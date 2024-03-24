Republicans hated the Inflation Reduction Act and its climate-friendly provisions from the get-go. Not a single GOP senator or representative voted for it in 2022. Over the past few years, a number of congressional Republicans have given up outright climate change denial because facts on the ground have made that stance embarrassingly blockheaded. They now concede that the climate is changing. However, they remain wed to the idea that the IRA and various other Democrat-initiated measures to expand clean-energy facilities and curb toxic air pollution and greenhouse gases are part of President Joe Biden’s “radical green agenda” or “extremist climate agenda” or “radical, anti-energy agenda.”

They obviously don’t actually accept what scientists, in ever-more alarming tones, are telling us about climate data. If they did accept the warnings, they wouldn’t be fighting fang and claw to smash even modest government policies and programs designed to mitigate or prevent the worst climate impacts. And even though the IRA is unprecedentedly large, it is still modest compared to the need, a compromise that was all that could be achieved under the political circumstances at the time.

In the face of the deluge of findings about the climate’s scary trajectory, what’s extremist is these Republicans still playing puppet to fossil fuel interests. As The Guardian pointed out in a Friday story, while many of the world’s 25 largest oil companies are touting their own supposedly green agendas, not a single one of them is on track to meet its pledge to align with the goal of the Paris Agreement to keep the average global temperature from rising more than 2 degrees C (3.6 degrees Celsius) above preindustrial times.

Last week, House Republicans, led by Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, challenged the Biden-Harris administration’s climate efforts with consideration of several screw-the-environment bills in a so-called. “energy week.” Here’s Scalise in a paywalled interview with Kelsey Brugger at E&E Daily:

During energy week, you have talked about these bills in the context of national security, foreign policy and affordability. In contrast, Democrats have talked about the existential threat of climate change. What’s your response and remind us of your position on human-made climate change? So, I don’t think man is destroying the Earth. If you go back 10,000 years before there was a combustion engine, then the earth’s temperature is warmer. There was going to be a freezing period in the '70s that they were talking about, then it was going to be acid rain in the ‘80s. It’s the same people who always have some kind of hysteria that they want to get people worked up about, and their answer is always to raise your taxes and to kill American energy. So you disagree climate change is an existential threat? Yeah.

Among the bills House Republicans took up:

H.R. 7023, the "Creating Confidence in Clean Water Permitting Act" was introduced by Rep. David Rouzer of North Carolina. It would curtail the Clean Water Act’s scope by restricting local input and environmental analyses on federal permitting decisions or industrial projects and other facilities that pollute wetlands and surface waters. The bill passed the 213-205 with two Democratic votes in favor—Henry Cuellar (TX), Don Davis (NC).

H.R. 1121, South Carolina’s Rep. Jeff Duncan introduced the “Protecting American Energy Production Act” that would prohibit a moratorium on hydraulic fracking for oil and natural gas. The bill passed 229-188. The bill got 15 Democratic votes in favor—Colin Allred (TX), Dan Bishop (GA), Brendan Boyle (PA), Chrissy Houlahan (PA), Marcy Kaptur (OH), Mary Peltola (AK), Marie Perez (WA),Yadira Caraveo (CO), Matt Cartwright (PA), Jim Costa (CA), Henry Cueller (TX), Lizzie Fletcher (TX), Vincente Gonzalez (TX), Gabe Vasquez (NM), Marc Veasey (TX).

H.R. 6009. Colorado’s Rep. Lauren Boebert put forth the "Restoring American Energy Dominance Act," which would block Bureau of Land Management from increasing royalty rates for oil companies drilling on public lands. The bill passed 213-200, with three Democratic votes in favor—Vincente Gonzalez (TX), Henry Cuellar (TX), Don Davis (NC).

The House passed H.Res. 987, introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington, to denounce “the harmful, anti-American energy policies of the Biden administration.” The resolution passed 217-200 with four Democratic votes in favor—Mary Peltola (AK), Vincente Gonzalez (TX), Don Davis (NC), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA). Seriously? Four Democrats are calling the Biden administration anti-American?

H.R. 1023, the “Cutting Green Corruption and Taxes Act.” Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama introduced this bill to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act's methane emissions reduction program and its greenhouse gas reduction fund, which provides grants for work to address climate change. The bill has yet to clear the Rules Committee.

Even if one or more of these bills passes the Senate, and some might get a handful of Democratic votes, they are ultimately headed for a Biden veto. They nonetheless answer the question of where Republicans will take us if the November election goes in their favor—down the tubes.

