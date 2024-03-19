Rudy Giuliani says his public plummet into disgrace and his support of Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results “will help me in heaven.”

During his “Uncovering The Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan” podcast Sunday, Giuliani spoke about some of his recent legal woes, including his fight against being disbarred from practicing law.

“I know who won in 2020. And I know the damn ballots got burned and I know how high it goes,” Giuliani claimed.

The bar association is going to crucify me no matter what. I will be disbarred in New York. I will be disbarred in Washington. It will have nothing to do with anything I did wrong. And I consider that something that will help me in heaven for sticking to my principles and not being a weakling like all these weaklings who are afraid to represent Trump.

When Giuliani was first suspended from practicing law in New York, the court said he had “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large,” and his conduct “threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.” A legal ethics committee later recommended his disbarment in Washington, D.C., for similar reasons.

Giuliani’s predictions about his law license and the afterlife came just days after creditors filed a motion to force him to sell his $3.5 million Florida condo to pay his debts. The motion points out that Giuliani maintains a “homestead exemption” in New York City, and that he continues to pay out tens of thousands of dollars in expenses—including his podcast co-host Maria Ryan’s credit card statement.

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in December after a jury ordered him to pay $146 million in damages to Fulton County, Georgia, election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who sued him for defamation in connection with his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Adding to his financial woes, The Wall Street Journal reported that Giuliani owes over $1 million in unpaid federal and state taxes, as well as overdraft fees and a few hundred dollars in membership dues to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Maybe those membership dues can be credited from the $2 million Giuliani claims the Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign owe him for his work on the 2020 election?

After bragging about his integrity and how it would help him in heaven, Giuliani spent the rest of his podcast railing against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who who included Giuliani as a defendant in her racketeering case against Trump, as well as the jury that ruled he owed nearly $150 million in damages for defamation.

I would offer thoughts and prayers but it seems Giuliani feels being a fraud is looked upon well in heaven.

