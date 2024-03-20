The Morning Digest is compiled by David Nir, Jeff Singer, and Stephen Wolf, with additional contributions from the Daily Kos Elections team.

Subscribe to The Downballot, our weekly podcast

x Embedded Content

Leading Off

● OH-Sen: Wealthy businessman Bernie Moreno decisively beat state Sen. Matt Dolan 51-33 in Tuesday's Republican primary to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio, an outcome that Donald Trump and Senate Democrats both badly wanted. A third candidate, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, finished a distant third with 17%.

However, while Trump boosted Moreno so that he could have another MAGA toady in the Senate, Brown's allies believe that the longtime luxury car dealer will be an effective foil for the progressive populist. Democrats are also sure to highlight Moreno's calls for a 15-week federal abortion ban even though Ohio voters last year decisively approved an amendment to the state constitution to safeguard the procedure until fetal viability, which is about 22 to 24 weeks into pregnancy.

But the powerful Democratic group Senate Majority PAC wasn't content to wait and hope that Trump would push Moreno to victory. An SMP affiliate called Duty and Country PAC took direct action in the primary during the final days of the campaign, with AdImpact reporting that it deployed at least $4 million on messaging ostensibly attacking Moreno as "too conservative for Ohio."

The race took another unexpected turn last week when the Associated Press reported that a 2008 account on Adult Friend Finder seeking "Men for 1-on-1 sex" was created and authenticated with Moreno's work email. In a statement released by the Moreno campaign, though, a former intern claimed he'd set the profile up as "part of a juvenile prank."

Trump quickly accepted that explanation and went forward with a planned pre-election rally outside of Dayton on Saturday, during which he warned the nation would experience a "bloodbath" if he fails to win back the White House this fall. Trump's embrace of Moreno, violent rhetoric and all, may have helped his preferred Senate candidate avoid what might have been a campaign-ending scandal in the pre-Trump era.

Election Recaps

● CA-20: Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong is firmly in first place in the all-party special election to succeed former Rep. Kevin McCarthy, though he fell short of the majority needed to avert a May 21 general election. Fong leads with 41% as of Wednesday morning, while Republican Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is edging out Democrat Marisa Wood 26-23 for the second spot. The AP, which estimates that 84% of the vote is in, has not yet called the race for second.

No matter what, Fong and Boudreaux will compete in the November general election for a full two-year term. Both McCarthy and Donald Trump support Fong in this conservative Central Valley seat.

● IL-04 (D): Rep. Chuy Garcia fended off a challenge from the right from Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez 69-31 in this dark blue seat. Only 71% of the AP's estimated vote is in as of Wednesday morning so the margin may shift, but Garcia's victory is not in doubt.

● IL-07 (D): Rep. Danny Davis won renomination for a 15th term by defeating Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin 53-22, with gun safety activist Kina Collins taking third with 18%. Davis' critics argued that the 82-year-old was losing his ability to effectively serve in Congress, but the incumbent maintained the support of powerful state and local figures in this safely Democratic seat.

● IL-11 (D): Rep. Bill Foster scored a clear 77-23 win against civil rights attorney Qasim Rashid, who unsuccessfully tried to outflank the incumbent on the left. Foster should have no trouble in the fall in a suburban Chicago seat that backed Biden 57-41.

● IL-12 (R): Rep. Mike Bost prevailed 52-48 against former state Sen. Darren Bailey, who was the party's 2022 nominee against Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in this conservative bastion. The AP has not called the race as of Wednesday morning, but Bailey conceded on election night.

Bost had Trump's endorsement in this district, which covers southern Illinois and the southeastern St. Louis exurbs, and he enjoyed a huge financial advantage. Bailey, who positioned himself as an outsider, benefited from name recognition from his time representing part of this area in the legislature and from his 2022 statewide campaign, but it wasn't quite enough.

● OH-02 (R): Businessman David Taylor won the 11-person primary to replace retiring Rep. Brad Wenstrup in this dark red seat in southern Ohio. Taylor beat fellow self-funder Tim O'Hara 25-22, with 19% going to a third rich guy, Larry Kidd. In last place with less than 2% of the vote was Derek Myers, whose otherwise little-noticed bid attracted national attention when he accidentally emailed out a concession statement hours before the polls closed, then sought to retract it (he needn't have).

● OH-06 (R): State Sen. Michael Rulli defeated state Rep. Reggie Stoltzfus twice on Tuesday in what's become a safely red seat in eastern Ohio. Rulli prevailed 50-41 in the contest for a full two-year term and by a similar margin in the special primary to succeed former Rep. Bill Johnson, who resigned in January to become president of Youngstown State University. Rulli will next be on the ballot in the June 11 special general election for the final months of Johnson's term.

Stoltzfus launched a transphobic ad during the final days of the race targeting Rulli, who has expressed support for LGBTQ+ rights. Rulli's backers at Defending Main Street, which supports candidates friendly to the GOP leadership, responded with a spot defending his credentials as a social conservative.