Meanwhile, Biden’s announcement earlier this month that he would ask Congress for $8 billion over 10 years to fund 50,000 youthful hires annually into the American Climate Corps sparked another rancorous Republican response. Emma Dumain at E&E Daily wrote:

“Not to be dramatic,” the Senate Western Caucus—a right-leaning group of lawmakers keen on promoting Western interests—posted on social media, “but lighting $8 billion on fire would probably be a better use of money and time.” [...] The new climate corps has come under scrutiny from Congressional Republicans who are unlikely to approve Biden’s request as is. The conservative think tank Americans for Tax Reform in a press release bashed the program as a publicly funded corps of “climate busybodies.” “They are building an extralegal political machine with your tax dollars,” said Grover Norquist, the group’s president.

Gee whiz. It’s been a while since the guy who wants to “drag [the government] into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub" has been in the news.

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, who is one of those erstwhile deniers who has more recently conceded the climate is changing but still doesn’t support legislation to do anything serious about it, said of the corps, “It’s just some big, useless government agency with no real direction, just to hire a bunch of climate activists.” The sneer couldn’t get much louder. For good measure, in December Crenshaw introduced the “Cancelling Climate Crusaders Act,” H.R. 6849. It has little chance of passing, but then so does the $8 billion funding.

Even though the administration watered down the new tailpipe emissions rule for cars and light trucks issued last week by Environmental Protection Agency, major environmental groups still cheered what they view as significant progress. The rule sets emissions targets that would result in 60% of new cars being electric in 2030, and 67% in 2032. Estimates put annual savings from lower fuel costs and the health and climate benefits at $100 billion, with 2,000 premature deaths and 7 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions avoided each year.

Nevertheless, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska plans to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution to blast the tailpipe rule into oblivion. Unfortunately, he may get a couple of Democratic votes—the retiring Joe Manchin and John Fetterman. The Pennsylvania senator said Wednesday that the emissions rule “seems aggressive, and I know a lot of American consumers are uncertain about EVs. … I understand why we want to migrate more towards that, but at the end of the day, perhaps it might be overly aggressive.”

At the end of the day, failing to be aggressive on climate policy will guarantee us an even nastier payday than is already barreling down on us.

As the green transition gears up, one of the oft-heard plaintive cries comes from employers who say they cannot find enough skilled workers to meet the expected need for reducing energy bills and attaining pollution-cutting goals,

Buildings in the United States can contribute as much as 75% of a city’s greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, cities want to create a pathway for jobs in the green construction industry in order to retrofit buildings, eliminate the use of fossil fuels, and consume less energy. Projects that include weatherizing, installing energy-saving windows, and replacing heating and air conditioning systems all demand workers with unique skills and knowledge. One big shortage in the drive to electrify everything is electricians.

‘A new 40-page report from C40 Cities and the National League of Cities that demonstrates how cities can develop such a workforce highlights an array of ongoing efforts to overcome the scarcity of trained workers in various cities, including Seattle’s Green New Deal and Boston’s Buildings Pathways:

“In the shelter I was staying at—that’s where I saw the flyer that said in big bold letters: Build A Life That Works,” said Ayesca Machado. She is one of hundreds of people who have participated in Boston’s Building Pathways program, an initiative that trains and connects traditionally underserved communities with opportunities in the building and construction industry. “When I read and saw that they were actually recruiting women for construction, I was very happy.” [...] In Seattle, Yaharia Garcia joined the Green New Deal apprenticeship program. “I didn’t go to college and I wanted a job that helped people,” Yaharia shared. “I got enrolled and fell in love with carpentry … Now, I get to build schools for kids. The school we’re building has solar panels—so it’s better for the environment”.

The report notes: “The demand for workers presents an opportunity for cities to partner with employers, unions, and others to build a more inclusive, fair, and diverse workforce for vulnerable groups, such as women, youth, migrants, and Black, Indigenous and people of color who are disproportionately concentrated in lower-paying construction jobs.”

In a press release, Laura Jay, regional director for North America at C40 Cities, said: “The opportunities created by the green economy for job growth are immense. Retrofitting existing buildings improves lives for residents, reduces carbon emissions, and creates economic prosperity for workers—especially those who have been historically marginalized in the sector. It’s exciting to see mayors across the country launching programs that ensure good, green jobs in their cities. Cities are taking advantage of federal funding, and taking action to turn the promise of a green economy into reality.”

