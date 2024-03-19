Energize An Ally Tuesday

Last summer, March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg and 2022 Campaign Manager of the Year Kevin Lata unveiled their new organization Leaders We Deserve with the mission of recruiting young progressive candidates into down-ballot races to grow the Democratic party's influence in Congress and state legislatures. Their first victor, Nadarius Clark, won his election and is now serving in the Virginia Assembly. With the 2024 election season heating up, LWD has announced its support for six new candidates:

Sarah McBride (Delaware—U.S. House) Christine Cockley (Ohio House District 6) Bryce Berry (Georgia House District 56) Ashwin Ramaswami (Georgia Senate District 48) Anna Thomas (Pennsylvania House District 137) Anja Wookey-Huffman (Montana House District 56)

As David Hogg says: "Incredible young leaders have fought back and beat the odds to get elected to office. It’s time to take more young people from movements like March For Our Lives and elect them to office to be the leaders we deserve."

Given that Leaders We Deserve is only seven months young, it looks like they're off to a good start. To help build the foundation for a new groundswell of young, smart, enthusiastic leaders on the American stage at their ActBlue donation page. Bonus: give $50 or more and they’ll turn that music down and clean their room.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Note: You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. Contrary to popular opinion, this is not a good thing. The other dreamer is evil and drives a Sherman tank.

-

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til the next full moon: 6

Days 'til the Texas Onion Fest in Weslaco: 4

Years by which a new EPA plan would accelerate the closure of coal-fired power plants in the U.S., from 2040 to 2038: 2

Size of the area approved for a new wind farm in the Gulf of Maine, enough to support 32 gigawatts of renewable electricity: 2 million acres

Amount (a record) raised by President Biden's reelection campaign apparatus in February, leaving it now with $155 million cash on hand: $53 million

Number of states, plus D.C., that allow sports gambling: 38

Percent of the 1860 presidential vote won by Lincoln in Maine: 62%

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Why is this not an Olympic sport???

-

CHEERS to Spring! 'Bout effing time, huh? I don't care if we still have tiny mounds of increasingly-grey-tinged snow, at exactly 11:06 tonight, I’ll put on my tutu, strap on my fairy wings and head lamp, go outside, and partake in the annual tradition of romping barefoot through the blueberry fields with the wee village folk. After arriving back home, we’ll partake in our other annual spring tradition: scraping wee village folk off the bottom of our shoes. (Sorry about that, guys. You’re, like, really wee.)

P.S. Another sign of spring: once they make it through Customs, the swallows will be returning to the San Juan Capistrano Mission in California today. One small difference: this year they're coming to feast on human flesh! Which, of course, means the only surviving witness there will be the Fox News reporter.

CHEERS to Mini Super Tuesday. Today is primary day in a bunch of states, including Ohio, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Kansas. Biden and Captain Bloodbath have both clinched their nominations, so eyes will focus on the down-ballot races, including one in the state of my glorious birth that made all the papers:

Ohio Republicans will decide a competitive U.S. Senate primary featuring state Sen. Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and businessman Bernie Moreno, who has Trump’s backing. Dolan has the endorsement of Gov. Mike DeWine and former Sen. Rob Portman and was the only candidate in his primary who didn’t actively court Trump’s endorsement. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in one of the key races for control of the chamber this fall.

As usual, the Daily Kos Elections Team will have all the results plus the meaning of it all. Also as usual, the Cheers and Jeers Elections Team will remain something I'm too lazy to assemble. (But, by god, we'll have plenty to say about tonight's episode of Star Trek in the morning.)

CHEERS to today's edition of Maybe A Nice Long Soak In A Warm Bloodbath Will Make You Feel Better, Dumbass. Courtesy this morning of Reuters:

Donald Trump has so far been unable to obtain a bond that would allow him to appeal a $454 million judgment against the former U.S. president in a New York civil fraud case without posting the full amount himself, his lawyers said on Monday. x I thought he was a billionaire? So is he lying to the public or the Court? https://t.co/SjAnkna5wL — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) March 18, 2024 Gary Giulietti, an executive with insurance brokerage the Lockton Companies, which Trump has hired to help get a bond … wrote that a bond for the full $464 million "is not possible under the circumstances presented," noting that many sureties would not issue bonds above $100 million and were willing to accept only cash or securities—not real estate—as collateral.

