Come on and JOIN THE INNER HIVE to get each week's comic at least a day before publication! Plus other exclusive content like process pics, more comics, puzzles, puns, and juicy gossip! Please do join the team that makes Tom the Dancing Bug possible.

Get signed Tom the Dancing Bug books with the new SIGNED BOOK COMBO deal! Info here. And/or get the new On the Trail of Tom the Dancing Bug book signed WITH a hand-drawn illustration! Info here.

Sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review!

Follow @RubenBolling on Bluesky, Threads, Mastodon, Spoutible, and/or Post. And Facebook and Instagram.