● OH-09 (R): State Rep. Derek Merrin defeated former state Rep. Craig Riedel 52-34 in the primary to face Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in what will be a closely watched contest. The 21-term incumbent is defending a seat in northwestern Ohio that Trump would have carried 51-48 in 2020 after Republicans heavily gerrymandered it.

Speaker Mike Johnson and his allies reportedly convinced Merrin to wage a last-minute campaign just before filing closed in December when they feared that disastrous 2022 nominee J.R. Majewski would win another primary. Majewski, though, dropped out just before Election Day in a move that saved his party a big headache.

Trump took sides just before the primary by endorsing Merrin over Riedel, whose campaign fell apart last year when he called for the party to move "in a different direction" from Trump.

● OH-13 (R): Former state Sen. Kevin Coughlin beat Hudson City Councilman Chris Banweg 65-28 for the right to take on freshman Democratic Rep. Emilia Sykes. This constituency in the Akron and Canton areas favored Joe Biden 51-48 in 2020.

While Sen. J.D. Vance endorsed Banweg, no other major outside figures or organizations showed any obvious preference in the primary for this seat in the Akron and Canton areas. Coughlin, who self-funded much of his campaign, is trying to return to office more than a decade after leaving the legislature in early 2011

● OH Supreme Court (D): Lisa Forbes defeated fellow state Court of Appeals Judge Terri Jamison 64-36 in the primary for a seat on the seven-member state Supreme Court. Forbes ran on a slate backed by the state Democratic Party with Justices Melody Stewart and Michael Donnelly. All three of them must win their respective races for Democrats to flip the court.

● Cook County, IL State's Attorney (D): The Democratic primary to replace retiring incumbent Kim Foxx in the Chicago area is unresolved as of Wednesday morning. Former Illinois Appellate Court Justice Eileen O'Neill Burke leads attorney Clayton Harris 51-49, with the AP estimating that 84% of the vote is tabulated. Foxx, who is a prominent criminal justice reformer, is supporting Harris, while O'Neill Burke is arguing that she'll bring needed change to the office.

Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson Max Bever says that mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day may arrive through April 2, though most of these untabulated votes likely either already arrived or will come in Wednesday and Thursday. "By the time those are processed and counted into the unofficial results, we may have a much clearer picture by this weekend," Bever told NBC 5. The eventual nominee will be favored in the general election against Republican Bob Fioretti, a former Chicago alderman who has turned into a perennial candidate.

● Cuyahoga County, OH Prosecutor (D): Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley turned in a 59-41 victory against law professor Matthew Ahn, who was challenging him from the left. O’Malley should have no trouble in November against Republican Anthony Alto in this dark blue county, which is home to Cleveland and many of its suburbs.

Senate

● NJ-Sen: As expected, Gloucester County Democrats awarded their county line to former financier Tammy Murphy, who was previously endorsed by the party's chair. The county did not hold a convention with a secret ballot but rather adopted the recommendation of a small screening committee on a voice vote, per the New Jersey Globe's David Wildstein.

Just three more counties have yet to issue endorsements: Essex, whose chair previously endorsed Murphy, as well as Cumberland and Salem, two small counties in South Jersey that will hold conventions over the coming week.

● NV-Sen: Noble Predictive Insights has released an early March survey that shows Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen with a 41-35 advantage over her likely general election foe, Army veteran Sam Brown, even as respondents favor Donald Trump 45-40. (Trump holds a 40-33 edge when independents and third-party options are included.) The poll also finds Rosen beating election conspiracy theorist Jim Marchant 43-34 in a hypothetical fall matchup.

The firm, which sometimes polls for conservative clients, also took a look at the June 11 GOP primary but only sampled 240 voters―a number well below the 300-person minimum we require for inclusion in the Digest.

● WI-Sen: Businessman Scott Mayer announced Tuesday that he would not seek the Republican nomination to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and would instead back fellow rich guy Eric Hovde to avoid a "bloody primary." Mayer, who spent a year flirting with a campaign, made his declaration of unity one month after he said of Hovde, "I don't know that Wisconsin voters are keen on having a Wisconsin senator that lives in California."

One other notable potential candidate, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, still hasn't confirmed his plans, but the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinal notes that he's posted pro-Hovde content on social media multiple times over the last month. While there's still a while to go before the June 3 filing deadline, no other major Republicans have shown any interest in taking on the NRSC-backed Hovde.

House

● CA-29: The AP has projected that Republican Benny Bernal has advanced out of the March 5 top-two primary and will take on Democratic Assemblywoman Luz Rivas in the November general election for this reliably blue seat. With almost everything counted, Rivas is at 49% while Bernal holds a 26-24 edge over perennial candidate Angelica Duenas, a Democrat.

Rivas, who had the backing of retiring Democratic Rep. Tony Cárdenas, would have been favored no matter who advanced alongside her in this eastern San Fernando Valley seat. However, it's possible that Duenas, who lost to Cárdenas 57-43 in 2020 and 59-41 two years later, could have made Rivas sweat in an all-Democratic general election. Bernal, by contrast, is unlikely to pose an obstacle in a constituency that Joe Biden carried 75-23 in 2020.

