Trump's once again surrounding himself with criminals and cranks
Like a moth to a flame, grifters are always drawn to other grifters.
Republican voters refuse to fall in line behind Trump in latest primary
Nikki Haley’s supporters continue to be a thorn in Trump’s side.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to get rid of law that protects abortion clinics
Because there is no better oxymoron than “violent pro-lifer.”
Cartoon: Sewage
Sometimes it’s important to call a spade a spade.
Florida Democrat gives GOP a sarcastic taste of their own medicine
Rep. Jared Moskowitz walking into a stunt hearing wearing a Putin mask is just his latest troll.
Former Giuliani associate blasts Fox News for spreading Biden lies
Don’t you hate it when you’re trying to hold a hearing to skewer Biden and the darn facts keep getting in the way?
Yet another cowardly Republican proves he can't quit Trump
When it comes to Trump, there is no “respectful disagreement.”
House Republicans ignore Mike Johnson's plea to quit campaigning against colleagues
There are kindergarteners who are better behaved than some of these Republicans.
The House GOP's margin for error is shrinking to just one vote
Things are just getting worse for Mike Johnson.
Trump's bond troubles are real, but he's got a few Hail Marys left
And since this is Trump we’re talking about … who the hell knows what he’ll do next.