That federal funding includes $48 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act and $800 million in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for workforce development. Since 2019, green jobs have increased by 50% in the United States, and the Inflation Reduction Act is projected to generate an average of 912,000 new jobs annually for 10 years. A 2023 U.S. Energy and Employment Report found that every state saw an increase in clean-energy jobs, a sector which grew faster than employment overall. The Department of Energy found that 62% of employers in the energy sector struggle to hire workers—especially for construction positions.

Here’s another of the city programs the EIP report spotlighted:

Denver’s Sustainable Investments for a Resilient Future In 2020, Denver voters approved a ballot measure that allocates a small percentage of all city-collected sales tax to the newly created Climate Protection Fund. The first allocation of funding set up six different divisions, including Denver’s Green Workforce Division, which uses a mix of mini-grants and larger funding opportunities to bolster Denver’s green workforce. The mini-grants provide seed funding for emerging initiatives that build the workforce, and the larger opportunities scale the efforts that are proving to be successful. The Green Workforce Division is also working with other municipal governments across the Denver metropolitan area to fully understand the supply and demand aspects of the workforce needed to decarbonize buildings. They are also using policy and contracting requirements to embed ‘high roads’ workforce requirements to ensure that the funding from the Climate Protection Fund is supporting underserved communities by leveraging private sector employers to meet green workforce sustainability goals.

The Environmental Integrity Project published its “Feeding the Plastics Industrial Complex” in mid-March. The key findings: 64% of plastics manufacturing plants built or expanded since 2012 received tax subsidies totaling $9 billion, and 84% violated federal air pollution limits.

These subsidies cost nearly twice as much as the combined budgets of the state agencies in Texas and Louisiana tasked with regulating most plastics plants in their jurisdictions.

EIP scrutinized records of U.S. 50 plants producing major primary chemical components for plastics that did not include molding of final products like toys. All the plants were built or expanded since 2012, with 15 engaging in plastics resin manufacturing, while 27 ethane were “crackers.” Some of those operations produce polyethylene and polypropylene, which are used to make plastic bags, milk containers, and food packaging, as well as polyvinyl chloride) and polyethylene terephthalate used in packaging and manufacturing water bottles.

Those plants emitted 63 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, equivalent to the emissions of more than 15 coal-fired power plants, 471,744 pounds of benzene (a known carcinogen), 27,923 tons of nitrogen oxide contributing to smog, and 20,182 tons of carbon monoxide.

The researchers found that “[m]ore than 66 percent of the people living within three miles of the factories that manufacture the main ingredients in plastic products are people of color, living in communities that are over-exposed to air pollution while schools and other public services are chronically underfunded.” They looked into “whether the public funds used to subsidize this industry are addressing these inequities or making the problem worse by depriving local communities of tax revenues while harming their quality of life.”

The EIP team evaluated three case studies in Texas, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana. In the latter case:

There, in 2015, an international plastics company called Indorama—the world’s largest producer of PET resins used to make soda bottles and single-use packaging—was drawn to the city of Westlake by the falling price of fracked natural gas, a primary ingredient in plastics. Indorama, based in Thailand, struck a deal with Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal’s administration that the company would reopen a long-closed industrial site if the state would subsidize the project. The company received a $1.5 million grant from Louisiana to renovate the former Equistar chemical plant, which separates—or “cracks”—the components of natural gas or petroleum into ethylene, which is used to make plastic. But more importantly, Louisiana gave Indorama an exemption from paying any local taxes for schools, roads, fire departments or anything else—a subsidy worth at least $73 million over a decade. In exchange for the public support, Indorama promised that it was “committed to being a positive influence in southwest Louisiana,” and pledged “to meet or exceed all environmental regulations.” Indorama kept neither promise. Public records show the plant repeatedly violated its air pollution limits—including by releasing, in the first five months of 2019, more than 90 times the amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) it was permitted to release in a year under the Clean Air Act. VOCs contribute to smog and can irritate the lungs and eyes, and cause headaches, nausea, and other health problems.

Given the inadequate environmental regulations, the EIP researchers said that it’s alarming that over the next five years, 10 new plants to make plastics or their chemical ingredients have been proposed along with 17 expansions of existing plants. That could mean another annual emission of 35.5 million tons of greenhouse gases.

The team proposed five umbrella recommendations to improve the situation: strict permit limits and denials for single-use plastics; better monitoring to detect pollution, accountability for breaking the law; public access to pollution data; and rejecting subsidies and tax breaks that contribute to negative health and other impacts.

