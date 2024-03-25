Trump's Hail Mary to avoid coughing up all that cash works—for now

You better believe Trump has been sweating orange bullets over this deadline.

GOP extremism could drive business out of North Carolina—again

It’s amazing how much a few Hitler comments and calling school shooting victims “prostitots” can impact a state’s commerce.

Tammy Murphy, New Jersey's first lady, drops Senate bid

Her announcement was a shocking development in this unfolding race.

Cartoon: Dictatorship

If only we’d pay attention.

7 stories to know: Trump's cruelty, Russia's fake news, and python meat

A pig-to-human kidney transplant, a local politician tried to jail his opponent, and the future of meat are just a few of this week’s stories you shouldn’t miss.

The House GOP can't even go on vacation without fighting

A two-week vacation isn’t going to erase the headache the House GOP faces.

On stuttering presidents and Republican bullies

Watching Republicans become the “fuck your feelings” party of wannabe fascists these last nine years should embarrass and enrage us all.

Another resignation means the House GOP's margin for error will shrink even faster

The Republican majority keeps getting smaller … and smaller … and smaller …

As Obamacare turns 14, Biden warns us: Trump wants to take our health care

After all this time, Trump is still threatening to repeal Obamacare and replace it with …

