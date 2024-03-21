The Morning Digest is compiled by David Nir, Jeff Singer, and Stephen Wolf, with additional contributions from the Daily Kos Elections team.

Leading Off

● VA-05: While House Speaker Mike Johnson used last week's poorly attended House GOP retreat to tell CNN that he was "vehemently opposed to member-on-member action in primaries," his caucus so far isn't heeding his calls to "knock it off."

No fewer than Six House Republicans were listed on an invitation for a Wednesday fundraiser to support state Sen. John McGuire's campaign against Freedom Caucus chair Bob Good in the June 18 primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District, including fellow Old Dominion Rep. Jen Kiggans and House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers. Good responded by blustering to the Washington Post, "Most of them should come and campaign for my opponent in my district. That would be what would really help me."

Kiggans said she was supporting McGuire over her colleague because Congress needs more military veterans. "John not only shares my experience of serving in our nation’s Navy," she said, "but also shares my experience of serving our Commonwealth in the General Assembly." The statement did not mention Good, who infuriated his party's leaders last year both by endorsing Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump and for voting to end Kevin McCarthy's speakership.

Kiggans, though, could also be taking the opportunity to repay Good for his attempt to block her from winning a House seat in the first place. Good sided against Kiggans in the 2022 primary for the 2nd District by endorsing an underfunded Big Lie fanatic named Jarome Bell. Kiggans still decisively beat Bell before unseating Democratic Rep. Elanie Luria in a tight race.

Good maintains support from fellow House fanatics like Rep. Matt Gaetz, but the far-right Floridan is anything but a model member of Johnson's fantasy caucus that eschews infighting. Gaetz was an ardent supporter of former Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey's primary campaign against Rep. Mike Bost, an effort that ended on Tuesday with a tight 51-49 victory for the incumbent.

Gaetz may not have heard Johnson's pleas for his members to "cool it," however, as he skipped the party's West Virginia retreat so he could campaign in Texas for another primary challenger, gun maker Brandon Herrera. But the House colleague that Gaetz wants to see lose in the Lone State State's May 28 runoff was unfazed: When CNN asked Rep. Tony Gonzales about the Floridian's intervention, he responded, "Who?"

Senate

● MD-Sen: Braun Research, polling for the Washington Post and the University of Maryland, shows former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan with double-digit leads over both of his prospective Democratic foes. Hogan outpaces Rep. David Trone 49-37, and he holds a similar 50-36 advantage over Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

Respondents give Hogan a 64-23 favorable rating 14 months after he left office, while they don't have much of an impression of his would-be rivals: Trone posts a 33-21 score, while Alsobrooks is at 26-15. Democrats are hoping that things will change once they pick a nominee who can tie Hogan to unpopular national Republicans, though such an effort may require outside groups to spend money they'd rather devote to more competitive states.

Braun also looks at the May 14 Democratic primary and finds Trone leading Alsobrooks 34-27. Trone, a self-funder who began airing TV ads in May, had a larger 49-32 advantage in the last survey we saw, a Hickman Analytics internal conducted for his campaign a month ago.

● NJ-Sen: Sen. Bob Menendez, who is set to go on trial May 5 on federal corruption charges, told NJ Spotlight News on Tuesday he'd "make an announcement this week" about his reelection plans.

It's almost certainly too late for the incumbent to collect the 1,000 signatures he'd need to run as a Democrat before filing closes on Monday, but the deadline to run as an independent isn't until June 4. NBC reported last week that Menendez was considering this very option so he could continue raising campaign funds that he could use for his legal bills.

Governors

● MO-Gov: In one of the weirder TV ads we've seen in a while, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe's allied super PAC depicts Chinese-speaking cows branded with a hammer and sickle accusing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft of having "testified in support of a law allowing the Chinese Communist Party to buy land here in Missouri." Sinophobia, however, is hardly anything new in GOP primaries: Ashcroft quickly responded by highlighting a picture of Kehoe dressed for a Lunar New Year event.

● NC-Gov: Marist College's first look at the general election for governor shows Democrat Josh Stein edging out Republican Mark Robinson 49-47 even as respondents favor Donald Trump 51-48.

Robinson, for his part, is happy fighting with one of those Trump voters who isn't behind him. The lieutenant governor told a conservative radio host last week that when it comes to North Carolina's senior senator, "I'm not interested in anything that Thom Tillis has to say. As far as I'm concerned, Thom Tillis has abandoned the base of our party." Tillis, who backed another candidate in the March 5 primary, responded Wednesday, "The feeling’s mutual."

