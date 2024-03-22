With vacations on the line, House finally manages to fund the government

Nothing motivates lawmakers to get something done more than a two-week recess.

Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to oust new House speaker for ... reasons

It worked so well the first time, so who could blame her for wanting a repeat?

Biden gives blistering answer to Trump's very dumb question

The question is shockingly easy to answer.

Trump's new RNC fundraising deal prioritizes paying his legal bills

Nobody can grift quite like Trump.

Democrats have a plan to make 'ultra-millionaires' pay their fair share

It’s great to get to say this again: Elizabeth Warren’s got a plan for that.

Watch Jim Jordan get trolled 'for caring about what happens in locker rooms'

Gotta hit him where it hurts.

Cartoon: Where does the GOP get these people?

Any ol’ racist will do, it seems.

We've got new data for New York's new House map

See why Republicans didn’t put up a fight on this new map.

Racism rears its head again, this time in UK politics

It's hard to be a Black person in politics anywhere.

Cartoon: Grab 'em

Here's a bonus cartoon to start your weekend right.

