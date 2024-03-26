The Morning Digest is compiled by David Nir, Jeff Singer, and Stephen Wolf, with additional contributions from the Daily Kos Elections team.

Leading Off

● AL State House: A special election is taking place on Tuesday for one of the most competitive seats in the Alabama House of Representatives, and Democratic nominee Marilyn Lands is making support for reproductive rights a major part of her effort to flip the 10th District in suburban Huntsville.

While Republicans will continue to hold supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature no matter what, national Democrats will be closely watching for signs that the Alabama Supreme Court's ruling threatening in vitro fertilization could be a winning issue.

Lands, a mental health counselor, ran for this same seat last cycle but lost 52-45 to Republican David Cole. During that race, however, Cole faced allegations that he no longer lived in the district after the most recent round of redistricting placed his home in another constituency. (Alabama, like most states, imposes a residency requirement on legislative candidates.)

Those allegations proved to have merit: The freshman representative ultimately reached a deal with prosecutors in August under which he resigned and acknowledged that he'd pretended to live at the home of a friend.

Cole's scandal and subsequent 60-day jail sentence paved the way for Tuesday's special election, but they aren't the focus of Lands' new campaign. Rather, the Democrat has run ads centering on Alabama's near-total ban on abortion.

In one spot, Lands sits alongside a woman named Alyssa Gonzales, who tells the audience, "I was pregnant with a baby who had a fatal condition and would not survive, and because of Alabama's abortion ban, we had to drive 10 hours to get the medical care I needed." Lands responds, "I once faced a nearly identical situation, but was able to get the care I needed close to home. It's shameful that today women have fewer freedoms than I did two decades ago."

And it's not just abortion that's in the crosshairs of conservatives. Speaking of the Supreme Court's IVF decision, Lands told The 19th, "I didn't know that we could go any lower. And yet, we proved we're capable of that."

The Republican nominee, Madison City Councilman Teddy Powell, has preferred to concentrate on other issues, such as infrastructure. Powell also praised the legislature for passing a bill this month that protects IVF clinics from liability, though Lands argues the legislation is insufficient. Politico reports that Powell's campaign did film an ad on the topic but chose not to air it, a decision an adviser argued would "politicize" the topic.

As for abortion, Powell told CNN that he might be "open to looking" at adding in exemptions for rape and incest, though he didn't show much urgency in a separate interview with the Washington Post. "I mean, I'll address it. I think there's room for improvement in the law," he said, "but the law is what the law is. And it's been decided." He continued, "It's an issue that's been worked on and my personal opinion, it just really doesn't matter."

Powell similarly dismissed the electoral importance of reproductive rights in general to Politico, saying, "It's certainly an issue that needs to be dealt with, but not our top issue. I don't think that this is the issue that wins or loses the race."

Donald Trump defeated Joe Biden in the 10th District by a slim 49-48 spread, according to data from Dave's Redistricting App, which was the smallest margin of victory for either candidate in the entire 105-member chamber. Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, though, carried the seat that same day by a 52-47 margin despite losing reelection statewide in a landslide to Republican Tommy Tuberville.

Senate

● AK-Sen: In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski didn't rule out becoming an independent, citing her disgust with Donald Trump. "I am navigating my way through some very interesting political times," she said. "Let's just leave it at that." But Murkowski, who won her most recent term in 2022, did not address whether she'd remain a member of the GOP caucus even if she bolted the party. The senator previously told Politico in 2021 there was "no way" she'd caucus with Senate Democrats.

● MD-Sen: Rep. Jamie Raskin announced Monday that he was endorsing Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks ahead of the May 14 Democratic primary, though the prominent progressive made it clear he was for Alsobrooks last month by door-knocking for her campaign. As we wrote in February, "[C]anvassing in person speaks louder than any press release could."

Governors

● IN-Gov: Republican Sen. Mike Braun's intra-party enemies are now airing ads accusing him of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as they try to weaken the Trump-backed frontrunner ahead of the May 7 primary for governor.

The newest player is the Indiana Innovation Council, a super PAC supporting former state Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers. Politico's Adam Wren relays that the group, which is backed by healthcare CEO Dennis Murphy, spent at least $171,000 from March 21 to March 27 for the opening of what it's hyped as a "nuclear" ad campaign targeting Braun.