● NH-Gov: Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington has publicized a late February poll from GBAO that shows her initially trailing former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig 37-25 in the September Democratic primary, though the memo says that respondents favor Warmington after they hear positive information about each candidate. Craig and Warmington are competing to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is not seeking a fifth two-year term.

House

● CA-16: Assemblyman Evan Low has a 3-vote lead​ over Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian as of Thursday morning, more than two weeks after California's March 5 top-two primary, though it will likely be several weeks more before we learn who will face former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in November's all-Democratic general election.

ABC 7 writes that voters have until April 2 to fix mistakes that are currently preventing their ballots from being counted; two days later, election authorities will certify final results. We may still not know who took the crucial second spot by then, however, as the trailing candidate has the option to pay for a recount.

And should it somehow happen that Low and Simitian are tied when all is said and done, they would both face Liccardo in the fall contest to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo. Analyst Rob Pyers says this sort of three-way general election has happened just once since California put its top-two primary system in place in 2011, and only because of some very unusual circumstances.

In 2016, Democratic Assemblywoman Autumn Burke was unopposed on the primary ballot as she sought reelection, but a Republican and a Libertarian each took 32 votes as write-in candidates. Burke went on to easily win in the fall with 77%.

● CA-45: Democrats are also still waiting to learn which of their candidates will go up against Republican Rep. Michelle Steel in this competitive Orange County seat. Attorney Derek Tran leads Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Nguyen-Penaloza 15.8-15.6 as of Thursday morning, a margin of 327 votes.

● FL-13: Communications professional Liz Dahan, who served as a partner at the prominent advisory firm Brunswick Group, announced Monday that she was joining the August Democratic primary to face freshman GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. The field for this 53-46 Trump seat in the St. Petersburg area already included former local transit official Whitney Fox and former Department of Health and Human Services official Sabrina Bousbar.

Legislatures

● OH State House: Four allies of Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens lost renomination in Tuesday's GOP primaries, but News 5's Morgan Trau says the defeats may not be enough for Stephens' intra-party detractors to deprive him of his powerful post in January.

Stephens took charge of the 99-person House last year with the support of all 32 members of the Democratic minority and 21 other Republicans, while the remaining 45 Republicans backed state Rep. Derek Merrin. (Democrats received greater representation on committees in return, though Republicans have still forged ahead with a deeply conservative agenda.)

But can Stephens pull off a similar feat next year? Five members of the group that angry conservatives dubbed the "Blue 22" did not (or could not) seek reelection, explains Trau, but it appears that Stephens has won over five Merrin supporters since last year's fight.

Following Tuesday's losses, however, that would take Stephens' faction down to 18. But if Democrats retain all 32 of their seats and ally with Stephens again, that would give the speaker 50 votes—the exact minimum he'd need to keep his job. Democrats are still hoping to expand their caucus, but Trau says that, because the minority party will likely back Stephens again, Democratic pickups shouldn't hurt his math.

If anything, Stephens could benefit if Democrats beat Republicans who might support a rival speaker candidate, such as state Senate President Matt Huffman, who is term-limited in the upper chamber but is running uncontested for a House seat this fall.

All these machinations depend on Stephens keeping his supporters in his fold, but Trau reports that it's "evident that they still support the speaker."

Mayors & County Leaders

● Sacramento, CA Mayor: About 102,000 ballots have been tabulated since Sacramento's March 5 nonpartisan primary as of Thursday morning, leaving physician Flojaune Cofer firmly in first place with 29%.

But the fight for second place is much closer: Assemblyman Kevin McCarty holds a 21.6-21.4 edge against former state Sen. Richard Pan, a difference of 212 votes. City Councilman Steve Hansen, who is just behind with 21%, conceded Tuesday. The top two vote-getters will face off in November.

The current standings are almost a complete reversal of how things looked right after Election Day, but ballots tabulated over the following days helped propel Cofer from fourth place to first.

Like retiring Mayor Darrell Steinberg, all four candidates identify as Democrats, but there are real differences between them. Cofer, who is the endorsed candidate of the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, ran to the left of her rivals. The Sacramento Bee identifies McCarty as "the second most progressive," with Pan to his right. Hansen, who had the backing of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and the Sacramento Police Officers Association, was the most moderate of the pack.