Sen. Ted “Cancun” Cruz is closer to enacting an airport security amendment that would allow top federal officials like him to apply for a dedicated security escort at commercial airports. Cruz added the amendment to the Senate bill that would fund the Federal Aviation Administration through 2028, telling Politico back in February that there are “serious security threats facing public officials.”

The Texas senator was busted by a fellow traveler when jetting off to Cancun, Mexico, in February 2021, while a disastrous winter storm slammed into his home state. The criticism, from Democrats and Republicans alike, was so brutal that Cruz immediately returned home, apologizing and admitting it was a "mistake." That didn't stop him from seemingly blaming it on his young daughters, telling KTRK in an interview that fleeing the state was their idea and he was "trying to be a dad."

Cruz’s amendment covers a range of of political VIPs:

C OVERED PERSON.—The term ‘covered person’ means a Federal judge, a Member of Congress, or a Cabinet Member who, as determined by an applicable Federal protective agency, currently is or previously has been the subject of a threat, as determined by such applicable Federal protective agency.

Cruz’s bill would require the Transportation Security Administration to “arrange for the provision of a security escort at a commercial service airport for a covered person,” as well as their family and staff members.

An escort would probably be helpful for someone like Cruz who, besides his embarrassing jaunt to Mexico, was photographed breaking FAA regulations during the pandemic and then filmed throwing a tantrum after missing a connecting flight in 2022. In none of those cases did his “security” or “safety” seem to be in jeopardy—but we can’t say the same for his dignity.

Senate Republican Commerce Committee spokesperson Melissa Braid told The Dallas Morning News that security escorts are essential.

“With rising security incidents at airports, this amendment ensures that when law enforcement determines a threat exists, reasonable security measures will be taken to keep everybody safe,” she said.

The bipartisan funding bill was approved by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee in February, and now awaits a vote in the Senate.

