● New York: With New York's new congressional map now in effect, Daily Kos Elections is rolling out a batch of updates to some of our most frequently used data sets.

Up first is our chart of the results of the 2020 presidential election broken down by congressional district. Democrats, who held the reins in drawing a new map, mostly made only small changes to the lines that were imposed two years ago by a court. According to calculations by Daily Kos Elections, just 6% of the state's population moved between districts.

The overall changes to the map were so modest that Ed Cox, the chair of the state Republican Party, said the new map was "not materially different" from last cycle's court-drawn map. However, a few districts did see some notable adjustments that could have an impact on elections this fall.

Rep. Brandon Williams, who represents the 22nd District in the Syracuse and Utica areas, was the only swing-seat Republican whose district moved to the left, going from a 53-45 margin for Joe Biden under the 2022 map to a 55-43 Biden edge under the new one. However, Democrats merely adopted the version of this district that the state's bipartisan redistricting commission had proposed.

Several other Republican-held swing seats either maintained a similar partisanship or moved a bit to the right. That includes Rep. Nick LaLota's district on eastern Long Island, which flipped from a 50-49 win for Biden to a 50-49 victory for Donald Trump. Likewise, Rep. Andrew Garbarino's 2nd District on Long Island's South Shore moved from a 50-49 edge for Trump to a slightly larger 51-48 Trump advantage.

Directly west in southern Nassau County, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito's 4th didn't change at all, but Biden's 57-42 win there still makes the incumbent one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the country. Similarly, Rep. Mike Lawler's 17th District, located in the lower Hudson Valley north of New York City, saw trivial alterations that left Biden's 54-44 margin unchanged.

In the southeastern part of upstate New York, Rep. Marc Molinaro did see more considerable changes to his 19th District, where a sixth of its population is now new to the incumbent. However, those shifts had negligible partisan effects since Biden won both the new and old versions of this district by the same 51-47 spread.

Only two incumbents on the Democratic side hold swing seats, which both moved to the left by a minimal amount. Rep. Tom Suozzi, who just won a February special election to reclaim the 3rd District in northern Nassau County from the GOP, saw Biden's margin in his constituency expand from 54-45 to 55-44. Rep. Pat Ryan, whose 18th District is in the upper Hudson Valley, similarly saw his seat shift from 53-45 Biden to 54-45 Biden.

In addition, we've updated our spreadsheet showing the three largest places (as defined by the Census Bureau) in every district. Again, these did not change dramatically, but you can see, for instance, the impact on the rural 24th District in the Finger Lakes region.

On the 2022 map, its largest places were Auburn (which made up 3.5% of its population), Watertown (3.2%), and Lockport (2.7%). However, the new map moved Auburn into the 22nd, so Watertown and Lockport jumped to first and second in the 24th while Oswego became the third-largest place at 2.2%

You might notice, though, that this data set isn't quite granular enough to address districts based solely in New York City. That's why we have a further tab that uses a different census data set to tell you the three largest neighborhoods in every such district.

For example, 30% of inhabitants of the 12th District, which was radically reconfigured by the courts two years ago (though was untouched in the latest map), live on Manhattan's Upper East Side, while 27% live in Midtown and 25% live on the Upper West Side.

And finally, we've updated a quartet of spreadsheets that show how congressional districts, legislative districts, and counties all overlap. Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik's sprawling 21st District, for instance, previously overlapped with six different state Senate districts. Now it shares turf with seven of them, taking in a chunk of the 44th Senate District that had previously been located entirely inside the 20th Congressional District.

You can find similar databases describing the relationship between counties and congressional districts, counties and legislative districts, and Senate and Assembly districts.

In addition to the resources above, you can explore our entire collection of one-of-a-kind data sets at dailykosdata.com.

Senate

● MT-Sen: AdImpact reports that the conservative group One Nation has booked at least $14.3 million in ads from April through September. Other major outfits have already reserved tens of millions in airtime for Montana's hotly contested Senate race.

● NJ-Sen: Sen. Robert Menendez announced Thursday that he would not run in the June 4 Democratic primary, but he added, "I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in a general election."

Menendez, who is set to go on trial for corruption on May 6, has until the day of the primary to turn in 800 signatures if he wants to run without a party affiliation. Any independent who makes the ballot has until Aug. 16 to withdraw their name, a date that would likely come after the senator’s trial concludes.

Ballot Measures

● CA Ballot: The Associated Press projected on Tuesday night that California's Proposition 1, a ballot measure to reform mental health spending, had passed 50.2-49.8. The call came more than two weeks after the March 5 election, and the suspense led Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was Proposition 1's top supporter, to postpone his planned State of the State address.

The New York Times says that Newsom's allies raised $15.7 million to promote Proposition 1, which includes a $6.4 billion bond to fund treatment and housing, compared to a mere $1,000 for the opposition side. However, Politico explains that disability and civil rights groups have argued that the measure would negatively impact existing mental health services and increase the number of involuntary treatments.

Proposition 1, which had seemed certain to pass for most of the campaign, struggled to prevail during a primary election that saw conservatives make up a disproportionate share of the electorate. That was almost a fatal mistake: The Los Angeles Times reports that Newsom could have placed the measure before voters in November but decided it would fare better as the only bond on the ballot.

Pollster Mark Baldassare of the Public Policy Institute of California also told the New York Times that, by making himself the face of Proposition 1, Newsom may have damaged its prospects with voters who disliked him. Baldassare added, "The default for voters is to always vote no if they don’t understand something about an issue."

● NE Ballot: Anti-abortion groups in Nebraska announced this week that they're trying to place a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would almost completely outlaw the procedure after the first trimester, essentially enshrining the 12-week ban the legislature approved last year into the state's governing document.

The drive comes at a time when reproductive rights advocates are working to put their own amendment before voters to allow abortions to take place until fetal viability, which is about 22 to 24 weeks into pregnancy. The Protect Our Rights coalition warned that conservatives are not only looking to safeguard the state's current ban but are hoping to "leave the door open for far more restrictive bans."

They're right to be worried that Nebraska's Republican-led state government isn't content with the status quo. The legislature last year originally tried to pass a six-week ban, but Democrats organized a filibuster to prevent the bill from receiving the two-thirds majority it needed to proceed.

The GOP ultimately settled for a 12-week ban that also outlawed gender-affirming care for minors, but Gov. Jim Pillen soon made it clear he wanted to go even further than the original plan. "I pushed hard to get us to 12," he said in June, "but we’re going to end abortion."

Amendment supporters on both sides need to turn in signatures from 10% of registered voters by July 3, a figure that represented about 123,000 total as of March. The anti-abortion side can't begin, however, until the secretary of state approves its petition language, while Protect Our Rights said earlier this month that it's already "on track" to qualify.

Despite their head start, though, the state's rules make it difficult for liberals to place their policies on the ballot. That's because amendment campaigns need to gather signatures from 5% of registered voters in at least two-fifths of the state's 93 counties.

This requirement significantly hinders progressives—but not conservatives—because the “bluest” two-fifths of counties include some that Donald Trump won by landslide margins of up to 78-19. Still, the head of Nebraska Right to Life predicted to Nebraska Public Media in early March that Protect Our Rights "will likely get their signatures."

If progressives get their amendment on the ballot, they have some reason for optimism even in this red state. A tracking poll from Civiqs, which shows that voters nationwide believe abortion should be legal most or all of the time by a 62-35 margin, also finds that a 51-45 majority of Nebraskans feel the same way.

And should both amendments pass, the state constitution says that the one with the most "yes" votes "shall thereby become law as to all conflicting provisions."