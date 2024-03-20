Mid-week Shot of Adrenaline

Via the Lincoln Project, enjoy a strong cuppa Joe...

Now go forth and Democrat.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Note: From the Little Rock news desk—Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders found picking her nose with three fingers. And this just in: they weren’t her fingers. No details or footage on Eyewitness News at noon. You’re welcome.

By the Numbers

15 days!!!

Days 'til Easter: 11

Days 'til the Eastern Alpaca Jamboree in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: 15

Amount of asbestos that would be legal to use in the U.S. under a new EPA rule announced this week: 0

Years the total ban on asbestos has been in the works: 30

Year-over-year increase in imports and exports, respectively, at the ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach: 44%, 14%

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes in March, up from 48 in February and a sign that current conditions are "good": 51

Current average price of gas: $3.47

Mid-week Rapture Index: 186 (including 4 false prophets and 1 udderly amazing revelation). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Nice KPTV report on the Mount Hood avalanche dog team...

CHEERS to getting a head start on doing your civic duty. Holy mackerel, do I feel like an ignoramus this morning. A dotard…a doofus…a dilapidated Democrat. I thought the MAGA orcs had declared all-out war on early and mail-in voting, and that election day was going to be a hellscape of in-person, same-day pandemonium. So thank you CBS News, for setting the record in my head straight:

Around 97% of eligible voters can vote ahead of Election Day this year, marking a major change from just a couple decades ago, according to a report released Tuesday by the Center for Election Innovation & Research, with experts saying the increased early access bolsters election integrity and protects against misinformation. Early voting: it’s a winner! In 2000, just 40% of eligible voters could cast their vote before election day, but in 2024, Alabama, Delaware, Mississippi and New Hampshire are the only states that aren't offering an early-voting option, with the number of states with the option rising from 24 in 2000 to 46 this year. And in 36 states and Washington, D.C., voters also have the option to vote by mail without being required to provide a specific reason. […] Meanwhile, the percentage of total ballots cast before Election Day has risen over that time period—from 14% in 2000 to 50% in the 2022 midterm elections. And the increase is expected to continue this year.

Also expected to increase: Republicans trying to cheat by voting more than once. But I have an easy solution for that. It's called a loaded bazooka.

JEERS to Prisoner #DUMBASS. Peter Navarro: a name which will live in infamy. But for now it's living in prison, along with its slimy namesake who becomes the first senior member of the Trump administration to see the inside of a jail cell for his anti-America activities related to the attempted January 6, 2021 insurrection:

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro to avoid reporting to prison to serve a four-month sentence for defying a congressional subpoena. Chief Justice John Roberts issued the brief order. Start bangin’ out them license plates, convict. Navarro had asked the Supreme Court to intervene ahead of his arrival Tuesday at a federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Miami. He was sentenced to four months of incarceration in January following his conviction last year for defying the House Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena. […] Navarro is an election denier who was closely involved in efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 loss to Joe Biden.

Downside: only four months??? On the upside: Being in Miami, he's going to hear "Say hello to my leetle friend" a lot. (I have no idea what that means, but suffice it to say they're probably not actual friends. Or leetle.)

JEERS to how far we've fallen. 234 years ago this week, in 1790, Thomas Jefferson reported to President Washington as America's first Secretary of State, during which he grappled with weighty and complex issues related to the debt, foreign affairs and the location of the new U.S. Capitol. Exactly four years ago, Donald Trump's second Secretary of State in less than two years (the first one had trouble waking up from his naps) held a conference call with a bunch of right-wing religious outlets to plan for The Rapture, but not before he was called a "butt boy" for a"wannabe dictator" on national TV. Then he said he was thinking about running for president. I had a punchline all set to go for this item, but it just walked out onto our roof and jumped.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Baby gorilla meeting its daddy for the first time.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Rf3SlvUZUO — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 16, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to cutting and running. On March 20, 1942, General Douglas MacArthur pulled out of the Philippines during World War II so his forces could live to fight the Japanese another day. His words made history: "I shall return." Not so historic were the words that followed: "Accelerator's on the right, Corporal! Go Go Go!!!"

CHEERS to exciting sightings. Princess Kate! There she is! Crouching down inside the oak tree! Look!

We trust this settles whatever the hell is going on over there.

Ten years ago in C&J: March 20, 2014

CHEERS to Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na…Statman! So the webiverse is all abuzz with the arrival of former Daily Kos poster Nate Silver (aka “poblano”) at his brand new Disney-fied digs at his brand new FiveThirtyEight.com:

We’ve expanded our staff from two full-time journalists to 20 and counting. Few of them will focus on politics exclusively; instead, our coverage will span five major subject areas—politics, economics, science, life and sports. [...] By no means do we think that everything can be broken down into a formula or equation. On the contrary, one of our roles will be to critique incautious uses of statistics when they arise elsewhere in news coverage. At other times, we’ll explore ways that consumers can use data to their advantage and level the playing field against corporations and governments.

But mostly it will be the place we'll point and laugh at when Nate gets something wrong. Because it hardly ever happens and some of us are annoying little twits.

And just one more…

CHEERS to a brief "prelude to a supernova." Congress is deadlocked. Election season is already schlumpnutty. Climate change rolls merrily on. Red state legislatures and governors are making life hell for their not-rich, not-white, not-male, not-straight residents. And Trump isn’t facing jail time yet. But screw all that terribleness. It is insignificant. For the moment, at least. Please enjoy this pleasant distraction: a newly-released pic of NGC 5468—"the farthest galaxy in which Hubble has identified Cepheid variable stars...important milepost markers for measuring the expansion rate of the universe."—as captured by the combined efforts of the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes:

More on the image here. Y'know, I have a feeling there might be life over there in NGC 5468 Land. I suggest we send a human delegation to check it out. I recommend the House Freedom Caucus. I'll fetch the catapult. You assemble the name badges.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Russian Media Outlets Falsely Claim Bill in Portland Maine Is Alive —Mediaite

