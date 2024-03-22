Twice-impeached Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee for president, informed Newsmax recently that he is considering 15 people as his running mate. On Thursday, comedian Jimmy Kimmel decided to examine some of the more prominent names on that list, including Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Trump’s primary rival back in 2016.

Kimmel said the idea of Trump and Rubio running together for office came as “quite a surprise” before tossing to a one-minute supercut of Trump and Rubio publicly defaming one another. Enjoy!

Rubio told news outlets that while he hasn’t talked to Trump about the potential job offer, it would be “an honor” if the orange one asked him.

“David vs. Go-liar,” indeed.

The President and CEO of Center for American Progress Action Fund, Patrick Gaspard, joins us to give his thoughts on what the Republican Party’s actual message is.