● CO-04: Republican leaders have announced that they'll gather on the evening of March 28 to pick their nominee in the June 25 special election to replace soon-to-be-former Rep. Ken Buck in Colorado's 4th District. Whoever the GOP chooses is likely to hold this conservative seat in the general election, which will take place the same day as the state's regularly scheduled primary for a full two-year term. (Democrats previously announced they'd convene on April 1 to choose a candidate.)

Colorado Politics says that all of the notable Republicans who were already running to succeed Buck before he announced his resignation will compete in the special―all of them except for Rep. Lauren Boebert, that is. And at least two of these contenders, state Reps. Richard Holtorf and Mike Lynch, will serve on the 111-member committee—made up largely of party insiders—that will select the GOP's nominee for the special election.

The gathering will take place about a week before the party's regularly scheduled convention (locally known as an "assembly") to endorse a candidate in the primary. Delegates to the larger assembly, unlike members of the special election committee, won't actually choose their party's nominee. However, the state's complicated ballot access laws mean that some candidates will likely be eliminated from the primary ballot.

Colorado Politics says that Boebert, who is trying to jump from the 3rd District to the 4th, has already collected enough signatures to make the primary ballot, so taking part in the assembly is optional for her. Boebert is also hoping to introduce herself to her would-be constituents with an opening ad that emphasizes that she's Trump's endorsed candidate. The Colorado Sun says that Boebert is spending $40,000 on TV and another $20,000 on streaming services.

● CO-05: The Colorado Sun writes that both conservative radio host Jeff Crank and state Sen. Bob Gardner will skip Saturday's GOP convention, though Crank's team tells Colorado Politics he's still "weighing his options."

State election authorities have confirmed that Crank has turned in enough signatures to advance to the June 25 primary, so he's ensured a place on the ballot unless he ultimately does participate in the convention and receives support from fewer than 10% of the delegates. Anti-tax activist Douglas Bruce, however, gave up on his plan to collect petitions, so he needs to win at least 30% of the vote this weekend to keep his campaign going.

State party chair Dave Williams is also going with the convention-only route. He recently emailed delegates to make sure they knew he's Donald Trump's endorsed candidate, which prompted a little-known contender, Army veteran Joshua Griffin, to file a criminal complaint with El Paso County prosecutors alleging fraud, saying that county GOP chair Vickie Tonkins told him the list of delegates was "not ready" when he'd asked for it.

Griffin asked the authorities to investigate whether Williams and Tonkins violated a state law that bars "fraudulent, dishonest, or corrupt" conduct in the convention process. Both Williams and Tonkins dismissed the accusations from Griffin, who did not collect petitions.

● MD-06: Army veteran Geoffrey Grammer announced Monday that he was dropping out of the May 14 Democratic primary and endorsing former U.S. Commerce Department official April McClain Delaney. Grammer self-funded $440,000 in 2023 but raised little from donors in his bid to replace Democratic Rep. David Trone, who is running for Senate.

● MI-08: State Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet this week picked up the endorsement of the United Auto Workers, which has long been one of the most prominent labor groups in Michigan, ahead of the August primary to replace retiring Rep. Dan Kildee, a fellow Democrat.

● TN-05: Davidson County Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston tells Axios that she's thinking about challenging freshman Rep. Andy Ogles in the August GOP primary. The candidate filing deadline is April 4, so we won't need to wait long to learn what she decides.

"The people of Middle Tennessee deserve better than Andy Ogles," Johnston said, though she doesn't appear to have emphasized the allegations that Ogles fabricated large parts of his life story. She instead told Axios, "We need a tested conservative leader who can deliver and not just talk." Donald Trump, though, has been perfectly happy with Ogles' performance, as he endorsed the incumbent in May.

Ballot Measures

● MS Ballot: Republican infighting once again appears to have killed any chance that Mississippi's legislature will restore part of the ballot-initiative process that the state's Supreme Court obliterated in 2021. "It's not on life support anymore. It's dead," state Sen. David Parker told Mississippi Today after he made it clear that the committee he chairs will not advance the proposal passed by the lower chamber in January.

● MT Ballot: The Montana Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a proposed abortion rights amendment could move forward, a decision that came two months after Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen determined that the measure combined too many different provisions into a single initiative.

The state's highest court instead concluded that the amendment "effects a single change to the Montana Constitution on a single subject: the right to make decisions about one's own pregnancy, including the right to abortion."

However, reproductive rights groups still need to qualify their proposal for the November ballot. They'll have until June 21 to submit about 60,000 signatures, an amount equal to 10% of the vote in the most recent election for governor, including 10% in at least 40 of the 100 districts in the state House. Fortunately for progressives, Montana's bipartisan redistricting commission has prevented the GOP from gerrymandering the state's maps.