The first spot opens with 2020 footage of then-Fox News talking head Tucker Carlson accusing Braun of "going all the way in endorsing Black Lives Matter." It then plays audio of the senator agreeing, "I support that movement because it's addressing inequity," a declaration the ad's narrator does not approve of. "Mike Braun went Washington and endorsed Black Lives Matter," she says as the audience sees footage of people kicking and swinging objects at a police car.

The commercial comes shortly after another Republican candidate, wealthy businessman Eric Doden, launched his own ads featuring Carlson savaging Braun four years ago for spearheading a bill to reform the doctrine of qualified immunity, which often shields law enforcement personnel from civil liability. One of Doden's ads uses much of the same footage and audio as the spot from Chamber's super PAC in an effort to portray Braun as anti-police.

We haven't seen any negative TV ads yet from Braun's two other notable primary foes, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and disgraced former state Attorney General Curtis Hill. And while Braun responded to Doden's offensive earlier this month by hitting back with a digital ad, the frontrunner doesn't appear to have targeted any of his rivals on TV yet.

● ND-Gov: Democratic state Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, a former radio host and country singer, filed paperwork last week ahead of his anticipated campaign to succeed retiring GOP Gov. Doug Burgum.

The North Dakota Monitor says that Piepkorn's kickoff is expected on April 2, which is two days before the state party convention begins. Piepkorn, who among other things was in a band called Skunk Hollow in the 1970s, is likely to be the only notable Democrat running to lead this dark-red state.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller recently began attacking one another on TV ahead of their showdown in the June 11 Republican primary. Armstrong went on the offensive first with a spot highlighting a contribution Miller made in 2017 to Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, with the narrator arguing that she "never supported President Trump, but she did donate thousands to liberals who tried to impeach him."

The ad, which columnist Rob Port of Inforum.com characterizes as full of "spaghetti Western background music and six-shooter clip art," goes on to claim Miller started "a woke DEI program" when she ran an electrical supply wholesaler. Port writes that the spot cites a "Hong Kong-based 'news' website produced by artificial intelligence called BNN Breaking" that X (formally Twitter) banned in a pre-Elon Musk fake news crackdown.

And sure enough, Miller quickly went up with a response ad in which the candidate tells the audience, "Kelly got caught using an artificial intelligence website in Hong Kong generating literally fake news about my record." She goes on to emphasize her early support for Donald Trump and a record of achieving "conservative results" with Burgum, who is backing her campaign.

House

● CO-05: Dave Williams, the chair of the Colorado Republican Party, won Saturday's GOP convention with just over 70% of the vote, a showing that means he'll be the first candidate listed on the June 25 primary ballot to replace retiring Rep. Doug Lamborn in the state's 5th District. Anti-tax activist Douglas Bruce and Army veteran Joshua Griffin weren't so lucky, though, as their poor performance meant the end of their campaigns to represent this conservative seat in the Colorado Springs area.

The weekend's event played an important role because of Colorado's unusual ballot access laws. Candidates can try to reach the primary in one of two ways: either by winning the support of at least 30% of the delegates at their party's biennial convention (also known locally as an "assembly") or by collecting the requisite 1,500 signatures by last Tuesday's deadline.

Two other Republicans, conservative radio host Jeff Crank and state Sen. Bob Gardner, both decided to skip the convention and petition their way onto the ballot. While they had the option to try both routes, anyone who takes less than 10% of the vote at the assembly gets eliminated from contention no matter how many signatures they turn in. Election officials have already confirmed that Crank filed a sufficient number of signatures, while they're still verifying Gardner's submission.

The other three Republicans—Williams, Bruce, and Griffin—were depending entirely on delegates to place them on the ballot, though Williams' position as leader of the state GOP and his endorsement from Donald Trump meant there was little question that he'd advance.

Griffin, however, argued that Williams also had an unfair advantage. The now-former candidate last week filed a criminal complaint with El Paso County prosecutors alleging fraud, saying that county GOP chair Vickie Tonkins told him that a list of delegates was "not ready" when he'd asked for it even though Williams had just emailed those very delegates. Both Williams and Tonkins have disputed the allegations.

● FL-15: Donald Trump used Sunday night to encourage "great MAGA Republicans" to challenge freshman Rep. Laurel Lee in Florida's Aug. 20 primary, and one familiar name was quick to offer herself up.

