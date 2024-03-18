The Morning Digest is compiled by David Nir, Jeff Singer, and Stephen Wolf, with additional contributions from the Daily Kos Elections team.

Leading Off

● MO-02: Longtime St. Louis area journalist Ray Hartmann, who is the founder of the alternative weekly Riverfront Times, unexpectedly announced on Thursday evening that he would seek the Democratic nomination to take on GOP Rep. Ann Wagner.

Hartmann, who stepped down after 37 years as a panelist on the public television program "Donnybrook" to run, will be in for a tough battle after the GOP gerrymandered in 2022 to protect their hold on a district that had been drifting to the left.

Prior to the most recent round of redistricting, Missouri's 2nd District was the closest in the nation on the presidential level, going for Donald Trump by a mere 115 votes—just two-hundredths of a percent. After Republicans shored up the seat for Wagner by sending it further into the exurbs west of St. Louis, Trump's margin ballooned to 53-45.

But even this version of the district appears to be trending toward Democrats: According to one analyst, the 2nd favored Republican Eric Schmitt by just a 3-point margin in the 2022 Senate race despite his 55-42 victory statewide.

Hartmann linked his campaign to an ongoing effort to place an abortion rights amendment before voters. "Women's freedom is clearly on the ballot," he declared as he launched his bid. "And in a race like this in the 2nd District, there'll be a real clear-cut choice on that issue." And while Hartmann called Wagner a "really good person," he argued she nonetheless needs to go because she's "consistently enabled Donald Trump."

Hartmann is the first notable candidate from either party to challenge Wagner, a former Republican National Committee co-chair who has long been one of the House GOP's strongest fundraisers. But the congresswoman, according to a 2021 Politico report, reportedly expressed unhappiness about Republican plans to make her district safer by saying, "Then you get those wacko birds." None of those "wacko birds" have launched a primary bid against the incumbent, though that could still change before the March 26 filing deadline.

P.S. If Hartmann, who worked as a speechwriter for Republican Gov. Kit Bond in the 1970s, pulls off an upset, he'll be following in the footsteps of another one-time Republican turned Midwestern alt-weekly founder turned Democratic politician. Kentucky's John Yarmuth was active in GOP politics early in his career, but he went on to start the Louisville Eccentric Observer after leaving the party. He then won a seat in the House in the 2006 blue wave by unseating Republican Rep. Anne Northup, a post he held until retiring ahead of the 2022 midterms.

Senate

● NJ-Sen: Democratic Rep. Andy Kim won the endorsement of the Atlantic County Democratic Party in a landslide on Sunday, defeating former financier Tammy Murphy by a 74-26 margin. Attendees voted using a secret ballot, a method that has proven favorable to Kim in many past conventions.

Democrats in Morris County, who likewise used a secret ballot, also gathered on Saturday but won't release results until Monday because they allow participants to vote online throughout the weekend. One observer, though, opined that "if crowd enthusiasm is to be believed, Andy Kim will get the Morris line in a landslide." The New Jersey Globe's Joey Fox likewise rated Kim the heavy favorite prior to the convention.

Murphy did win the endorsement of Middlesex County Democrats on Thursday night, but as the Globe's David Wildstein noted, the vote was conducted by a public show of hands and organizers did not record a roll call. The vote was also not binding: Wildstein explained that party rules allow the county's line to be unilaterally bestowed by its chair, Kevin McCabe, who had previously endorsed Murphy.

Murphy also secured the organization line in Camden County on Saturday, but party leaders have complete control of the county's endorsement process and the outcome was baked in long ago when South Jersey power broker George Norcross expressed his support for Murphy. (Kim said he was denied the opportunity to attend the Camden gathering, though Murphy was permitted to.)

Gatherings in two smaller counties, Cumberland and Salem, are also set for later this week. Once those conclude, that will bring convention season to an end, as the parties in the state's three remaining counties—Gloucester, Essex, and Hudson—are all "top-down organizations," as Fox puts it, that will simply approve their chairs' earlier endorsements of Murphy.

● OH-Sen: A new survey of Ohio's chaotic Republican primary for Senate from East Carolina University (which occasionally polls outside of its home state of North Carolina) finds state Sen. Matt Dolan leading businessman Bernie Moreno 33-31, with Secretary of State Frank LaRose at 23.

The school also notes that among the 14% of voters who are still undecided, nearly half lean toward Dolan. The poll, however, was concluded shortly before the Associated Press published a story on Thursday about GOP anxieties concerning an online profile seeking "Men for 1-on-1 sex" that was created and authenticated using Moreno's work email. (Moreno's campaign said the profile was a "prank" on the part of an intern.)

ECU's survey also seemingly backs up Democratic beliefs that Moreno would be a more favorable opponent for Sen. Sherrod Brown—something a well-funded Democratic super PAC has been trying to make happen. In tests of general election matchups, Dolan leads Brown 43-41, but the incumbent has a 45-41 edge on Moreno and a similar 45-40 advantage over LaRose. The poll finds Donald Trump beating Joe Biden 48-38.

● WV-Sen: Despite announcing his retirement in November, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin didn't quite rule out running as an independent in comments to CNN's Manu Raju on Thursday. Manchin, however, called the idea (which was reportedly floated by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer) "a long, long, long-shot scenario." While the filing deadline for major-party candidates passed at the end of January, West Virginia gives independents until Aug. 1 to qualify for the general election ballot.

