The response to NBC News’ hiring of Ronna McDaniel, former chair of the Republican National Committee, has been nothing short of astonishing.

The revolt from NBC employees—from on-air stars like Chuck Todd to NBC News guild members—has been loud, public, and righteously angry.

On Monday night, Rachel Maddow joined the chorus of outrage. In a riveting and passionate monologue, Maddow first explained what exactly is so unacceptable about McDaniel. The enabling of Trump; the support of his attempts to overturn the election; McDaniel’s efforts, over and over again, to sew doubt about the results of the 2020 election.

Maddow then eviscerated the bosses at NBC for the grave insult of hiring McDaniel and pleaded with them to admit they were wrong and to undo this massive mistake.

You’ll want to watch every single second of the videos below.

The person who is the head of the Republican Party during Donald Trump's time in office and during his effort to throw out the election result and stay in power any way, and during his effort to run for election again after having done that, is Ronna Romney McDaniel. And she pitched in and helped. She helped set in motion the part of the plot that involved sending fake Trump electors to Congress from states that Trump did not win so Republicans in Washington could use those fake, fraudulent elector slates to contend that maybe Trump did win those states, even though he didn't. And don't believe me on that. There she is on page 23 and page 27 of the federal indictment charging Donald Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States. There is her personal appearance in this scene of the crime as alleged by the U.S. Justice Department in this ongoing criminal case. In Michigan, where the fake electors are themselves now on trial, she told the state of Michigan in writing explicitly, do not certify the election results. The Detroit News has reported that with Donald Trump on the phone with her, she directed Michigan election officials to not certify the vote. She told them, quote, “Do not sign it. We will get you lawyers.” She pitched in. She was part of the project. And what was the project? It was to use the power of the Republican Party—Republican officials in the states, Republican office holders in Washington, the national Republican Party that she runs— to use the party's power to reject election results to take over the government and hold power by other means. And this project is now ongoing. Right now, the project is to tell the American people that those efforts on the 2020 election were righteous. That 2020 election, it wasn't okay. Those election results were not correct. We shouldn't believe in American elections. We shouldn't believe American elections are real elections. American election results should not be seen as real. They should not be respected. That's the project now. It didn't work to overthrow the government last time, but as long as you can build on that first effort, as long as you can keep up the anti-election mythology, then you are priming your people, you're priming the American public to not accept the results of the next election either. You're telling them that they're going to need to take power by other means, because the election isn't going to be how we do it anymore. You're also priming people, honestly, to vote to give up this supposed democracy we have because what good is it any way? So what are we really losing if we decide we're going to lose this? Who cares? Elections are fraudulent here anyway. Who cares if we give them up? Ronna McDaniel has been pitching in on that too, continuing to say since 2020 that that election wasn't right, that the American public should know that that vote wasn't real, and that is a message not only about 2020, but about this next election. And about whether or not elections should matter at all and whether we should bother having them at all.