RFK Jr. picks a veep as his campaign is drowning in embarrassment
Watching his missteps is as much fun as guessing whether his VP will be vaccinated.
Trump's latest grift? A Trump-endorsed Bible
If you don’t buy this particular Bible, well, you’re going straight to hell.
Watch Maddow's scathing takedown of NBC News for hiring Ronna McDaniel
NBC employees are pissed about their new colleague, and they’re shouting from the rooftops about it.
Cartoon: Biden impeachment investigation
Things sure haven’t gone the way the GOP hoped.
Democrats can beat Ted Cruz and Rick Scott this year. Yes, really
While the margin of error for Democrats may be tight, the deeply flawed Republican candidates they’re running against can help with that.
Trump targets Florida Republican who didn't endorse him fast enough
The man can teach a master class on pettiness.
MAGA cultists bet big on Trump's latest grift
Part meme stock, part cult, the sale of Truth Social has somehow infuriatingly made Trump one of the world’s 500 richest people.
Why candidates don't have to say 'I approve this message' for ads that run on streaming services
New FEC rules mean you can stand by your ad without actually having to say so.
Texas AG Ken Paxton skirts the law—again
Oh to be a fly on the wall of the “legal ethics” class Paxton has to take.
