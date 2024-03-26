Abbreviated Pundit Roundup is a long-running series published every morning that collects essential political discussion and analysis around the internet.

We begin today with Catie Edmondson of The New York Times reporting that House Speaker Mike Johnson may be prepared to make a deal to pass aid for Ukraine, come what may.

While the speaker has remained noncommittal about any one option, he has repeatedly expressed a personal desire to send aid to Ukraine — something he has voted against repeatedly in the past — and now appears to be in search of the least politically damaging way to do it. The challenge for Mr. Johnson is that any combination of aid measures he puts to a vote will likely infuriate the growing isolationist wing of his party, which considers the issue toxic. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, who has repeatedly said she would call a snap vote to unseat the speaker if he allowed a vote for Ukraine aid before imposing restrictive immigration measures, filed a resolution on Friday calling for his removal, saying she wanted to send him “a warning.” Even if Ms. Greene follows through on the threat, Mr. Johnson could still hold onto his job. Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the minority leader, has said he believed “a reasonable number” of Democrats would vote to save the speaker were he to face a Republican mutiny for acting on the Senate-passed aid package, though on Friday Mr. Jeffries said that had been “an observation, not a declaration.”

Amy Davidson Sorkin of The New Yorker lays out the high stakes for the U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments in FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine later today.

Entire stretches of the country are now undergoing rapid desertification, in terms of reproductive health. A study released last week by the Guttmacher Institute shows how the terrain is shifting—and how people are trying to find their way through the land of Dobbs. Fourteen states, including Texas, Missouri, and Indiana, have banned almost all abortions; Guttmacher found that in states that bordered those fourteen the number of abortions in the formal medical system had increased by thirty-seven per cent since 2020. (Nationally, the increase was ten per cent.) That number suggests that Dobbs has levied a travel tax: Guttmacher estimates that a hundred and sixty thousand people crossed state lines to obtain an abortion last year. The Guttmacher report demonstrates how essential mifepristone is. Between 2020 and 2023, the proportion of medical abortions rose from fifty-three per cent to sixty-three. (In 2014, the number was thirty-one per cent.) Guttmacher cited a study finding that online-only providers now account for eight per cent of abortions. Telemedicine is not a panacea; pharmacies cannot mail the pills to or even within every state, and some people would prefer to be cared for in person. And ten weeks is still a relatively narrow window. But more access helps. [...] The mifepristone case emerged from the Fifth Circuit, which, as Vox put it, has become the nation’s “Trumpiest court.” Still, it is shocking that the case has come this far. To bring a suit, parties are supposed to show “standing”—meaning that they have been harmed in some direct way that a court can remedy. The A.H.M.’s contention is that some of its members are doctors who theoretically might encounter patients in an emergency room who needed care after taking mifepristone and be forced to treat them in some manner that could violate those doctors’ consciences. It’s not clear that this has ever happened. The A.H.M. also argues that treating these patients would divert “time and resources” from those its members do approve of.

Paul Krugman of The New York Times reminds us that the future of Obamacare is on the ballot this coming November.

When he was in office, Trump was putty in the hands of right-wing economic ideologues, who actually know how to write legislation that serves their objectives; practically his only major budgetary initiatives were a tax cut for the wealthy and corporations, which passed, and the attempted gutting of Obamacare, which fell just short. And what we know is that even though Trump likes to portray himself as a populist, right-wing economic ideology still rules among congressional Republicans, who are as eager as ever to effectively destroy Obamacare. Last week, the Republican Study Committee, which includes a majority of G.O.P. members of the House of Representatives, released a budget proposal that teed up many of the 2017 “reforms” that would have caused millions of Americans to lose health coverage. (It also called for down-the-road cuts in Social Security and Medicare.) What I found striking about the budget proposal was how its authors deal with the fact that none of the dire predictions right-wingers made about Obamacare have come true. The answer is that they simply pretend that the bad things they predicted, which didn’t happen, did. I was struck, for example, by the assertion that Obamacare “dramatically escalated the unsustainable rise in American health care spending.” Indeed, in 2010, total U.S. health care spending was 17.2 percent of G.D.P. By 2022 that number had risen to … 17.3 percent of G.D.P. So the reality of Obamacare’s success won’t deter Republicans who want to destroy it. If anything, the law’s success only increases their determination to kill it, because it shows that, contrary to their ideology, government actually can make Americans’ lives better.

Renée Graham of The Boston Globe takes note of the annual World Happiness Report survey showing that the United States is considerably less “happy” than last year with increasing economic and social inequalities being a driving force behind the trend.

For the first time since the World Happiness Report released its inaugural findings in 2012, the United States has dropped out of the top 20, landing at 23. That’s eight spots lower than last year. Are you happier today than you were four years ago? A decade ago? If you live in America, the answer is probably no — especially for people under the age of 30. While a happiness report seems like fodder for late-night comedians, there’s a very serious undercurrent here. For the first time, this year’s report, compiled by various organizations including the United Nations, Columbia University, and Gallup, emphasizes a focus on “the happiness of people at different stages of life.” The report reveals an alarming divide between Baby Boomers over 60 and those who’ve not yet turned 30 — Gen Z and millennials born in the late 1990s. [...] And what’s driving the downturn in overall happiness among young Americans is what researchers call “the inequality of well-being.” ”Inequality in the distribution of happiness reflects inequalities of access to any of the direct and indirect supports for well-being, including income, education, health care, social acceptance, trust, and the presence of supportive social environments at the family, community, and national levels,” they wrote. “People are happier living in countries where the equality of happiness is greater.”

Jon Allsop of Columbia Journalism Review notes some positives coming out of the disastrous hire of former RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel by NBC News.