House

● CO-04: Reporter Ernest Lee Luning says Democrats in Colorado's 4th Congressional District will meet on April 1 to pick a nominee for the June 25 special election to replace Republican Rep. Ken Buck. Republicans have yet to announce their plans.

● OH-06, VA-05: The Republican Main Street Partnership, an organization aligned with House GOP leadership, has launched an ad to defend Ohio state Sen. Michael Rulli ahead of Tuesday's GOP primary for the 6th District.

The group's super PAC, Defending Main Street, had only reported spending $100,000 here as of Sunday evening, but it reportedly plans to deploy a whole lot more in a different upcoming race: The New York Times' Annie Karni writes that it intends to drop $500,000 in Virginia to help state Sen. John McGuire defeat Freedom Caucus chair Bob Good in the June 18 primary for the 5th District.

The PAC's ad in Ohio touts Rulli as a conservative who will "stop the left's war on children" and praises his work on a bill that "prohibited men from using girls' bathrooms." The ad comes days after Rulli's main intra-party rival, state Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus, launched his own transphobic commercial claiming Rulli backed legislation "allowing men to use women's bathrooms."

The Main Street Partnership for decades had a reputation for supporting moderate Republicans, but Karni notes that it's refashioned itself as an entity devoted to stopping Republicans like Good who cause grief for party leaders. That mission isn't entirely new, as the Partnership set up Defending Main Street back in 2013 with the intention of countering better-funded entities like the Club for Growth that have frequently backed troublemakers.

But in recent years, the organization has shown a willingness to support election deniers like McGuire, who attended the Jan. 6 Donald Trump rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol. The Partnership has also drawn close to other far-right figures like Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been a loyal vote for her party's leaders.

● PA-12: A group called Moderate PAC, which says it supports centrist Democrats, has launched a new ad campaign targeting Rep. Summer Lee, an outspoken progressive who faces a challenge in the April 24 primary from businesswoman Bhavini Patel.

The PAC's TV ad starts by saying Patel will "create jobs and lower costs for families like yours," then turns to attacking Lee. The congresswoman, says the narrator, "has a different agenda—an extreme socialist one. Defunding the police, attacking President Biden." The voiceover continues, "She even voted against raising the debt ceiling, risking America's credit so she can become a media star of the far left."

Moderate PAC tells Politico's Madison Fernandez that it's spending $270,000 to air the ad. Notably, one of the group's biggest funders last cycle was Republican megadonor Jeff Yass, who gave the PAC $1 million in 2022.

State Legislatures

● WA Redistricting: A federal court issued an order Friday directing the state of Washington to use a new legislative map starting this fall after ruling last year that the previous map violated the Voting Rights Act by undermining the power of Latino voters. Elected officials were given the opportunity to redraw the lines but declined, leading the court to adopt a plan referred to as Remedial Map 3B.

Notably, the 15th District in the Yakima Valley, which was the focus of this litigation, will see its number change to the 14th. As a result, its state Senate seat will no longer be up in midterm years but will instead be on the ballot in presidential years, when, as the court noted, "Latino voter turnout is generally higher."

That shift will make it more likely that Latino voters will be able to elect their preferred candidates, in accordance with the VRA. (Legislative districts in Washington elect one senator to four-year terms and two representatives to two-year terms.) An appeal remains pending, but with the state's candidate filing deadline less than two months away, it's likely that this map will be used this year.

Prosecutors & Sheriffs

● Cook County, IL State's Attorney & Cuyahoga County, OH Prosecutor: Two of the biggest Democratic primaries on Tuesday are the contests to serve as the top prosecutor in a pair of major Midwestern counties.

In Chicago, former Illinois Appellate Court Justice Eileen O'Neill Burke is campaigning as an alternative to retiring Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, who is not seeking a third term as prosecutor for America's second-largest county. O'Neill Burke made news in the final days of the race with a speech excoriating Foxx, arguing she had done a poor job of both managing her office and keeping her constituents safe.

Attorney Clayton Harris, by contrast, has shown considerably more support for Foxx, who has not taken sides in the primary, and recently told Bolt's Pascal Sabino he would give Foxx's record an "A" grade. Harris has the backing of the Cook County Democratic Party and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, though O'Neill Burke has decisively outraised him thanks in large part to the support of major Republican donors. The winner will be the clear favorite in the general election against GOP perennial candidate Bob Fioretti in this dark blue county.

Over to the east in Ohio, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley is trying to fend off a primary challenge from his left from law professor Matthew Ahn. Capital punishment has been a major divide in this contest in Cleveland and its suburbs: In a separate Bolts piece, Lauren Gill writes that the county sentenced five people to death in 2018 and 2019, which was more than any other jurisdiction in the country during that timeframe.

O'Malley, who was elected in 2016, has since said his position has "evolved" while in office, but his critics aren't satisfied, as they note that he's still used the threat of execution in plea negotiations. Ahn, who has pledged not to seek the death penalty, has also argued that the two-term incumbent hasn't done enough to address wrongful convictions. The eventual nominee should also have little trouble in this loyally Democratic area against little-known Republican Anthony Alto.