This has been today's edition of Maybe A Nice Long Soak In A Warm Bloodbath Will Make You Feel Better, Dumbass.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x What are you showing me lol pic.twitter.com/CTidEVJoXh — Oddly Satisfying (@O_Satisfying) March 17, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

JEERS to the Very Seriousest of the Very Serious People. The Iraq war, started by a pandemic of Republican warmongers infecting America’s brain with bullshit, started 21 years ago today. Usually I feature the most nutball quotes from the likes of Bush, Cheney, Condi, Rumsfeld and their circus tent full of conservative Patton-wannabes. But this year I think I’ll just pull this gem out of cyber-storage. This is Tom Friedman's rationalization for why inflicting pain and punishment on Iraq was teh awesome. Literally, he told the Middle East: "Suck on this"...

x YouTube Video

“What they needed to see was American boys and girls going house to house, from Basra to Baghdad, um and basically saying, "Which part of this sentence don't you understand?" You don't think, you know, we care about our open society, you think this bubble fantasy, we're just gonna to let it grow? Well Suck. On. This. Okay? That, Charlie, was what this war was about. We could've hit Saudi Arabia, it was part of that bubble. We coulda hit Pakistan. We hit Iraq because we could.”

On the one hand, what a typical American know-it-all bully jerk, so symptomatic of the media’s fawning cheerleading during those early days. On the other hand, if someone's going to present himself as an expert on sucking, I can think of few people more qualified than Tom Friedman.

CHEERS to March Madness! The NCAA basketball tournament starts today starts today. (The men get a day's head start on account of their inferiority as a species. Women's tip-off is tomorrow.) You can see the official brackets for the women here and the men here. I finally completed mine last night, and I'm optimistic about my choices:

{The winners of the first round} {The winners of the next round} {The winners of the next next round} {The winner of the semi-finals} {The winner of the finals}

If I win all the marbles, I promise to have a professional skim the algae and cigarette butts out of the C&J kiddie pool—a good thing to do once a decade. As for how the tournament works: 68 teams are whittled down to 1. Or as it's known in Colorado: Lauren Boebert's current approval rating.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: March 19, 2014

JEERS to a day at the media circus. After a week of bringing on bona fide experts in aviation science, criminology and psychodynamics to help unravel the mystery of where that Malaysia Airlines jet went, CNN goes down the rabbit hole by suggesting that it disappeared for supernatural reasons.

"Especially today, on a day when we deal with the supernatural, we go to church, the supernatural power of God. You deal with all of that," [CNN anchor Don] Lemon said to Meltzer. "People are saying to me, why aren't you talking about the possibility—and I'm just putting it out there—that something odd happened to this plane, something beyond our understanding?"

Did space aliens from Planet Splorknork eat Don Lemon's brain and replace it with a pudding brain programmed to commit journalistic malpractice by asking if God raptured an airliner and then following it with "I'm just putting it out there"? Hey, I'm just putting it out there.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to a temporary thaw. Hey, I'm a lover not a fighter, so I'll jump on the Biden bandwagon and join him in wishing the Iranian people a Happy Nowruz today. The president will no doubt close his message with the traditional, "Eid-eh Shoma Mobarak," which loosely translated means "Gangnam style, whoop whoop." (Admittedly, very loosely.)

It's a classy and important thing for him to do. I know it's a classy and important thing for him to do because last year right-wingers ground their teeth down to the nub over it—always a good sign that our side's doing something right. And now, without further ado: [Fires glitter cannon.] "Nowruzetan Pirooz!" And many blessings on your goldfish.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial We’ve got all the solutions we need right now to cut Bill in Portland Maine’s emissions in half before the end of this decade. We've got a clear line of sight to how we can cut the other 50% of his emissions by mid century. —Al Gore

-