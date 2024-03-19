Trump threatens a 'bloodbath' if he loses. He's serious

Why would he shoot someone on Fifth Avenue himself when he’s got such a well-armed mob?

The Republican Party is going through a nasty divorce

Wonder who gets Trump’s kids.

Will Trump's picks flourish or flop? Join us for our primary liveblog to find out!

Tune in tonight!

The ugliest GOP primary in America finally gets decided on Tuesday

Will a late-breaking scandal tank Trump’s pick?

Peter Navarro, conspiracy crank and former Trump aide, heads to prison

One of Trump’s top co-conspirators got his jumpsuit today.

Trump adds Liz Cheney and whole Jan. 6 committee to his 'throw in jail' list

Not at all ominous. 😐

House GOP would rather shut down the government than fix the border

Brought to you by the same people who killed the bipartisan border deal.

Crackpot billionaire Elon Musk flirts with Trump endorsement in call for 'red wave'

We run through all the greatest/worst hits of the richest bigot in America.

The Kennedys visit Biden's White House—without black sheep RFK Jr.

The pariah didn’t make the guest list.

Giuliani thinks going broke to help Trump will get him into heaven

“I will be disbarred in New York. I will be disbarred in Washington.” Click through for the schadenfreude.

Click here to see more cartoons.