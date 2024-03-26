RFK Jr. picks a veep as his campaign is drowning in embarrassment

Watching his missteps is as much fun as guessing whether his VP will be vaccinated.

Trump's latest grift? A Trump-endorsed Bible

If you don’t buy this particular Bible, well, you’re going straight to hell.

Watch Maddow's scathing takedown of NBC News for hiring Ronna McDaniel

NBC employees are pissed about their new colleague, and they’re shouting from the rooftops about it.

Cartoon: Biden impeachment investigation

Things sure haven’t gone the way the GOP hoped.

Democrats can beat Ted Cruz and Rick Scott this year. Yes, really

While the margin of error for Democrats may be tight, the deeply flawed Republican candidates they’re running against can help with that.

Trump targets Florida Republican who didn't endorse him fast enough

The man can teach a master class on pettiness.

MAGA cultists bet big on Trump's latest grift

Part meme stock, part cult, the sale of Truth Social has somehow infuriatingly made Trump one of the world’s 500 richest people.

Why candidates don't have to say 'I approve this message' for ads that run on streaming services

New FEC rules mean you can stand by your ad without actually having to say so.

Texas AG Ken Paxton skirts the law—again

Oh to be a fly on the wall of the “legal ethics” class Paxton has to take.

Click here to see more cartoons.