents will boost my immune system to unimaginable levels. Plus I took a peek ahead through time travel. Yeah, I cheated…sue me. [3/18/24 Update: Signups this year topped 21 million. I believe that qualifies as a BFD.]

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to the nerds and klutzes among us. Bet you didn’t know this: March 18th is Awkward Moments Day, which is described at one web site as existing "For anyone who’s ever wished the ground would open up and swallow them." Or, in this guy's case, for anyone who's ever wished the ground would open up and swallow him:

If we must have a portrait of TFG in the White House, let it be nothing but a screen shot from this moment. [Sigh] We can dream.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Fox & Friends Stunned Over Cheers and Jeers Kiddie Pool: ‘It Kinda Looks Like a Frozen Brain!’ —Mediaite

-