Former state Rep. Jackie Toledo, who took a distant third place against Lee in the 2022 GOP primary for Florida's 15th District, made her feelings known in a reply to a tweet from far-right troll Laura Loomer screenshotting Trump's Truth Social message. "Great MAGA Republican answering the call and ready to serve… #MAGA." (Yes, would-be Republican candidates break news these days in the replies of tweets with screenshots of messages from other platforms.) Toledo also attached a photo from her last campaign of her wearing a cowboy hat bearing the slogan, "TRUMP 2020 NO MORE BULLSHIT!!"

While Trump didn't specify why he wanted Lee ousted, observers were quick to note that Lee was the lone member of Florida's congressional delegation to support Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid. Lee, whom DeSantis previously appointed secretary of state in 2019, endorsed Trump the day after her old boss suspended his White House campaign, but that evidently wasn't quick enough for the GOP's master.

Trump may also have unresolved grievances from the last presidential election. Politico notes that Lee refused calls from election deniers to "audit" the state's 2020 presidential election even though Trump won Florida's electoral votes. A super PAC supporting state Sen. Kelli Stargel even ran ads during the 2022 congressional primary attacking Lee for her refusal, but that didn't stop Lee from winning by a 41-28 margin; Toledo finished far behind with just 12%.

In December, Trump similarly encouraged a primary bid against another DeSantis ally, Texas Rep. Chip Roy—but he only managed to do so after the candidate filing deadline. This time, he might have actually glanced at a calendar before firing off his anti-Lee missive: Qualifying for Florida congressional candidates closes on April 26, and notable names have a history of jumping in on or just before the deadline.

That also means there's still time for a Democrat to enter the race—and GOP infighting could provide an added inducement. Trump carried the 15th District, which includes a portion of Tampa and its northeastern suburbs, by the same 51-48 margin that he carried the state as a whole. Republicans in Florida's major contests in 2022 also closely matched their statewide marks, according to analyst Matthew Isbell: DeSantis won Lee's district 59-40, while GOP Sen. Marco Rubio prevailed 57-41.

● ND-AL: GOP Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced his support for Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, who is running for the House seat that fellow Republican Kelly Armstrong is leaving behind to run for governor. (Burgum is backing Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller over Armstrong in the race to succeed him.) Fedorchak faces former State Department official Alex Balazs, former state Rep. Rick Becker, and former state Sen. Tom Campbell in the June 11 primary.

● PA-01: Inside Elections' Jacob Rubashkin reported Monday that Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is airing ads targeting anti-abortion activist Mark Houck ahead of their April 23 primary in Pennsylvania's 1st District, though so far Rubashkin has tracked just $23,000 on streaming TV via AdImpact. Still, the congressman's campaign is taking his underfunded opponent seriously enough to run this commercial summing Houck up as a "porn addict, con artist, [and] narcissist."

What this spot lacks, though, is the familiar "stand-by-your-ad" disclaimer—"I'm Jane Smith, and I approve this message," that the 2002 McCain–Feingold Act mandated for all TV ads run by federal candidates.

However, the FEC adopted new rules at the end of 2022 clarifying that this refrain—which has been parodied in pop culture and in campaign ads themselves—is only required for television and radio ads delivered by broadcast, cable, or satellite. The Commission concluded that it lacked the authority to mandate such disclaimers for ads distributed via the internet, including those that appear on social media platforms or on streaming services.

As a result, the same ad could, for example, run on both NBC and on Peacock, the streaming platform owned by the network, with a spoken disclaimer on the former and without one on the latter. And for sleuths tracking down copies of political ads on YouTube, the absence of a stand-by-your-ad disclaimer no longer means that a spot won't appear on television screens. However, written disclaimers are still required for all internet ads.

● WI-08: Far-right political consultant Alex Bruesewitz on Sunday teased a "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT IN GREEN BAY APRIL 8TH" as he mulls a bid to succeed Rep. Mike Gallagher, who recently announced he would resign. Spectrum News wrote last month that Bruesewitz, who considered challenging Gallagher in the Republican primary before the incumbent decided he'd had enough of Congress, lives in Florida. There is no word if Bruesewitz has since relocated back to Wisconsin, where he was born.